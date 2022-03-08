U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.25
    +12.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,837.00
    +55.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.75
    +20.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.30
    +10.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.42
    +3.02 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.20
    +19.30 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.68 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.17
    +3.19 (+9.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5590
    +0.2500 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,932.28
    +743.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.67
    +22.05 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.72
    -2.76 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
2022 MedDev eMarketing Online Summit: Three Day Program - June 7th-9th, 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on digital health and its repercussions will be a major focus of 2022's MedDev eMarketing Summit. What have we learned as we rethink our entire healthcare digital strategy? How do we engage customers as we adapt to working remotely and virtually engaging customers post-pandemic?

Back by popular demand, the Medical Device Industry's one-of-a-kind 300+ 'TED-style' digital marketing leadership Summit is our BIGGEST program to date and will answer these questions and much, much more. If you are involved in product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this game-changing industry Summit!

Advance your ENTIRE TEAM with two years worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just three days!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the digital health movement and join 300+ leading medical device, pharma, and biotech digital marketing pioneers willing to share their own digital strategies in this interactive, engaging "TED-style" Summit.

What to Expect from the 2022 MedDev eMarketing Summit

Inspiring Keynotes & 'TED-Style' Sessions

2019's awesome keynotes included leading marketing disruptors and innovators including Rand Fishkin and Ted Rubin. Our carefully curated 2022 speakers will inspire you and your team with their personal stories and visions for the future of marketing, sales, and business. In addition, MedDev 2022 will feature multiple fun and interactive breakout sessions from some of the biggest names and brightest minds in sales and marketing.

Join the Digital Health Revolution

Join over 300+ senior marketing leadership pioneers looking to advance their marketing and engagement campaigns, and share their own personal stories on finding a successful long-term digital strategy in this unique, engaging "TED-style" Summit! MedDev 2022 is designed BY industry, FOR industry, providing a fun, highly interactive forum for 100's of creative minds, thinkers and digital marketers to share invaluable best practices, insights, tools and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns.

Access to the 2022 BioPharma eMarketing Summit

MedDev 2022 is co-located the 2022 BioPharma eMarketing Summit. Attendees have access to both Summits and accompanying program sessions, simultaneously allowing the opportunity to schedule their own program agenda based on healthcare digital marketing topics which are most pertinent and of interest to them and their teams. Send your relevant team for both Summits so you don't miss a thing in 2022!

Speakers

Bryan Kramer
Best-Selling Author, TED Speaker, Forbes Contributor
CEO, PureMatter

Gizem Ozbay
Global Marketing Director, Integrated Marketing
Abbott

Neil Patel
New York Times Bestselling Author Co-Founder
Neil Patel Digital

Renee Rodgers
Head, Digital Strategy, US Oncology
Novartis

Stacia Garner
Director of Global Digital Marketing and Therapy Development
Edwards Lifesciences

Terry Coutsolioutsos
Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sales Operations & Communications (MSC)
Siemens

Annie McBride
Vice President, Product Marketing, Sleep & Respiratory Care North America
ResMed

Ross Sylvia
Vice President, Marketing & Product Management
Tandem Diabetes Care

John Liebig
Vice President, Customer Experience - Technical Service Operations, Breast & Skeletal Health
Hologic

Stacy Boothe
Worldwide Associate Director, Digital Marketing, MDS
Becton Dickinson

Giovanni Di Napoli
Vice President and General Manager GIH - Gastrointestinal and Hepatology
Medtronic

Lori Fraijo Raygoza
Vice President of eCommerce and Digital Marketing
Apria Healthcare

Boon Quah
Senior Director, Marketing
Hologic

Stefan Jensen
Chief Executive Officer, Partner
Motionstrand

Bryan Cohen
Director, Corporate Affairs, Internal Channels Lead
Pfizer

Derek Matteo
Vice President, Global Technology Commercialization
Nuvasive

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr7sk9


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


