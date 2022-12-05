U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.11
    -61.59 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,027.96
    -401.92 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,277.72
    -183.78 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.90
    -49.94 (-2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -2.26 (-2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.80
    -27.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.83 (-3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5920
    +0.0860 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0103 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5510
    +2.2800 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,087.33
    -24.87 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.80
    -7.41 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

2022 Lundquist Legends Scott Filler, MD, and Darrell Harrington, MD, to Be Honored for Their Outstanding Career Achievements

The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation
·2 min read

Dr. Filler will be feted for his research on fungal infections and vaccines while Dr. Harrington will be celebrated for his work in internal medicine and treating venous thromboembolism (VTE)

Lundquist Institute 2022 Legends

Dr. Scott Filler and Dr. Darrell Harrington are the Lundquist Institute's 2022 Legends
Dr. Scott Filler and Dr. Darrell Harrington are the Lundquist Institute's 2022 Legends

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 19th Annual Lundquist Legends tradition continues in 2022 with the recognition of two of its most outstanding investigators: Dr. Scott Filler and Dr. Darrell Harrington. Both Legends have enjoyed a long affiliation with UCLA as they both graduated from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then came to and stayed for their whole careers at Harbor-UCLA and the Lundquist Institute. This year’s event will take place at the Institute’s Medical Research Laboratory on the Institute campus on December 7th.

Dr. Filler is a Principal Investigator at the Institute, the former Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and a Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He will be honored for his research on understanding the mechanisms by which the fungi Candida albicans and Aspergillus fumigatus invade and damage cells of hospitalized patients, causing infections that are frequently fatal, even with current antifungal therapies. Fungal invasions and their host receptors—the first two of which have been identified by Dr. Filler’s lab—are key to the eventual development of fungal vaccines. Dr. Filler’s laboratory is also proficient in using mouse models of fungal infection for analyzing the virulence of mutant strains of fungi and experimental antifungal agents.

Dr. Harrington is an Investigator at the Institute, the Chief Academic Officer at Los Angeles County Health Services, and a Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He will be celebrated for his work in overseeing the Graduate Education program at Harbor-UCLA, for developing optimal internal medicine protocols while he served as the Chief of General Internal Medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and for his research on acutely ill medical patients who are significant risk for developing VTE during hospitalization and treatment interventions that can reduce the risk of VTE and its burden.

“On behalf of the whole Institute community, I congratulate these two amazing and distinguished investigators on a lifetime of superb accomplishments in the fields of medicine and research,” said David Meyer, PhD, President and CEO. “Both of these trailblazers have been leaders in the field of medicine and research, and we honor their legacies of innovation and enduring commitment to science.”

Attachment

CONTACT: Max Benavidez The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation 310-200-2682 max.benavidez@lundquist.org


Recommended Stories

  • Peninsula biotech Rigel wins early drug approval as it lines up new HQ

    Only last week, the company was warned about its stock price; this week it's looking at putting a premium on the price of its second FDA-approved drug.

  • Is This Biotech Stock a Buy Following a Landmark Approval?

    Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) is a small-cap biotech whose shares have doubled in the past three months. The company can thank the expected and eventual approval of Tzield for that performance. In mid-November, Tzield became the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the delay of the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients.

  • Verve Slides as FDA Seeks Data Before Allowing Gene-Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in five months, pulling down shares of rival drugmakers, after the biotechnology company said US regulators requested additional information before allowing a test of its gene therapy to begin. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Ind

  • Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?

    Thanks to well-received clinical trial data for its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab, shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are up by more than 51% in the past three months -- and the company hasn't even made a single dollar from the positive findings yet. Including lecanemab, Biogen has a dozen programs in late-stage clinical trials, all but four of which are being developed for indications in neurology. Its areas of focus within neurology are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, though it also has a trio of programs for multiple sclerosis (MS) in development.

  • BEAM Up as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on the IND for BEAM-201

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold on BEAM's investigational new drug application for BEAM-201 to treat relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Stock up.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Rising Again. A Winter Wave Could Be Coming.

    Hospitalizations and reported Covid-19 cases are surging, and the uptake of bivalent boosters from Pfizer and Moderna have been disappointing.

  • Novartis prostate cancer drug trial meets primary endpoint

    The data will be submitted for regulatory approval next year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , Novartis said.

  • Novartis' (NVS) Pluvicto Meets Goal in 2nd Prostate Cancer Study

    Novartis' (NVS) phase III PSMAfore study evaluating Pluvicto for treating patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer meets primary endpoint.

  • Medtronic completes enrollment in pivotal trial evaluating first-of-its-kind pulsed field ablation catheter for patients with atrial fibrillation

    Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced the completion of enrollment and final treatment in the SPHERE Per-AF Trial, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the first-of-its kind Sphere-9™ pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation, and high density (HD) mapping catheter with the Affera cardiac mapping and navigation platform for the treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).

  • China begins to loosen COVID rules

    China’s decision to soften COVID-19 restrictions in the face of widespread protests cheered markets while also raising worries about a surge in infections

  • When 'energy' drinks actually contained radioactive energy

    Refreshingly radioactive? Drink image via www.shutterstock.com.Modern life have you feeling frazzled? Flagging a bit as you rush through your day? Maybe you’re one of the millions of consumers who lean on energy drinks to put a little extra pep in your step. Though emblematic of our time, energy drinks aren’t an invention of the new millennium. People have relied on them to combat fatigue for at least a century. Today, their “energy” typically derives from some type of neurological stimulant tha

  • Revealed: The one thing Americans refuse to stop spending on

    A poll of 2,000 US adults found three in four have been affected by inflation, but it isn’t enough for people to compromize one area of their lives

  • Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

    Reverse vaccination teaches the immune system to ignore rather than attack self-proteins. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesAutoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my research team and I

  • It’s open enrollment and your Medicare coverage needs a checkup

    Have your healthcare needs and personal finances changed since 2019? The answer is probably yes, especially if you’re a Medicare beneficiary. As I reach my first anniversary leading eHealth Inc., a company that serves Medicare beneficiaries, and as a Medicare-age person myself, I’ve learned how important it is to reassess your coverage options each year.

  • Strep A – live: NHS ‘well prepared’ to deal with outbreak, No 10 says as seventh child dies from infection

    Parents urged to look out for symptoms of bacterial infection

  • Hand-washing, patient falls among safety concerns in metro-east, St. Louis hospitals

    A News-Democrat review of the latest Leapfrog safety ratings found seven of the eight hospitals examined scored below average for hand-washing.

  • Pro-life group christens, holds day of mourning for baby whose abortion was broadcast on NPR: 'Disgraceful'

    Priests for Life christened a baby recently killed by abortion in a live broadcast on NPR, and issued an open letter condemning the media organization for its "disgraceful" act.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here's What You'll Pay In 2023

    Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare for health coverage. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees, Part B, which covers outpatient services, comes at a cost. Specifically, enrollees pay a monthly premium for Part B -- either a standard premium or a standard premium plus a surcharge, depending on income.

  • Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation

    Drug patents don't necessarily spur companies to innovate so much as restrict access to their IP. Andrii Zastrozhnov/iStock via Getty Images PlusBiomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low-