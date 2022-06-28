U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,823.84
    -76.27 (-1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,963.37
    -474.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,191.45
    -333.10 (-2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.20
    -27.54 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.75
    +2.18 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.42 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1500
    +0.7040 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,265.90
    -589.57 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.63
    -9.43 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

The 2022 Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize Awarded to Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte

·6 min read

Izpisua Belmonte is recognized for his innovative work in programming cellular rejuvenation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, PhD, was announced today as the recipient of the 2022 Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize by Gladstone Institutes. Izpisua Belmonte is director of the San Diego Institute of Science of Altos Labs, a new life sciences company focused on restoring cell health and resilience through cellular rejuvenation programming.

Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte receives the 2022 Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize for his innovative work in programming cellular rejuvenation. Photo: Sandy Huffaker
Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte receives the 2022 Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize for his innovative work in programming cellular rejuvenation. Photo: Sandy Huffaker

Izpisua Belmonte was chosen for the honor because of his work leading to innovations in cellular rejuvenation programming and its promise for the improvement of aging and age-associated diseases. His team has discovered that cell programming can reset a cell's aging clock, allowing organs to regenerate and rejuvenate, disease progression to improve, and healthy life span to increase in mammals. In 2018, TIME magazine included Izpisua Belmonte on its list of the "Top 50 Most Influential Leaders in Healthcare" for his research on growing and regenerating human organs.

"We are pleased to award this year's prize to Dr. Izpisua Belmonte," says Deepak Srivastava, MD, a member of the selection committee and president of Gladstone. "Aging is one of the most significant challenges facing the world today and is a major risk factor for many of the unsolved diseases that Gladstone investigators are working to address. Dr. Izpisua Belmonte's work could lead to new therapies for age-related illnesses and increasing health span."

The Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize was established in 2015 by a generous gift from the late Hiro and Betty Ogawa. By creating this award, the Ogawa family sought to motivate and support individual scientists or doctors conducting groundbreaking work in translational regenerative medicine using reprogrammed cells. The prize is supported by Gladstone and Cell Press group.

The prize also recognizes the groundbreaking work of Gladstone Senior Investigator and Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, MD, PhD, who first discovered the potential of reprogramming adult cells to a stem cell fate. Izpisua Belmonte's work builds directly on this discovery, utilizing the "Yamanaka factors" to rejuvenate aged cells.

"It is a privilege and honor to receive the Ogawa-Yamanaka prize for my research on novel stem cell models of human organ generation and regeneration," says Izpisua Belmonte. "I am deeply humbled that our work on genetic and epigenetic editing, as well as regenerative and stem-cell techniques, is helping inform a better understanding of how to program and regenerate cells' function. I'm hopeful that when combined with the work of many other researchers, our discoveries will contribute to the elimination of disease and improve human health span."

For nearly 30 years, Izpisua Belmonte was a faculty member at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, attaining the rank of professor in the Gene Expression Laboratory and holding the Roger Guillemin Chair. He received an MSc in pharmacology from the University of Valencia and a PhD in biochemistry and pharmacology from University of Bologna and the University of Valencia. After postdoctoral positions at the European Molecular Biology Laboratories in Heidelberg, Germany, and at the University of California, Los Angeles, he joined Salk Institute in 1993 and later also became the director of the Center of Regenerative Medicine in Barcelona.

Izpisua Belmonte was selected by an independent committee of international stem cell experts from a highly competitive pool of nominees. A ceremony will be held on November 17, 2022, at Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, California, during which he will give a scientific lecture and will be presented with the award, along with an unrestricted prize of $150,000 USD.

About Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte

A biochemist and developmental biologist, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, PhD, is director of the San Diego Institute of Science of Altos Labs, a life sciences company focused on restoring cell health and resilience through cellular rejuvenation programming. Previously, he was the Roger Guillemin Chair and a professor in the Gene Expression Laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, as well as director of the Center of Regenerative Medicine in Barcelona.

He received an MSc in pharmacology from the University of Valencia and a PhD in biochemistry and pharmacology from University of Bologna and the University of Valencia. He completed his postdoctoral training at the European Molecular Biology Laboratories in Heidelberg, Germany, and at the University of California, Los Angeles.

