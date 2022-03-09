2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Named Crossover Utility Of The Year By Hispanic Motor Press Association

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been named Crossover Utility of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press, as part of their annual Hispanic Motor Press Awards. The program recognizes the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability and value.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander named crossover utility of the year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association

Hispanic customers represent 30 percent of the growth in new-vehicle sales in the United States, according to Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president of the Hispanic Motor Press and editor-in-chief at Garage Latino.

"The features that make the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander an award winner from the Hispanic Motor Press are the same features that every customer seeks in a new vehicle: value, bold styling, engaging driving dynamics and an industry-leading warranty," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "Since its launch in 2021, the all-new Outlander has broken sales records, exceeded customers' expectations and taken its place as the flagship of Mitsubishi Motors' all-new or extensively revised showroom lineup. We could not be prouder to add this prestigious award to the vehicle's growing trophy cabinet, and we thank all the jurors for the honor."

In a world-first, the 2022 Outlander launched on Amazon Live in February 2021, and has since led the brand's sales success ever since, setting monthly and quarterly sales records and accounting for 33 percent of overall sales in 2021. With the only standard third row in its class, Outlander was named a "Wards 10 Best Interiors" winner and earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The vehicle was recently named "Latin Flavor Car of the Year" by consumer publication Puros Autos. In 2022, Mitsubishi Motors celebrates 40 years of doing business in the United States.

"This CUV offers an enormous interior and very comfortable ride. Good driver aids and AWD make it safe as well. All combined, this Mitsubishi offers a good everyday package and great overall value for the Latino family," said judge Aaron Michael Sanchez (The Morning Show, KMET FM).

Story continues

Added Rodriguez-Long, "Great interior and exterior design, third-row seats, AWD, proven mechanical components, and great pricing makes this Mitsubishi Outlander a serious option for the Hispanic consumer."

For more information on the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander and MMNA's full model lineup, visit mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan

Manager, Communications and Events

lauren.ryan@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 404-862-8286

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-mitsubishi-outlander-named-crossover-utility-of-the-year-by-hispanic-motor-press-association-301498816.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.