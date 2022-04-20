U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.68
    +4.47 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,201.29
    +290.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,488.82
    -130.84 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.32
    +9.55 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.20
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7960
    -1.1180 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,147.99
    -350.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.89
    -7.08 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

2022 IOMC Healthcare Awards Open for Nominations The Institute of Medicine of Chicago Due May 2-4, 2022

·2 min read

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago 2022 Healthcare Awards are open for nominations. The seven award categories are open to all through May 2-4, 2022. IOMC is proud to recognize the achievements of leaders in healthcare, public health, and population health. There is no fee to submit an entry. Awards will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting on June 30, 2022, at VenueSix 10 in Chicago, Illinois. For more details, visit this page. See last year's award recipients here.

The Henry P. Russe, MD Citation for Exemplary Compassion in Healthcare
Deadline for Nominations: May 2, 2022. Download the Nomination Form for The Henry P. Russe, MD Award here.

Humanitarian Global Health Award

The Portes/IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Innovation in Health Care / Health Care Delivery New Award Category- two award opportunities!

The IOMC Award for Public Service
Deadline for the above Nominations: May 2, 2022. For more details and to download the Nomination Form visit this page.

Lifetime Achievement Award
Deadline for Nominations: May 4, 2022. For more detail and to download the Nomination Form visit this page.

The awards will be presented at the Annual Meeting, if awarded this year. All submitted materials must be submitted in a single PDF. Do not combine award entries. Submit a single PDF for each award submittal. There is no fee to submit nominations. Contact us if you have questions by sending an email to iomcstaff@iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to better meet the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties, and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:
The Institute of Medicine of Chicago
Deborah Hodges
312.709.2685
iomcstaff@iomc.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-iomc-healthcare-awards-open-for-nominations-the-institute-of-medicine-of-chicago-due-may-2-4-2022-301529492.html

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax's experimental Covid-flu combo vaccine just got a boost

    Novavax, which is still awaiting a federal decision for its stand-alone Covid vaccine, received early results that suggest it can move forward with its testing for the single shot for both viruses.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Biotech stocks are down big since last summer. The media's focus on gene editing, messenger RNA (mRNA), and monoclonal antibodies may have waned, but some patients are already benefiting. Admittedly, shares of Regeneron are doing just fine.

  • Missed Intuitive Surgical? Buy This Stock Instead

    Much as Intuitive Surgical redefined the surgical field, this company is updating how abnormal heart rhythms are diagnosed.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • Otonomy Hearing Loss Candidate Shows Clinical Benefit On Multiple Efficacy Endpoints

    Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) announced topline results from the Phase 2a clinical trial of OTO-413 in subjects with hearing loss. The trial demonstrated that a single intratympanic injection of 0.3 mg OTO-413 provided clinically meaningful treatment benefit versus placebo across multiple speech-in-noise (SIN) hearing tests and the Patient Global Impression of Change at consecutive time points (Days 57 and 85). 40% (8 of 20) of OTO-413 subjects demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement on at

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Merck: The Vaccine Pioneers

    Scientists who made giant strides in the fight against viral diseases and vaccine history

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Toned Legs In Fishnet Tights Are *Everything*

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking so toned in a new photo she posted on her Instagram Story last weekend. The actress hits it hard in the gym with her trainer.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.

  • Needham Estimates PhaseBio Pharma's Bentracimab Market Opportunity Of Up To $1.5B

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) remains on track to complete the bentracimab biologics license application (BLA) filing around mid-2022 for bleeding risks associated with using ticagrelor antiplatelet drug. A pre-BLA filing meeting with FDA will take place in the coming months. Needham analyst says that based on prior FDA guidance, the interim results from the first ~100 patients of the REVERSE-IT trial could support accelerated approval. But the agency recommended that the initial ~

  • U.S. rise in alcohol deaths reflects 'hidden tolls of the pandemic,' study finds

    The coronavirus pandemic led to a significant rise in the number of alcohol-related deaths, according to a recent study.

  • What to consider before taking off your mask on public transit or planes

    After a judge struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and public transportation, many Americans cheered, while others wondered whether it is safe to go without facial coverings while traveling. For guidance on mask wearing, Yahoo News spoke to medical contributor Dr. Lucy McBride.

  • Sandwich chain offers 4/20 discounts based on how 'high' customers are

    Sandwich chain offers 4/20 discounts based on how 'high' customers are