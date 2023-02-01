U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.88
    -19.72 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,771.79
    -314.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,557.68
    -26.87 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.76
    -7.19 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    -2.57 (-3.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.10
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    -0.0700 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2330
    -0.8350 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,980.32
    -175.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.75
    +277.07 (+114.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

2022 Middle East Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband Report: Investing in 4G LTE Networks is a Key Area of Focus

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides valuable information, analyses, statistics and insights into the mobile infrastructure in markets of the Middle East, including the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Mobile infrastructure in the Middle East has by far the highest population coverage compared to fixed broadband and the region is highly dependent on mobile services. In times of crisis, the ability to remain connected becomes even more essential to society and the economy in general.

This reliance on telecommunications infrastructure and services has been highlighted throughout the world during the COVID-19 outbreak, including in the Middle East where many countries have required citizens to shelter-at-home. This has placed increased demand on telecoms infrastructure with people working and studying remotely. The operators have experienced a surge in demand for bandwidth and this, in turn, has led to a renewed push to either upgrade 4G networks or fast-track 5G developments.

In order to roll-out new networks efficiently and in a cost effective manner, the report observes that many operators in the Middle East are beginning to utilise the benefits of infrastructure sharing. Mobile tower sharing, for example, has become a viable strategy in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Recent developments:

  • Investing in 4G LTE networks is a key area of focus in the Middle East.

  • Many existing 4G networks are being upgraded in both preparation for 5G and to also meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • By 2025 the market share of connections to smart phones will reach almost 75% across the larger MENA region, according to the GSMA.

Key Topics Covered:

Regional market comparison

  • Introduction

  • Infrastructure sharing

  • Mobile broadband infrastructure coverage

  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

  • Mobile subscriber statistics

Countries leading 5G developments

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

  • Market Analysis

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Iran

  • Market analysis

  • Background to alleged sanction violations

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Mobile broadband

  • Mobile content and applications

Iraq

  • Market overview

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile infrastructure

Israel

  • Market analysis

  • Regulatory authority

  • Mobile network developments

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Jordan

  • Market overview

  • Market analysis

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile market developments

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Kuwait

  • Market analysis

  • Competitive environment

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile network developments

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Mobile content and applications

Lebanon

  • Historical overview

  • Market overview

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market overview

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Oman

  • Market overview

  • Oman Vision 2040

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Qatar

  • Market analysis

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile network developments

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Mobile content and applications

Saudi Arabia

  • Historic overview

  • Regulatory authority

  • Telecom sector liberalisation

  • Mobile network developments

  • Mobile market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Mobile content and applications

Syria

  • Historical overview

  • Market analysis

  • Market challenges

  • Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC)

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Turkey

  • Market analysis

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Mobile content and applications

United Arab Emirates

  • Historical overview

  • Market analysis

  • Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market analysis

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

  • Mobile broadband

  • Mobile content and applications

Yemen

  • Market overview

  • Key industry considerations

  • Regulatory environment

  • Mobile Market overview

  • Mobile statistics

  • Mobile infrastructure

Companies Mentioned

  • Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC)/Zain

  • Ooredoo Kuwait (previously National Mobile Telecommunication Co (NMT)/Wataniya Telecom)

  • Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC)/Viva

  • Batelco

  • Zain Bahrain

  • Viva Bahrain

  • Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)

  • Mobile Communications Iran (MCI)

  • MTN Irancell

  • Tamin Telecom (Rightel)

  • Mobile Telecommunications Company of Isfahan (MTCE)

  • Telecommunication Kish Company (TKC)

  • Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC)

  • Asiacell

  • Zain Iraq

  • Korek Telecom

  • Regional Telecom

  • Cellcom

  • Orange (Partner)

  • Pelephone (Bezeq)

  • HOT Mobile

  • Golan Telecom

  • Rami Levy

  • Jordan Telecom Group/Orange

  • Zain Jordan

  • Batelco/Umniah

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC)/Bravo

  • Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)/Bayn Consortium

  • GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb

  • Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula

  • Zain KSA

  • Lebara KSA/Etihad Jawraa

  • Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (Virgin Mobile MEA)

