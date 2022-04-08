2022 Metals and Mining Industry Profile: Value and Volume 2016-20, and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals and Mining - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .



Key Highlights

The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminium, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets

In the aluminium market, only production of primary aluminium is considered Recycled aluminium is not included within this report The market is valued at manufacturer's selling price (MSP)

The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices

The coal market measures primary coal production including anthracite, bitminous and lignite The market is valued at producers price

The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices

The precious metals & minerals market includes gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium and industrial and gem-quality diamonds The market is valued using total annual mining production volumes and annual average prices

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (ie, without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates

Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential" As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration

The global metals and mining industry had total revenues of $2,5206bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84% between 2016 and 2020

Production volume increased with a CAGR of 16% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 9,9453 million metric tons in 2020