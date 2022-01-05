U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

2022 Insights on the Top Business Jet Manufacturers - Featuring Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation and Embraer

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - 2022 - Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 edition of the report provides a comparative SFAS framework analysis, developed originally by Wheelen & Hunger, on the Global Top 5 Business Jet manufacturers based on a holistic analysis of their strategic market positioning and degrees of responsiveness to the internal & external environment respectively amid a rapidly evolving industry, global macroeconomy and market landscape

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned against the prevailing market backdrop and how responsive it is to the nature & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful strategic snapshot and a quantitative SFAS score for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environments through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on their strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a re-evaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating, which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each industry OEM.

The numeric SFAS scores and the corresponding analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis on industry players from a current as well as near term perspective with the framework analyzing the ability of each OEM to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it a much more effective tool for competitive assessment and comparative analysis of industry players

Relevance & Usefulness of the Report:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes

The report will be useful for:

  • Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

  • Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness

  • Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores

  • Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments

  • Analysis of Market Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics

  • Market Evolution Analysis with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Revenues
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section - 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend

Section - 3 Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Top 5 Industry OEMs

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section - 4 External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section - 5 Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices - Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers

  • Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

  • Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

  • Top Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degrees of Relevance & Usefulness

  • Key Existing & Emerging Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome and their Quantification to Assess Relative Degrees of Impact

Section - 6 Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

  • Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

  • Bombardier Inc.

  • Dassault Aviation S.A.

  • Textron Aviation

  • Embraer S.A.

Section - 7 Global Business Aviation Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section - 8 Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future

Section - 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 10 Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook 2021-2030
1. Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
2. Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2030
3. Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Through 2030 - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

  • Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

  • Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

  • Growth Rates for Segments

  • Fleet Size Growth for Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1u8t3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


