U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    -0.0097 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7720
    +1.7120 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,029.52
    +2,070.78 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

2022 KIA TELLURIDE NAMED A BEST FAMILY CAR BY KELLEY BLUE BOOK'S KBB.COM

·2 min read

Wildly Popular Kia Earns Honors as a Top Three-Row SUV

  • Telluride wins award for the third consecutive year

  • Bold and capable SUV selected for practicality and desirability

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride, the brand's most decorated SUV ever, is one of the Best Family Cars of 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, marking the third year in a row the vehicle has taken top honors.

2022 Kia Telluride Named a Best Family Car by Kelley Blue Book&#x002019;s KBB.com
2022 Kia Telluride Named a Best Family Car by Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com

"The award-winning Telluride has been impressing industry experts and consumers alike since going on sale three years ago," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "With an unrivaled combination of value, comfort, utility and convenience, we are confident that Kia's largest SUV will continue to succeed in a highly competitive segment, and this latest award from Kelley Blue Book is proof." Not surprisingly, 93 percent of Telluride owners rate 'usefulness for carrying passengers and cargo' either truly outstanding or excellent, higher than all other competitors in the segment.[1]

"The Kia Telluride burst onto the scene a few years ago and is still shaking up the segment," said Jason Allan, editorial director at Kelley Blue Book. "Our experts have lauded the 3-row midsize SUV as a best buy year after year and continue to be impressed by its unmatched mix of presence and practicality."

The Best Family Cars for 2022 is a list of vehicle recommendations based on in-depth testing with a focus on safety, practicality and value, as well as increasingly useful connectivity, technology and driver-assist features. Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff constantly reviews the newest cars on the market, evaluating options through many lenses to provide the most comprehensive information possible for new-car shoppers. The team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

# # #

____________________

1 Source: 2021 Maritz New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS)

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-kia-telluride-named-a-best-family-car-by-kelley-blue-books-kbbcom-301512116.html

SOURCE Kia America

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Better Electric Truck Stock: Nikola or Hyzon Motors

    Both companies aim to de-carbonize the trucking sector. But one looks better than the other right now.

  • Tesla Suffers Major Blow as Musk Attempts Something New

    Tesla TSLA has reportedly closed down its Gigafactory Shanghai production facility for the next four days after China's largest city on Sunday said it would lock down in two stages to conduct Covid-19 testing over nine days. Coincidentally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted today that he "supposedly" has Covid-19 again. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker had notified its workers and suppliers of its shutdown at the world's largest electric vehicle factory, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    Investors are worried mainly because of the history with a more recent model of the 737, the Boeing 737 MAX. There were no survivors in Monday's crash.

  • Elon Musk made Tesla batteries safer only when regulators ‘challenged his ego’, report alleges

    ‘NHTSA staff backs Musk into a corner and challenges his ego,’ a former official allegedly says, ‘and the next day he has a solution.’

  • GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

    The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said. Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said. Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

  • Tantech Wins Vehicle Order From Ecuador Customer

    Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) said its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won an additional ten vehicle orders. The company expects the order for customized, high-end black and yellow midibuses to be delivered to the customer in Ecuador in May 2022. Shangchi Automobile's diesel light midibuses feature a manual five-speed transmission with seating for 18 passengers. The busses also have provisions for USB access charging ports, air conditioning and heating, air purification system, rea

  • Do Electric Vehicles Need Special Tires?

    CR’s expert weighs in on what you need to know about EV tiresBy Consumer ReportsWhen transitioning from a gas-powered car to an electric, there are some differences in how they are maintained, in...

  • Federal investigators examining scene of deadly helicopter crash in Rowlett

    NTSB investigators arrived Saturday at the site of a helicopter crash in Rowlett. The crash happened Friday and left two people dead.

  • Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

    The abandoned classic looks fantastic…

  • Second 'black box' recovered from crashed Chinese airliner

    Second 'black box' recovered from crashed Chinese airliner

  • 3 dead in pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

    A collision involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and sent more than a dozen others to area hospitals on Monday, authorities said. Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon. The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

  • China recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China. Flight MU5735 crashed on Monday, killing all 132 people onboard, mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years. The black box, which could shed light on the cause of the crash, has been sent to Beijing for examination and analysis, state media reported.

  • It Does Matter When You Check in for Your Flight — Here's Why

    It's critical for at least one airline too.

  • How to buy a car from a dealership and have a great experience

    Here are 7 easy steps to have a great experience buying a car from a dealership.

  • Three dead and 20 hospitalised after fiery crash involving ‘up to 40’ vehicles on Pennsylvania highway

    Crash on Interstate 81 near Minersville is labeled a ‘mass casualty incident’

  • Brown Sugar Bakery damaged after apparent hit-and-run crash

    The driver did not call police, and somehow managed to extricate the vehicle and drive off before anyone noticed

  • Texas 'tornado boy' given a brand new red pickup truck

    The teen who accidentally piloted his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a destructive EF2 tornado that struck Elgin, Texas, was given a brand new truck and a large check to boot. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was driving back home from a job interview at Whataburger when he accidentally found himself in the middle of a strong tornado. As the car was engulfed by the funnel, debris kicked up by the storm pelted his vehicle, with the storm's strong winds flipping the car on its side and spinning it a