2022 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans June 1- 3, 2022

·3 min read
Louisiana Energy Conference

Updated Agenda and List of Currently Confirmed Participating Companies Now Available on Web Site

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street June 1 - 3, 2022.

The Conference will feature a series of 21 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. Executives from approximately 60 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed agenda with all panels and presentations and currently confirmed panelists and presenters is now available at www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com. The online agenda will be continually updated as additional participants are confirmed.

This year’s Conference includes several highlighted events:

Wednesday, June 1st 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Sazerac House Private Tour and Welcoming Reception:

Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres & networking

Central Business District 101 Magazine Street Corner of Canal Street

Thursday, June 2nd 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Presbytere Museum and Mardi Gras Exhibit Private Tour:

Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres & networking

New Orleans French Quarter 751 Chartres Street at Jackson Square

Attendance at special events during the Conference may be limited so please register as soon as possible.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Event host Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, commented, “We are very pleased with the level of interest we are seeing to host our Conference in-person for the first time since 2019. Everyone agrees this is a particularly opportune time to host discussions with energy companies and knowledgeable experts on what the future holds for the energy industry, both domestically and internationally. We are equally excited about our evening networking events made possible by our sponsors.”

Petrie continued, “New Orleans has successfully hosted a number of large visitor events so far in 2022 and is ready to welcome our Conference guests. After two years of challenging times for us all, we hope you will join us for our great lineup of discussions and unique evening networking events. We are certain it will once again be an interesting, enjoyable and information-packed Conference.”

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, trust officers, energy industry management and advisors. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference if they register by May 15. The cost for all other attendees is $295 for the three-day event.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides online registration, the ability to reserve hotel rooms, and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953


