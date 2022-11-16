U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

2022 Los Angeles Auto Show® Brings New Vehicle Debuts, Electric Mobility Innovation and SoCal Car Culture to Downtown LA

·6 min read

World-first premiere, North American unveilings, test track ride-alongs and immersive car-culture experiences offer something for everyone

  • Show to feature 30+ displays from premier automotive brands, including recently debuted vehicles, and just announced participants Lucid Motors and Polestar Los Angeles

  • Growing interest in EVs and future mobility highlighted throughout entire show with dozens of exhibitors across the LA Convention Center's atrium and lobby areas

  • Multiple test tracks let show-goers ride in new EVs, enjoy challenging off-road courses while street drives offer behind-the-wheel experiences with the latest models from numerous brands

  • LA car culture will be out in full force with Cars & Coffee gatherings, Formula Drift demos, racecar displays, lowriders, classics and hundreds of customized vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Displays from dozens of preeminent automotive brands, indoor ride-alongs, outdoor test-drive opportunities, the growing presence of electrification and a seemingly endless array of California car-culture exhibits will highlight the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, which will run from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

On November 17, the LA Auto Show will be preceded by the annual AutoMobility LA event for media and industry professionals. AutoMobility LA will feature debuts from major automakers, all of which will be on display for the public to see when the show begins on November 18.

LA Auto Show to host worldwide and North American debuts

Nearly three-dozen automotive brands will have displays at this year's show. Visitors will be able to see the latest new products from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Charge Cars, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyperion, Hyundai, INDI EV, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Lucid Motors, Mazda, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Test tracks and ride-alongs offer firsthand experiences with EVs, off-roaders and more

Electric mobility takes center court at the 2022 LA Auto Show, and visitors can experience in-vehicle rides at various indoor and outdoor EV test tracks featuring Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, VinFast, Volkswagen, and on the first weekend only, Porsche.

Adventurous ride-alongs will also be provided by Camp Jeep, Ford Bronco Built Wild and Ram Truck Territory showcasing the latest offroad capabilities of today's SUV and trucks. On the streets of Downtown LA, show-goers can get behind the wheel and test-drive with Alfa Romeo, Dodge, ElectraMeccanica, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Wagoneer.

Southern California car culture lights up downtown Los Angeles

The LA Auto Show will highlight Southern California's booming car culture in several ways, starting with a Cars & Coffee gathering during the event's opening weekend, November 19–20. Here, attendees can celebrate the diversity of LA's car culture while enjoying coffee from Little Lamb Coffee's converted mobile bus. Everything from American muscle cars to European and Japanese classics to lowriders and off-road trucks will be on display.

The LA Auto Show will also shine a spotlight on the various facets of automotive culture:

  • Supercharged displays from West Coast Customs and dozens of one-of-a-kind vehicles in Galpin Hall of Customs take over the Concourse area between the two main halls.

  • "The Garage Aftermarket" will be THE place to enjoy 60+ vendors showcasing custom rides, collectibles, classics, lifestyle and aftermarket goods. This includes a 30,000-square-foot display from Rockin' Chicano, a family-owned business that specializes in lowrider culture with sarape jackets, Mexican blankets and accessories as well as Vintage Chariots, purveyors of premium automotive-inspired retail clothing.

  • Exciting drifting demos with professional drivers in Formula Drift cars roll into town Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, while NASCAR and Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will bring the excitement of racing into Downtown LA every day of the show.

  • Defensive driving demonstrations from B.R.A.K.E.S., a leader in teen driver safety instruction, will be on site Friday, November 18 thru Wednesday, November 23.

  • Originals and prints of motorsports paintings by celebrated artist Kelly Telfer will be on display, and Kelly will also offer painting classes on the weekends.

  • Porsche x Monster Jam will feature a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo lined up against the biggest monster around: a Monster Truck.

  • TransAm Worldwide and Charge Cars will showcase what's possible when you combine the beauty of a classic car with today's automotive advancements.

  • A 1915 Detroit Electric will be paired with a 2023 C21 Czinger as part of the show's 115th anniversary, illustrating the journey automotive innovation has taken over the last 100+ years.

  • Toyota Sports Festival brings to life Toyota's Olympic and Paralympic sport partnerships and will take place inside Toyota's LA Auto Show display throughout the show, and outdoors November 26 and 27 on Chick Hearn Court.

There are also plenty of activities for kids and families, including pet adoptions, scavenger hunts, celebrity and sports autograph signings, luxury ride-ons, hard-to-find collectibles and so much more.

Tickets and pricing

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless; tickets can be purchased online HERE or at onsite ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

  • Any day general admission tickets: $22 (adult), $12 (senior), $6 (child)

  • VIP early entry on Saturdays and Sundays: $45 (adult), $24 (senior), $12 (child)

  • VIP guided tours on select weekdays and weekends: $100 (adult), $45 (child)

  • Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving family four-pack: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show is widely recognized as one of the most influential auto shows globally. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy annually, stimulates the local job market and is the top revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. On November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public from November 18-27.

The LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

For press inquiries, contact Jeff Perlman at media@laautoshow.com.

Los Angeles Auto Show Consumer Days
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-los-angeles-auto-show-brings-new-vehicle-debuts-electric-mobility-innovation-and-socal-car-culture-to-downtown-la-301679876.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

