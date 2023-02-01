2022 Middle East Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband Report: Investing in 4G LTE Networks is a Key Area of Focus

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides valuable information, analyses, statistics and insights into the mobile infrastructure in markets of the Middle East, including the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Mobile infrastructure in the Middle East has by far the highest population coverage compared to fixed broadband and the region is highly dependent on mobile services. In times of crisis, the ability to remain connected becomes even more essential to society and the economy in general.

This reliance on telecommunications infrastructure and services has been highlighted throughout the world during the COVID-19 outbreak, including in the Middle East where many countries have required citizens to shelter-at-home. This has placed increased demand on telecoms infrastructure with people working and studying remotely. The operators have experienced a surge in demand for bandwidth and this, in turn, has led to a renewed push to either upgrade 4G networks or fast-track 5G developments.

In order to roll-out new networks efficiently and in a cost effective manner, the report observes that many operators in the Middle East are beginning to utilise the benefits of infrastructure sharing. Mobile tower sharing, for example, has become a viable strategy in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Recent developments:

Investing in 4G LTE networks is a key area of focus in the Middle East.

Many existing 4G networks are being upgraded in both preparation for 5G and to also meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 2025 the market share of connections to smart phones will reach almost 75% across the larger MENA region, according to the GSMA.

Key Topics Covered:



Regional market comparison

Introduction

Infrastructure sharing

Mobile broadband infrastructure coverage

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Mobile subscriber statistics

Countries leading 5G developments

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Market Analysis

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Iran

Market analysis

Background to alleged sanction violations

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile broadband

Mobile content and applications

Iraq

Market overview

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile infrastructure

Israel

Market analysis

Regulatory authority

Mobile network developments

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Jordan

Market overview

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Mobile market developments

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Kuwait

Market analysis

Competitive environment

Regulatory environment

Mobile network developments

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile content and applications

Lebanon

Historical overview

Market overview

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market overview

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Oman

Market overview

Oman Vision 2040

Regulatory environment

Mobile market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Qatar

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Mobile network developments

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile content and applications

Saudi Arabia

Historic overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector liberalisation

Mobile network developments

Mobile market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile content and applications

Syria

Historical overview

Market analysis

Market challenges

Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC)

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Turkey

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Mobile market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile content and applications

United Arab Emirates

Historical overview

Market analysis

Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile broadband

Mobile content and applications

Yemen

Market overview

Key industry considerations

Regulatory environment

Mobile Market overview

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

