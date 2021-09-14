U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

2022 Mazda CX-5 Receives Elegant Enhancements

·5 min read

Performance-Enhancing i-Activ AWD Will Now be Standard on All CX-5 Models

  • Sophisticated styling updates heightens CX-5's appeal, especially with turbo models

  • 2022 CX-5 features significant vehicle dynamic improvements to elevate the driving experience

  • Standard i-Activ AWD will enhance performance and confidence across all 2022 CX-5 models

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) announces major updates to the brand's best-selling vehicle in Canada, Mazda CX-5. The compelling crossover will continue to allure a wide range of customers with a greater sense of quality, both in sophisticated styling and refined driving dynamics. In addition to improvements to the 2022 CX-5, Mazda will make i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) standard across the CX-5 lineup.

Mazda CX-5 has been adored by many since it debuted nearly a decade ago. It quickly earned recognition for combining outstanding design and quality craftsmanship with excellent performance and fuel efficiency. The award-winning CX-5 has continuously proven itself by earning many industry accolades over the years, such as being recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as a TOP SAFETY PICK award winner since the crossover first debuted and earning two AJAC Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year category wins along the way. The CX-5 introduced a more sophisticated level of Mazda's Kodo design, featuring a "less is more" approach to beautiful styling. The 2022 CX-5 continues the car's evolution with considerable improvements to the design and dynamic performance. These updates will help the established crossover continue to stand out in its class, while also expressing a look and feel that is unified with Mazda's latest generation vehicles.

The most recognizable change on all 2022 CX-5 models will be the refreshed exterior styling. Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front fascia adopts a new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture that replaces the outgoing mesh surface. The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights that create a sleek, eye-catching expression. All-new aluminum alloy wheels complete the transformation to help further the crossover's urban and elegant appeal.

The 2022 CX-5 GT models will receive additional styling enhancements that help further distinguish it within the lineup. The new Sport Appearance Package offers contemporary styling appealing for sport-minded enthusiasts. The exterior features gloss black finishes throughout to support an athletic look, while the interior is complemented with red accents and stitching. Altogether, these elements create an expressive vibe that encourages the CX-5 to be driven and enjoyed. Elevating to the Signature model, thoughtful design changes were made to help make the CX-5 feel more elegant. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified color scheme as the rest of the body and will be contrasted by bright silver finished wheels. The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain.

Complementing the new, elegant design, the driving dynamics and ride quality of the 2022 CX-5 have evolved with updates to the drive modes, seats, body, and suspension that were introduced in Mazda's latest generation vehicles. The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch of a switch. Furthering Mazda's human-centric philosophy, the seats are redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicle's occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The driver will appreciate smooth accelerations with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission. Updates to the suspension include improvements to the dampening control structure and increased frame rigidity, which will help suppress unpleasant vibrations, reduce road noise, and help to provide a quieter cabin and higher quality of ride comfort. Overall, these enhancements will help the driver feel more connected to the enjoyable driving experience.

Mazda's i-Activ AWD system is engineered to enhance performance and confidence, enabling the driver to enjoy the experience in various driving conditions. Providing i-Activ AWD as standard for 2022 Mazda CX-5 models supports the brand's dedication to deliver unparalleled driving pleasure for all owners. While making i-Activ AWD newly standard emphasizes the enhanced driving dynamics Mazda customers value, it also helps impart more peace of mind for everyone on board.

Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of Mazda's vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight transfer, based on acceleration and cornering forces, and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. By sharpening turn-in response and control based on vehicle speed, the i-Activ AWD system can help enhance the vehicle's performance, while also providing additional safety in various road conditions.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

