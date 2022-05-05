2022 Overview of Global 5G Commercialization Plans of Telecom Operators
Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends and Key Issues for 5G in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of global 5G commercialization plans of telecom operators and examines two key trends towards the 5G era.
As of November 2021, there were 469 telecom operators from 140 countries/regions invested in 5G, 182 telecoms from 73 countries/regions of which launched their own commercial 5G services. China, with the largest 5G subscriber base so far, had 667 million 5G users as of October 31, 2021.
Amid the race to 5G, countries around the world have been investing in 5G, which has brought new opportunities and challenges for the ICT industry.
List of Topics
Development of the global 5G market has highlighted, touching on 5G commercialization plans of global telecom operators and the deployment of O-RAN networks
Development of 5G trends worldwide has highlighted, touching on transformation of network architecture towards 5G and two major trends associated with new 5G SA (Standalone) industrial applications and cloud service providers' position vis-a-vis telecom operators
Key Topics Covered:
Global 5G Market Development
Global 5G Development Trends
Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
1&1
Affirmed
Airtel
Alpha Networks
Altran
Arcadyan
Askey
Asus
AT&T
Atayalan
AWS
Axiata
Azure
BT
Cisco
Compal
Delta
Deutsche Telekom
Dish
D-Link
Du
Edgecore
Etisalat
Foxconn
GCS
Gemtek
GUC
HKT
HTC
Huawei
Inventec
JMA
KT
Mavenir
MediaTek
Microelectronics Technology
Mobily
MTI
NEC
NKG
NT
NTT DoCoMo
Orange
Pegatron
QCT
Radisys
Rakuten
Sercomm
SK Telecom
STC
T Mobile
TCS
Telefonica
TIM
Triangle Communications
UfiSpace
UMT
Vantage Towers
Verizon
Vodafone
Win Semiconductors
Wiwynn
WNC
Zain
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dpj6i
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900