During his time at Salk, Izpisua Belmonte pioneered innovations in developmental biology, organ and tissue regeneration, and aging research. At Altos Labs, he is developing technologies to program cells to states similar to those observed in the early, healthy stages of human life, with the objective of uncovering universal health therapeutics to restore cellular resilience, overcome human fragility and disease, and ultimately increase health span.

Over the course of his career, Izpisua Belmonte has published over 500 scientific papers. He was named one of the "50 Most Influential People in Healthcare" in 2018 by TIME magazine, and received several awards in recognition of his research, including medals from the Royal Academy of Pharmacy of Spain and the Royal Academy of Medicine of Spain, the Gold Medal of the Board of Castilla-La Mancha, several honorary doctorates, the National Science Foundation Creativity Award, the National Institutes of Health Pioneer Award, and the President William Clinton Career Award.

About the Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize

The Ogawa-Yamanaka Stem Cell Prize recognizes individuals whose original translational research has advanced cellular reprogramming technology for regenerative medicine. Supported by Gladstone Institutes, in partnership with Cell Press group, the prize was established in 2015 through a generous gift from the late Betty and Hiro Ogawa and has been maintained through their sons, Andrew and Marcus Ogawa. It honors the Ogawas' memory by continuing the philanthropic legacy they shared during their 46-year marriage. It also recognizes the importance of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), discovered by Gladstone Senior Investigator and Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka, MD, PhD.

Past recipients include Masayo Takahashi, MD, PhD, in 2015; Douglas Melton, PhD, in 2016; Lorenz Studer, MD, in 2017; Marius Wernig, MD, PhD, in 2018; and Gordon Keller, PhD, in 2019.

The 2022 selection committee was composed of George Daley, MD, PhD, dean of Harvard Medical School; Hideyuki Okano, MD, PhD, dean of the School of Medicine at Keio University; Deepak Srivastava, MD, president of Gladstone Institutes and director of the Roddenberry Stem Cell Center at Gladstone; Lorenz Studer, MD, director of the Center for Stem Cell Biology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Fiona Watt, FRS, FMedSci, director of the Centre for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine at King's College, London; and Shinya Yamanaka, MD, PhD, senior investigator at Gladstone and professor in the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University.

About Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease. It has an academic affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco.

Media Contact: Julie Langelier, Associate Director, Communications, julie.langelier@gladstone.org, 415.734.5000

Gladstone Institutes logo (PRNewsfoto/Gladstone Institutes)
Gladstone Institutes logo (PRNewsfoto/Gladstone Institutes)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2022-ogawa-yamanaka-stem-cell-prize-awarded-to-juan-carlos-izpisua-belmonte-301577276.html

SOURCE Gladstone Institutes

Recommended Stories

  • Why There’s a Chance We Heard From Aliens Back in 1977

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NAAPOOn Aug. 15, 1977, an astronomer at Ohio State University, listening to the galaxy with the university’s powerful Big Ear radio telescope, overheard alien chatter echoing somewhere out there in the direction of the Sagittarius constellation.Well, maybe. When Jerry Ehman noticed the highly structured, seemingly deliberate signal in a computer printout of radio data, he jotted down a note: “Wow!” His exclamation gave the discovery its

  • Unseen planets kick a ring of debris off-kilter around a nearby star

    One of the more amazing things about astronomy is how it acts like a time machine. For example, we sometimes see things so far away that it takes light billions of years to reach us, so we see that object as it was when it was young. But in another way, we can travel in time by looking at a star that is very similar to but far younger than the Sun is now. It’s not perfect, but it does give us an idea of what our nearest star was in its youth. HD 53143 is one such star. It’s a little cooler and d

  • FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

    Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hos

  • OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

    You know you're living in the space age when a rocket hits the moon, and the industry as a whole points to the sky and, like an angry teacher holding up a paper airplane, asks "Who launched this?!" Truly, that is what occurred this week as an unidentified rocket stage (!) impacted the lunar surface, forming a new and interesting crater and leaving us all wondering how it's possible not to know what happened. The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon.

