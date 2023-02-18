2022 Port Construction Projects Overview and Analytics: MENA has the Highest Share of the Pipeline Value at $99.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Port Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $502.7 billion.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has the highest share of the pipeline value, standing at $99.5 billion, followed by South-East Asia at $87.1 billion and Sub-Saharan Africa at $69.6 billion.



This report provides a detailed analysis of port construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.



The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

South Asia

North-East Asia

Australasia

Source: GlobalData

