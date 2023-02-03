U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

2022 Outlook on the Fast Food Restaurants Global Market: Scope, Size, Disposition and Growth of the Industry

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fast Food Restaurants - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the five years to 2019, the Global Fast Food Restaurants industry has expanded despite changing consumer tastes and a recovering global economy. As disposable income rose during the period, consumers increased spending on luxuries, such as eating out.

During the period, the industry has been forced to adapt to increasingly health-conscious consumer preferences. While major fast food retailers have responded by expanding the number of healthy options on their menus, the general trend toward health awareness has hurt overall demand for the typically greasy food provided by these restaurants.

In many developed economies, the industry is approaching saturation levels due to an oversupply of fast food businesses and extensive franchising. This development is resulting in weaker revenue growth and intense price-based and product-based competition.

Over the five years to 2024, most fast food chains are expected to continue to introduce new healthy food alternatives and expand their current product lines.

The Global Fast Food Restaurants industry is composed of restaurants where patrons pay for quick-service food products before eating. Purchases may be consumed on-site, taken out or delivered. Gross revenue is derived from both franchised and company-owned stores.

Franchise fees are not accounted for in total industry revenue. Most of the industry's establishments also sell beverages, such as water, juice and sodas, but usually not alcohol.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Companies Mentioned

  • McDonald's Corporation

  • Yum! Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition

  • Main Activities

  • Similar Industries

  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary

  • Key External Drivers

  • Current Performance

  • Industry Outlook

  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain

  • Products & Services

  • Demand Determinants

  • Major Markets

  • International Trade

  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration

  • Key Success Factors

  • Cost Structure Benchmarks

  • Basis of Competition

  • Barriers to Entry

  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity

  • Technology & Systems

  • Revenue Volatility

  • Regulation & Policy

  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data

  • Annual Change

  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4bpi1-fast-food?w=5

