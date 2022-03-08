2022 MedDev eMarketing Online Summit: Three Day Program - June 7th-9th, 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on digital health and its repercussions will be a major focus of 2022's MedDev eMarketing Summit. What have we learned as we rethink our entire healthcare digital strategy? How do we engage customers as we adapt to working remotely and virtually engaging customers post-pandemic?

Back by popular demand, the Medical Device Industry's one-of-a-kind 300+ 'TED-style' digital marketing leadership Summit is our BIGGEST program to date and will answer these questions and much, much more. If you are involved in product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this game-changing industry Summit!

Advance your ENTIRE TEAM with two years worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just three days!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the digital health movement and join 300+ leading medical device, pharma, and biotech digital marketing pioneers willing to share their own digital strategies in this interactive, engaging "TED-style" Summit.

What to Expect from the 2022 MedDev eMarketing Summit



Inspiring Keynotes & 'TED-Style' Sessions

2019's awesome keynotes included leading marketing disruptors and innovators including Rand Fishkin and Ted Rubin. Our carefully curated 2022 speakers will inspire you and your team with their personal stories and visions for the future of marketing, sales, and business. In addition, MedDev 2022 will feature multiple fun and interactive breakout sessions from some of the biggest names and brightest minds in sales and marketing.

Join the Digital Health Revolution

Join over 300+ senior marketing leadership pioneers looking to advance their marketing and engagement campaigns, and share their own personal stories on finding a successful long-term digital strategy in this unique, engaging "TED-style" Summit! MedDev 2022 is designed BY industry, FOR industry, providing a fun, highly interactive forum for 100's of creative minds, thinkers and digital marketers to share invaluable best practices, insights, tools and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns.

Access to the 2022 BioPharma eMarketing Summit

MedDev 2022 is co-located the 2022 BioPharma eMarketing Summit. Attendees have access to both Summits and accompanying program sessions, simultaneously allowing the opportunity to schedule their own program agenda based on healthcare digital marketing topics which are most pertinent and of interest to them and their teams. Send your relevant team for both Summits so you don't miss a thing in 2022!

Speakers

Bryan Kramer

Best-Selling Author, TED Speaker, Forbes Contributor

CEO, PureMatter

Gizem Ozbay

Global Marketing Director, Integrated Marketing

Abbott

Neil Patel

New York Times Bestselling Author Co-Founder

Neil Patel Digital

Renee Rodgers

Head, Digital Strategy, US Oncology

Novartis

Stacia Garner

Director of Global Digital Marketing and Therapy Development

Edwards Lifesciences

Terry Coutsolioutsos

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sales Operations & Communications (MSC)

Siemens

Annie McBride

Vice President, Product Marketing, Sleep & Respiratory Care North America

ResMed

Ross Sylvia

Vice President, Marketing & Product Management

Tandem Diabetes Care

John Liebig

Vice President, Customer Experience - Technical Service Operations, Breast & Skeletal Health

Hologic

Stacy Boothe

Worldwide Associate Director, Digital Marketing, MDS

Becton Dickinson

Giovanni Di Napoli

Vice President and General Manager GIH - Gastrointestinal and Hepatology

Medtronic

Lori Fraijo Raygoza

Vice President of eCommerce and Digital Marketing

Apria Healthcare

Boon Quah

Senior Director, Marketing

Hologic

Stefan Jensen

Chief Executive Officer, Partner

Motionstrand

Bryan Cohen

Director, Corporate Affairs, Internal Channels Lead

Pfizer

Derek Matteo

Vice President, Global Technology Commercialization

Nuvasive