  • Axiom Telecom

  • VIVA

  • Etisalat

  • du

  • Jordan Telecom Group/Orange

  • Zain Jordan

  • Batelco/Umniah

  • MTC Touch

  • Alfa Telecom

  • Ooredoo Qatar

  • Vodafone Qatar

  • OmanTel

  • Ooredoo Oman

  • FRiENDi

  • Majan Telecom (Renna)

  • Samatel

  • Syrian Telecommunication Establishment (STE)

  • MTN Syria

  • Syriatel

  • Turkcell

  • Vodafone Turkey

  • Avea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue4it4-east?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin's Former Speechwriter Predicts Coup To Oust Putin Is 'Real Possibility'

    Abbas Gallyamov said his former boss Putin will be particularly vulnerable to a takeover in the next year.

  • U.K. hobbled by biggest labor strikes in more than a decade

    An estimated 500K workers, from teachers to train drivers, are demanding better pay and work conditions amid soaring inflation exacerbated by Brexit.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • ChatGPT Unleashes Stock Trader Stampede for Everything AI

    (Bloomberg) -- A $480 billion chipmaker whose processors are used for complex computing tasks. A digital-media company seeking to mine nascent technologies for content. A tiny software firm whose shares traded below $1 for most of December.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowP

  • C3.ai Stock Is Soaring. It’s Launching AI Software Tools.

    C3.ai, which provides analytics tools for large enterprises, is adding a generative artificial intelligence tool that includes ChatGPT.

  • Residents opposed to Rivian's plant file lawsuits against state, Morgan County

    Two lawsuits against Morgan County and the State of Georgia are petitioning for courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on Rivian’s $5 billion plant and pause land disturbance activities.

  • Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

    Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook is trying to bolster demand in a weak economy that has prompted mass layoffs in the tech industry, a move Apple has so far avoided thanks to frugal hiring during the pandemic. "With supply chain challenges largely normalized, we now believe Apple is entering a period of slower demand due to macro factors," said Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, adding that he expects 2% fewer iPhone units to be sold in 2023.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued tech stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Tech stocks took a beating last year as investors fled growth stocks amid rising inflation […]

  • FedEx Is Laying Off More Than 10% of Its Management Ranks

    The company is reducing the size of its officer and director ranks and consolidating some teams and functions as it faces a shipping slowdown.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola bottling company eyes Moore Co. for expansion

    The tract of land sits along Carolina Road – near where it intersects N.C. Highway 211 – and within Iron Horse Industrial Park. During an Aberdeen Town Council meeting on Jan. 23, the board instructed the town clerk to research the sufficiency of a petition to annex the land, which is a customary step in the process of developing land. The proposed investment is another signal of Moore County's rapid growth as the Sandhills region continues to attract new residents and businesses.

  • Telecommunications firm Brightspeed moves into new Charlotte HQ at Vantage South End (PHOTOS)

    Charlotte-based telecommunications firm Brightspeed has officially opened its new headquarters in South End as part of a larger expansion initiative.

  • The EV wars are here and it’s ‘now or never’ for major players like Ford and GM to gain ground against Tesla, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives

    “There is a window of opportunity to gain share...and 2023 is a pivotal year that will establish the winners and losers in this EV landscape,” Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives says amid the industry's price cuts.

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • Natural-gas futures mark their biggest monthly decline in 22 years

    Natural-gas futures saw a hefty decline in the month of January, posting their worst monthly performance in more than two decades.

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your Lululemon Faves May Not be Around for Long

    This week, sportswear giant Nike filed a lawsuit accusing lululemon of infringing on its patents in the shoe line that the Vancouver-based activewear company launched last spring. After years of selling exclusively clothing, accessories and the odd yoga mat, lululemon expanded into the world of footwear with a running shoe it dubbed Blissfeel last March. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, certain knitted elements, webbing and tubular structures are too similar to ones that had been used by Nike earlier.

  • UPDATE 1-White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 bln annual profit

    The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies. A White House statement said Exxon's profit margin was particularly galling as Americans paid record high prices at the pump.