U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    +28.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,219.00
    +173.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,888.25
    +115.50 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.70
    +13.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    -1.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    -0.0160 (-0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1830
    -1.1520 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,611.18
    -51.37 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.95
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.42
    +0.23 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

2022: The MILESTONE YEAR

Jetex
·2 min read

Jetex Annual Review

2022 The Great Leap Jetex

2022 The Great Leap Jetex
2022 The Great Leap Jetex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The business aviation industry is currently going through the biggest transition in history, accelerated by the digitalisation, accessibility, and the exceptional travel conveniences that it offers against the backdrop of a gradual recovery from the health crisis. In many ways, it reflects the fourth industrial revolution, which is more significant, and its ramifications more profound, than in any prior period of human history.

With the private jet traffic setting new records in 2022, experts predict up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries until 2031, which amounts to an estimated total value of US$ 274 billion. At the same time, sustainability is at the top of the agenda to ensure that the industry develops in line with the decarbonisation goals set by IATA.

The record results could not have been achieved without the efficiency and exceptional ability of the business aviation industry to adapt and to remain connected to its customers, continuing to inspire their desire to travel and discover.

For the first time, Jetex invites you to discover the latest trends in private aviation, and what will shape the global industry in the future in its interactive annual review.

Discover

-    END    -

 

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

CONTACT: Oleg Kafarov - Director of Portfolio Development & Corporate Communications Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com


Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Airlines Pilots Association on cancelations: airline 'wasn't prepared'

    Capt. Casey Murray, the president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, weighed in on the thousands of flights canceled by the airline in recent days.

  • Carnival Beats Royal Caribbean, Norwegian in Key Category

    When it comes to new features, the three cruise lines keep trying to one-up each other. And Carnival's biggest bet has clearly paid off.

  • Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

    Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result. The cancellations prompted the Department of Transportation to call out the airline's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service."

  • ‘They have no flights’: Passengers of major airline left stranded at Logan after Christmas weekend

    Federal investigators are looking into flight cancellations that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country, including Logan Airport in Boston.

  • Why Southwest Airlines Is Losing Altitude Today

    Winter weather over the holiday weekend led to a meltdown at Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), with the discounter forced to cancel a sizable portion of its total flight schedule and leave millions of travelers stranded. Winter storms and busy travel weekends are never a good mix for the airline industry, but one carrier stood out as the clear Grinch. While other airlines were getting back to normal on Tuesday, Southwest said it was cancelling more than two-thirds of today's schedule and planned to operate at a reduced schedule through Thursday as it works to get flight crews and airplanes back into their normal rotation.

  • Southwest Airlines Explains What Went Wrong (and Where the Blame Lies)

    The struggling airline has delayed or canceled hundreds of flights and it admits that weather is not the only reason.

  • Royal Caribbean Plans Big Changes to Popular Program

    Every cruise line has a program that both rewards loyal members and provides ways for them to connect. Every cruise line does it a little differently, but the goal is to lock in customers so they sail on the same cruise line each time. The perks can range from small (a pin denoting your status or a bottle of water in your room) to really meaningful like Royal Caribbean offering Diamond and above Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members four free drinks per day that can be used at any time on the ship or at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

  • So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage

    As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

  • Southwest Airlines pilots union official describes how problems snowballed

    The Biden administration is getting involved after a major meltdown causing delays and cancellations of thousands of Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. Captain Michael Santoro, vice president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, joins CBS News to discuss the problems what what it will take to fix things.

  • Southwest flight fiasco continues with scores of canceled Sky Harbor trips

    Flying on Southwest Airlines out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport? More than half of the air carrier's scheduled flights at Sky Harbor were canceled on Wednesday, and more are already canceled for Thursday.

  • Southwest faces scrutiny for flight cancellations

    STORY: As the saying goes, a bit of humor goes a long way.And it was a long way to go for this mother and daughter pair, who were among thousands of frustrated Southwest Airlines passengers stranded at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The budget carrier slashed two-thirds of its 4,000 scheduled flights across the country.That’s more than 90% of all U.S. airline cancellations. Despite other airlines having largely recovered from the holiday winter storm. “We got a text message at like nine o'clock last night that our flight was canceled. I was on the phone for like four hours on hold, no answer. So we woke up this morning, I said, let's just come to the airport to see what's going on. So clearly, the flights are canceled, canceled, canceled and more canceled.” Seas of suitcases are growing in airports across the United States. In Arlington, Virginia, Reuters spoke to a traveller who was stuck in Dallas by herself over Christmas, due to Southwest’s cancellations. “I wasn't expecting to find my luggage, and I literally had nothing. And Southwest didn't want to pay for anything. They didn't want to reimburse me. They didn't want to put me in a hotel. So I dished out extra money to fly with American Airlines. And I finally got here.” Southwest Airlines is now under fire from the U.S. government over its cancellations. President Joe Biden tweeted that his administration was working to ensure airlines were “held accountable”. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg called it a “meltdown” on CNN. And said union leaders at Southwest have been raising alarm about technology issues with the carrier’s aging systems for some time. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologised to customers and staff in a video message, and acknowledged the urgent need for upgrades. The Dallas-based carrier has scrapped more than 12,000 flights since Friday.

  • Southwest stock sinks after mass flight cancellations, scrutiny from Biden admin

    Shares of Southwest were under pressure on Tuesday after a wave of cancellations over the holiday weekend due to inclement weather stretched into the week.

  • Southwest Cancels 62% of Flights as Storm Chaos to Go On for Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. canceled almost two-thirds of its flights Tuesday, still hobbled by a massive winter storm that most major rivals were able to recover from with greater ease.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam

  • Southwest struggles to recover from historic meltdown as thousands remain stranded

    Southwest officials have given no clear date for when the airline's mass cancellations and delays should subside, only hopes for early next week.

  • Holiday chaos at SFO as Southwest, Alaska continue to cancel flights

    Dozens of flights at San Francisco International Airport have been cancelled by Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) Tuesday due to operational failures and severe winter storms. Of the 21 Southwest flights scheduled at SFO Tuesday, 16 have been cancelled, according to SFO's flight status report. 22 of 29 Southwest flights have been canceled at San Jose International Airport.

  • Southwest Airlines slammed for canceling thousands of flights

    The stunning move left shocked passengers stranded at the airport. At LaGuardia airport, some passengers were sleeping on benches Tuesday morning. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports.

  • Southwest Airlines may need another week to 'get their act together,' expert says

    A major winter storm struck most parts of the U.S. over the holidays, leading to thousands of flight cancellations. Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of it, with more than 8,000 flights canceled between Dec. 22 and 26.

  • Southwest Workers Share the Real Story of Unprecedented Travel Disaster in Reddit Threads

    The airline industry as a whole was hit hard by a massive winter storm last week, but Southwest in particular has experienced unprecedented chaos, canceling close to 13,000 flights over the past several days, per NPR. Passengers are still stranded across the U.S., and they may remain grounded for the foreseeable future. According to data from FlightAware, as of this morning, Southwest had canceled 2,508 of today's flights—roughly 62 percent of its schedule—and tomorrow, 2,348 have already been a

  • Southwest flight fiasco continues at SJC with more than 140 canceled trips

    The Dallas-based airline is responsible for every expected canceled flight in and out of Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday.

  • Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

    A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights by late afternoon. The airline also scrubbed 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,600 for Thursday as it tried to restore order to its mangled schedule. Conrad Stoll, a 66-year-old retired construction worker in Missouri, planned to fly from Kansas City to Los Angeles for his father’s 90th birthday party until his Southwest flight was canceled early Tuesday.