2022 Outlook on the Worldwide Tobacco Legislation Industry: Impartial, Strategic Analysis of Key Factors Influencing the Market

The Global Tobacco Legislation global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.



All but uniquely among fmcg industries, tobacco legislation is not simply a guiding element or a means of enforcing consumer standards but a central determining factor in the performance of tobacco markets.

As the cumulative de-normalising impact of regulation and taxation drives down smoking prevalence worldwide, regulators are looking to the margins, towards next-generation measures that impair the revenue-generating capacity of manufacturers and further restrict access to tobacco products.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key trends and emerging legislation

Western Europe legislation

Eastern Europe legislation

Latin America legislation

North America legislation

Asia Pacific legislation

Australasia legislation

Middle East and Africa legislation

Source: Euromonitor International

