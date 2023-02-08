2022 Leisure and Hospitality Construction Projects Overview and Analytics: by Stages, Key Countries and Players
This report provides a detailed analysis of leisure & hospitality construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.
The publisher is currently tracking a pipeline of leisure and hospitality buildings projects with a total of value of US$1.67 trillion. This comprises hotel and resorts projects in addition to mixed-use developments that include a significant component of leisure and hospitality-related projects.
Scope
The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Overview
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East and North Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa
South-East Asia
South Asia
North-East Asia
Australasia
Source: GlobalData
