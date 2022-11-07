2022 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo Invitation Letter

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to further enhance the friendly exchanges between Chinese enterprises and Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries, and promote economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between enterprises, CCPIT- China Council for the Promotion of International Trade will hold the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo online from November 14 to 23, 2022. China International Chamber of Commerce and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company will be responsible for organizing the exhibition. Details of the exhibition and registration methods are as follows.

2022 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo

Basic information of the exhibition

Exhibition Name: Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo

Exhibition date: November 14-23, 2022

Exhibition venue: CCPIT Cloud Exhibition Platform

Website: https:// rcep2022.ccpit-expo.com

Sponsor: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

Organizer: China International Chamber of Commerce and Beijing ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

Exhibition content:

Intelligent manufacturing, new energy and equipment, automobiles and spare parts, electromechanical equipment, building materials, high-tech, service trade, e-commerce, etc.

Exhibition supporting activities:

Registered enterprises can use live broadcast to promote products or display the company's production lines on the special docking platform of the trade week to carry out business negotiations. The specific arrangements are as follows:

Industry Date Time (Beijing time) Textile and Clothing and Cotton Products 2022.11.14 13:30-15:00 Intelligent manufacturing 2022.11.15 13:30-15:00 New energy and equipment 2022.11.16 13:30-15:00 Automobile and motorcycle parts 2022.11.17 13:30-15:00 Building materials 2022.11.18 13:30-15:00 Electromechanical equipment 2022.11.21 13:30-15:00

Registration method:

This exhibition is an online digital exhibition, and you can register to participate / watch the exhibition free of charge. Exhibitors and professional buyers who are interested in participating in the exhibition are invited to log in to the official website of the exhibition for online registration. After successful registration, you can participate in online exhibitions, carry out interactions, and participate in special docking activities of the trade week.

Platform website is https://rcep2022.ccpit-expo.com

We warmly invite Chinese exhibitors and friends from all walks of life in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries to participate in the exhibition, negotiate trade and carry out various forms of economic and trade cooperation.

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company