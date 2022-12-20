U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.10
    +7.44 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,867.54
    +110.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,554.69
    +8.66 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.92
    +10.34 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +29.70 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +1.19 (+5.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6360
    -5.2280 (-3.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,907.48
    +318.69 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.98
    +2.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

2022 Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Achiko AG: Shareholders Adopt All Proposals

Achiko AG
·3 min read
Achiko AG
Achiko AG

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting today at 10:00 CET in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Annual General Meeting was held without the physical presence of the shareholders in accordance with art. 27 para. 1 letter b of the Covid-19-Ordinance 3. Shareholders exercised their shareholder rights through an independent proxy.

Achiko is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed. A total of 26,284,959 voting shares, from the total share capital of CHF 1,451,539.11, divided into 145,153,911 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, were represented by the independent proxy. The Board of Directors would like to thank all those who exercised their rights as shareholders in this way.

The shareholders approved the annual report, including the corporate governance report, the consolidated financial statements, and the statutory financial statements, as well as, in an advisory vote, the compensation report for the financial year 2021. The carry forward of the total balance sheet loss of USD (34,568,395) at year end 2021 was approved.

The amendment of purpose in article 1.2 of the Articles of Association to the research, development, production, licensing, marketing and distribution of diagnostic products, digital services, and devices of all kinds such as in the fields of medicine, electrotechnology and other related fields, was approved. The board of directors' authorization to increase share capital through share issuance out of the authorized capital (article 2.2) was renewed and increased by the shareholders. The increase of the conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions, and other purposes (article 2.4) was also approved.

Allen Wu as Chairman of the Board and Steven Goh as a member of the Board were re-elected for a further term of one year. Steven Goh as sole member and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Grant Thornton AG as auditors and Buis Bürgi AG as independent proxy were also re-elected for a one-year term.

The shareholders approved all retrospective and prospective compensation of the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board and the Executive Board for the respective compensation periods as proposed by the Board of Directors. The shareholders voted to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the financial year 2021.

"This is an important interim step, as we work with key shareholders in Switzerland and Asia to transform the board of the company, and properly capitalize the group,” said Steven Goh, CEO and Co-Founder of Achiko AG. “It has been a journey and the Company’s balance sheet is stressed. But we now have a unique world-class product with sales emerging and with more products to come. A board and balance sheet to support the company’s strategy to deliver consistent shareholder value are our next priority and again, this meeting enables the Company to get there.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that put people first. The Company’s lead product, AptameX™, is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app, Teman Sehat™, offering a user-friendly digital health passport. AptameX™ and Teman Sehat™ were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and AptameX™ received the CE Mark in the European Union in May 2022.

The AptameX™ DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective, easily scalable and have broad potential across multiple disease areas. Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of diseases in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Is This The Best Time to Harvest Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 3.28% (net), and the index return was 0.24%. Strength in Industrials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, […]

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's (NYSE:NTB) recent US$123m drop adds to long-term losses

    A look at the shareholders of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ( NYSE:NTB ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling. The ‘Chart’ Is In Control.

    Since electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported third-quarter numbers in October, negative stock-price momentum has been building, helping to complete a troubling head-and-shoulders stock-chart pattern that began in early 2021.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 2 Key Things From Rivian's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    The EV maker's management talks R2 platform launch and its expectation of a "significant discrepancy" between Q4 vehicle production and delivery numbers.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.