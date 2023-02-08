U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

2022 Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Insights: Featuring AlloVir, Ansun Biopharma and Moderna Therapeutics

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parainfluenza Virus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The human parainfluenza virus (HPIV) is an enveloped, negative-sense, single-stranded RNA virus that belongs to the family of Paramyxoviridae. HPIV can cause both upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) and lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) in children, usually under the age of 5, immunocompromised adults, and the elderly.

Although HPIV demonstrated a resemblance to the influenza virus, HPIV is unique and can be easily and simply separated from the myxoviruses (influenza virus). The parainfluenza virus shared some characteristics with the influenza virus, including few antigenic sites, as well as their poor growth in embryonated eggs.

The pathogenesis of the parainfluenza virus consists of the host immune response and viral mechanisms. The attachment and the fusion of the virus to the host cell are mediated by the virus surface proteins hemagglutinin-neuraminidase (HN) and fusion glycoproteins (F) with the sialic acid residues on the surface of host epithelial cells respectively. Transcription and maturation are mediated by the actin and the cytoskeleton, which also play a role in the movement of viral glycoproteins towards the surface of the host cells.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Parainfluenza Virus Infection treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Parainfluenza Virus Infection commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Parainfluenza Virus Infection collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

  • The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence R&D Parainfluenza Virus Infection. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Parainfluenza Virus Infection.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Emerging Drugs

Oplunofusp: Ansun Biopharma

Oplunofusp (DAS181) is a recombinant sialidase protein that can cleave sialic acid, the virus receptors located on the surface of epithelial cells lining the human respiratory track. Treatment with DAS181 can block virus entry into respiratory epithelial cells, thus preventing viral infection and spreading.

DAS181 is a host-directed therapeutic that has demonstrated anti-viral activity against sialic-acid dependent viruses such as parainfluenza, metapneumovirus, enterovirus 68 and influenza, including strains of influenza that have developed resistance to other drugs and pandemic strains, such as H7N9, H5N1, and H1N1 and many others.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the Parainfluenza Virus Infection drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Parainfluenza Virus Infection

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies Parainfluenza Virus Infection. The companies which have their Parainfluenza Virus Infection drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e phase III include Ansun Biopharma

Phases

This report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like

  • Late stage products (Phase III)

  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)

  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates

  • Route of Administration

Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Oral

  • Intravenous

  • Subcutaneous

  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Small molecule

  • Cell Therapy

  • Peptides

  • Polymer

  • Small molecule

  • Gene therapy

  • Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Parainfluenza Virus Infection therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Parainfluenza Virus Infection drugs.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Report Insights

  • Parainfluenza Virus Infection Analysis

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Unmet Needs

  • Impact of Drugs

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles

  • Therapeutic Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Inactive drugs assessment

  • Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

  • How many companies are developing Parainfluenza Virus Infection drugs?

  • How many Parainfluenza Virus Infection drugs are developed by each company?

  • How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Parainfluenza Virus Infection?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Parainfluenza Virus Infection therapeutics?

  • What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

  • What are the clinical studies going on for Parainfluenza Virus Infection and their status?

  • What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

  • AlloVir

  • Ansun Biopharma

  • Moderna Therapeutics

Key Products

  • ALVR 106

  • Oplunofusp

  • mRNA 1653

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdv3yx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


