2022 no. 16 - Regulatory approvals obtained for the recommended conditional voluntary public offer by Ahlsell for the shares in Sanistål

Aalborg, den 20. december 2022

On 24 May 2022, Ahlsell Danmark ApS ("Ahlsell") announced that Ahlsell had entered into conditional share purchase agreements ("Share Purchase Agreements") with Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp, Jyske Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S (the "Major Shareholders") to acquire approximately 75.49% of the shares in Sanistål A/S ("Sanistål") at a price of DKK 58 per share. In addition, Ahlsell announced that they would make a recommended conditional voluntary public offer (the "Offer") to purchase the remaining approximately 24.51% of the shares held by all shareholders other than the Major Shareholders (the "Minority Shareholders") at a price of DKK 85 per share, please refer to company announcement no. 8 / 2022.



On 7 June 2022, Ahlsell published the offer document (company announcement no. 9 / 2022), setting out the terms and conditions of the Offer. According to the offer document, the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, the Share Purchase Agreements having been completed in accordance with their terms, which is conditional upon all necessary approvals, permits and consents from relevant authorities having been obtained.

Ahlsell has today notified Sanistål that it has received the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the Share Purchase Agreements and that Ahlsell will proceed to close the Share Purchase Agreements as soon as possible. Accordingly, Ahlsell has further notified Sanistål that to its knowledge, all conditions of the Offer are satisfied or are capable of being satisfied upon expiry of the offer period and completion of the Offer.

The offer period expires on 22 December 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (CET).

This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the Danish version shall prevail.

Further information

Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding, may be contacted through Pia Kristensen, head of communications at Sanistål, tel. +45 9630 6000, mobile +45 4117 8617.

Disclaimer

The offer is made neither directly nor indirectly in any jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of the legislation within the jurisdiction in question. This announcement and other documents regarding the offer must not be sent, forwarded or distributed in any other way within a jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of legislation within said jurisdiction, including in particular in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa. This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy shares in Sanistål A/S. The offer is made solely on the basis of an offer document prepared and published by Ahlsell Danmark ApS which will contain the complete terms and conditions of the offer. Shareholders in Sanistål A/S are encouraged to read the offer document and any associated documents as these will contain important information on the offer.



