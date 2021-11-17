U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Motorola's latest Moto G Power features a 50-megapixel camera

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Motorola is refreshing the Moto G lineup with an updated Power model. Like the phone itself, it’s not the most exciting update. The 2022 Moto G Power once again features a 5,000mAh battery Motorola claims can provide up to three days of continuous use. This time around, the company has gone with a 6.5-inch display that features a panel with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

New to this latest model is a tweaked triple camera array highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera. Motorola claims low-light performance is significantly improved. The 2022 Moto G Power trades the ultra-wide camera of its predecessor for a 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture lens. With Motorola’s dual capture feature, you can record video footage with both the front- and rear-facing cameras.

Internally, the phone features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor supported by 4GB of RAM. Motorola will sell the phone in two storage configurations, with the 64GB model costing $200 unlocked, while the 128GB variant will set you back $250. A MicroSD slot allows you to add up to 512GB of additional storage.

Other notable features include IP52 waterproofing and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. One thing the Moto G Power doesn’t include is a NFC chip, so you won’t be able to use it with Google Pay to make mobile payments. One other thing to note is the Moto G Power is limited to 10W charging. That means it will take a while to charge its 5,000mAh battery. The phone will ship with Android 11 out of the box.

In the US, the Moto G Power will go on sale “in the coming months” at Republic Wireless and T-Mobile’s Metro flanker brand. At a later date, Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, USCellular and Google Fi will also carry the device, with unlocked availability at Best Buy and Amazon to follow sometime in 2022.

