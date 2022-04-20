2022 IOMC Healthcare Awards Open for Nominations The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Due May 2-4, 2022

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago 2022 Healthcare Awards are open for nominations. The seven award categories are open to all through May 2-4, 2022. IOMC is proud to recognize the achievements of leaders in healthcare, public health, and population health. There is no fee to submit an entry. Awards will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting on June 30, 2022, at VenueSix 10 in Chicago, Illinois. For more details, visit this page. See last year's award recipients here.

The Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare

Deadline for Nominations: May 2, 2022. Download the Nomination Form for The Henry P. Russe, MD Award here.

Humanitarian Global Health Award

The Portes/IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery New Award Category- two award opportunities!

The IOMC Award for Public Service

Deadline for the above Nominations: May 2, 2022. For more details and to download the Nomination Form visit this page.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Deadline for Nominations: May 4, 2022. For more detail and to download the Nomination Form visit this page.

The awards will be presented at the Annual Meeting, if awarded this year. All submitted materials must be submitted in a single PDF. Do not combine award entries. Submit a single PDF for each award submittal. There is no fee to submit nominations. Contact us if you have questions by sending an email to iomcstaff@iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties, and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

Story continues

For more information contact:

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

iomcstaff@iomc.org

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-iomc-healthcare-awards-open-for-nominations-the-institute-of-medicine-of-chicago-due-may-2-4-2022-301529492.html

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago