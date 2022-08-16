2022 no. 10 - Notice of extension of offer period

Sanistål A/S

Aalborg, 16 August 2022



Notice of extension of offer period

Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell") extends the offer period of the offer to the holders of approx. 24.51% af the shares in Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål").

On 24 May 2022, Ahlsell announced that Ahlsell had entered into conditional share purchase agreements with Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp, Jyske Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S (the "Major Shareholders") to acquire approximately 75.49% of the shares in Sanistål at a price of DKK 58 per share.

In addition, Ahlsell announced that they would make a recommended conditional voluntary public offer (the "Offer") to purchase the remaining approximately 24.51% of the shares held by all shareholders other than the Major Shareholders at a price of DKK 85 per share, please refer to company announcement no. 8 / 2022.

On 7 June 2022, Ahlsell published the offer document (company announcement no. 9 / 2022), setting out the terms and conditions of the Offer. Today, Ahlsell informed Sanistål that Ahlsell decided to extend the offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the offer document to provide additional time to obtain regulatory approval from the competition authorities required to consummate the sale and transfer of the shares as contemplated by the share purchase agreements with the Major Shareholders.

The offer period is extended to 6 September 2022 at 5.00 pm (CET). Other than the extension of the offer period, the terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. Reference is made to the attached announcement from Ahlsell informing of the extension of the offer periode and the issuance of a supplement to the offer document.

Further information

Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding, may be contacted through Pia Kristensen, head of communications at Sanistål, tel. +45 9630 6000, mobile +45 4117 8617.

This message has been prepared in both English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and Danish versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

The offer is made neither directly nor indirectly in any jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of the legislation within the jurisdiction in question. This announcement and other documents regarding the offer must not be sent, forwarded or distributed in any other way within a jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of legislation within said jurisdiction, including in particular in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa. This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy shares in Sanistål A/S. The offer is made solely on the basis of an offer document prepared and published by Ahlsell Danmark ApS which will contain the complete terms and conditions of the offer. Shareholders in Sanistål A/S are encouraged to read the offer document and any associated documents as these will contain important information on the offer.

