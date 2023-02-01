2022 Middle East Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband Report: Investing in 4G LTE Networks is a Key Area of Focus
Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides valuable information, analyses, statistics and insights into the mobile infrastructure in markets of the Middle East, including the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Mobile infrastructure in the Middle East has by far the highest population coverage compared to fixed broadband and the region is highly dependent on mobile services. In times of crisis, the ability to remain connected becomes even more essential to society and the economy in general.
This reliance on telecommunications infrastructure and services has been highlighted throughout the world during the COVID-19 outbreak, including in the Middle East where many countries have required citizens to shelter-at-home. This has placed increased demand on telecoms infrastructure with people working and studying remotely. The operators have experienced a surge in demand for bandwidth and this, in turn, has led to a renewed push to either upgrade 4G networks or fast-track 5G developments.
In order to roll-out new networks efficiently and in a cost effective manner, the report observes that many operators in the Middle East are beginning to utilise the benefits of infrastructure sharing. Mobile tower sharing, for example, has become a viable strategy in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Recent developments:
Investing in 4G LTE networks is a key area of focus in the Middle East.
Many existing 4G networks are being upgraded in both preparation for 5G and to also meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By 2025 the market share of connections to smart phones will reach almost 75% across the larger MENA region, according to the GSMA.
Key Topics Covered:
Regional market comparison
Introduction
Infrastructure sharing
Mobile broadband infrastructure coverage
Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
Mobile subscriber statistics
Countries leading 5G developments
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Market Analysis
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Iran
Market analysis
Background to alleged sanction violations
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile broadband
Mobile content and applications
Iraq
Market overview
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile infrastructure
Israel
Market analysis
Regulatory authority
Mobile network developments
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Jordan
Market overview
Market analysis
Regulatory environment
Mobile market developments
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Kuwait
Market analysis
Competitive environment
Regulatory environment
Mobile network developments
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile content and applications
Lebanon
Historical overview
Market overview
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market overview
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Oman
Market overview
Oman Vision 2040
Regulatory environment
Mobile market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Qatar
Market analysis
Regulatory environment
Mobile network developments
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile content and applications
Saudi Arabia
Historic overview
Regulatory authority
Telecom sector liberalisation
Mobile network developments
Mobile market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile content and applications
Syria
Historical overview
Market analysis
Market challenges
Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC)
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Turkey
Market analysis
Regulatory environment
Mobile market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile content and applications
United Arab Emirates
Historical overview
Market analysis
Abraham Accords Peace Agreement
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market analysis
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile broadband
Mobile content and applications
Yemen
Market overview
Key industry considerations
Regulatory environment
Mobile Market overview
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