  • NASA's CAPSTONE Spacecraft Launched to the Moon From New Zealand

    CAPSTONE, a new spacecraft that will explore a unique orbit around the moon, launched on Tuesday, June 28, from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.NASA said the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, will be the first spacecraft to fly a near rectilinear halo orbit around the moon.“CAPSTONE’s test of this orbit will lead the way for our future Artemis lunar outpost called Gateway,” NASA said. After a four-month journey to the moon, NASA said, CAPSTONE will test the dynamics of the near rectilinear halo orbit for at least six months,The space agency livestreamed footage of the launch. Credit: NASA via Storyful

  • Defining when human life begins is not a question science can answer – it's a question of politics and ethical values

    Science can observe these various phases of fetal development but cannot determine when human life begins. UrsaHoogle/E+ via Getty ImagesNow that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states final say over if and when abortions are legal, the political debates over abortion rights will intensify in legislatures and courthouses around the nation. Many of those discussions will hinge on the question of when, exactly, is the beginning of a human life that could – or should – be protected by law. A frien

  • The Soil Secrets That Could Help Feed the World

    How one St. Louis company is using sequencing to identify microbes that naturally control pests and boost agricultural yields

  • You Were Probably Taught These 16 Ridiculous Myths As A Kid, But Now It's Time You Learn The Truth

    TIL I can keep cracking my knuckles in peace.View Entire Post ›

  • Air Guard troops doing space missions face identity crisis

    About 1,000 Air National Guard troops who are assigned to space missions are mired in an identity crisis. Torn between the Air Force, where they have historically been assigned, and the military's shiny new Space Force where they now work, their units have become orphans, according to commanders, as state and federal leaders wrangle over whether to create a Space National Guard. A Space Guard, they say, will create unneeded bureaucracy and cost up to $500 million a year.

  • War, Weather Endanger Global Food Supplies, Farm Leaders Say

    Disruption to Ukraine’s output plus poor weather in the U.S. and South America are two crises, Syngenta ‘s CEO says at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum.

  • ULA plans to launch its Atlas V carrying a space sensing mission Thursday

    United Launch Alliance is set to launch its Atlas V rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission Friday from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • NASA takes a step towards putting humans back on the Moon with CAPSTONE launch

    Rocket Lab has successfully launched NASA's 55-pound CAPSTONE cubesat that will eventually orbit the moon if all goes to plan.

  • For International Women in Engineering Day, Keysight Women Engineers Describe Their Early Inspirations

    By Riya Shrivastava

  • Perceptron: Analyzing images in the blink of an eye and tracking the life cycle of snow

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This week in AI, engineers at Penn State announced that they've created a chip that can process and classify nearly two billion images per second. Carnegie Mellon, meanwhile, has signed a $10.5 million U.S. Army contract to expand its use of AI in predictive maintenance.

  • Clarivate Names World's Leading Journals with the 2022 Journal Citation Reports

    Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released the 2022 update to its annual Journal Citation Reports (JCR)™. The annual JCR release enables the research community to evaluate the world's high-quality academic journals using a range of indicators, descriptive data and visualizations. The reports are used extensively by academic publishers across the globe to understand the scholarly impact of their jo

  • These Plants Grew in the Dark Without Sunlight. Here's How.

    ShutterstockCast your mind back to your fifth grade biology class when you first learned about photosynthesis, the process where plants use energy from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food. Lose the sunlight, and the tomatoes you planted this spring aren’t likely going to last very long.This can create a major challenge when it comes to addressing global food needs in increasingly cramped urban areas, where energy costs to grow indoor plants can run high. Sunlight i

  • At NASA's Lunabotics competition, students design mining robots for the moon

    If this year's Lunabotics competition is any indication, there's a bright future ahead for the surface of the moon — and below it. The NASA-hosted challenge recently saw 39 teams of university students building lunar mining robots, which were tasked with digging up rocks in simulated regolith (the material making up the lunar surface) at a final competitive event. The teams use NASA's systems engineering process to design and build the robots at their home universities before heading to the Center for Space Education (CSE) in Florida, located on NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, for the in situ demonstration of their robots.

  • Intact woolly mammoth baby uncovered in northwestern Canada

    The preserved remains of a nearly whole 30,000-year-old baby woolly mammoth have been discovered in northwestern Canada.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Fears: Markets WrapA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreAnti-Abortion Centers Fi