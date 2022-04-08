U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

2022 Metals and Mining Industry Profile: Value and Volume 2016-20, and Forecast to 2025

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals and Mining - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .

Key Highlights

  • The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminium, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets

  • In the aluminium market, only production of primary aluminium is considered Recycled aluminium is not included within this report The market is valued at manufacturer's selling price (MSP)

  • The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices

  • The coal market measures primary coal production including anthracite, bitminous and lignite The market is valued at producers price

  • The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices

  • The precious metals & minerals market includes gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium and industrial and gem-quality diamonds The market is valued using total annual mining production volumes and annual average prices

  • All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (ie, without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates

  • Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential" As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration

  • The global metals and mining industry had total revenues of $2,5206bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84% between 2016 and 2020

  • Production volume increased with a CAGR of 16% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 9,9453 million metric tons in 2020

  • The metals and mining industry experienced severe disruption in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Nationwide lockdown restrictions, self-isolation requirements, and social distancing measures have had an impact on productivity, with production volume down by -34% over the year

Scope

  • Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global metals & mining industry

  • Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global metals & mining industry

  • Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining industry players' global operations and financial performance

  • Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global metals & mining industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

  • What was the size of the global metals & mining industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global metals & mining industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global metals & mining industry ?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global metals & mining industry ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 Introduction

3 Global Metals & Mining
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data

5 Metals & Mining in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Metals & Mining in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis

7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data

8 Metals & Mining in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis

9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data

10 Metals & Mining in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis

11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data

12 Metals & Mining in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis

13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data

14 Metals & Mining in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis

15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data

16 Metals & Mining in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis

17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data

18 Metals & Mining in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis

19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data

20 Metals & Mining in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis

21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data

22 Metals & Mining in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis

23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data

24 Metals & Mining in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis

25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data

26 Metals & Mining in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis

27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data

28 Metals & Mining in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis

29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data

30 Company Profiles

31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r05xi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r05xi


