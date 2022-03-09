2022 Report on Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - Technologies and Global Markets

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover solid oxide fuel cells used in transport applications as well as stationary power generation and storage applications.

Target markets are based on optimistic, pessimistic and consensus alternatives, which are compared to the conventional power generation target and peak shifting opportunities. The current market is emerging with pre-commercial demos and subsidized pilot projects as well as fast-growing niche markets that are quickly becoming established specialty markets.

Over the next five years, these pilots will be expanding into commercial implementations. The 2026 market is also characterized with recent developments in the industry and government initiatives across the globe.

SOFC applications are described and analyzed. The following applications are considered:

Combined heat and power (CHP).

Power generation (stationary power units, remote power, and auxiliary power units [APUs]).

Portable product power.

Exotic (solid oxide electrolyzer cells and fuel cell hybrids).

Geographical scope of the report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. SOFC companies are listed, and their detailed profiles are discussed in the Company Profiles chapter.

The Report Includes

79 tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for solid oxide fuel cells

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for solid oxide fuel cells market, based on application, end-use industry, and region

Coverage of history, comparison and characteristics of major fuel cell types and cost analysis of SOFC; and information on recent commercial developments, government initiatives and subsidies

Discussion on environmental impact of various types of solid oxide fuel cells

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric, H2e Power Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems and Toyota

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview

Technical Overview

History of Fuel Cells

Hydrogen Fuel Industry

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Background

SOFC Materials

Recent SOFC Material Developments

SOFC Technology: Current and Developmental Configurations

Market Overview

Value Chain

Government Initiatives to Promote Stationary Fuel Cells

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Combined Heat and Power

Employment

Projects

Auxiliary and Backup Power

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Combined Heat and Power

CHP Developments

Power Generation

Recreational Vehicle Power

Anti-Idling APUS

Aircraft APUS

Marine Vessel APUS

Truck APU

Portable Power Unit

Military Applications

Exotic

SOEC

SOFC-T

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment

Residential

Commercial

Military

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

APAC

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

North America

United States

Europe

Large-Scale Field Demonstrations

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Competition

Conventional Turbine-Based Power Generation

Internal Combustion Engines

Ultracapacitors

Other Fuel Cells

Batteries

Industry Leaders

Market Tiers

Leading CHP SOFC Companies

Leading SOFC Generator, Remote and APU Companies

Leading Military SOFC Companies

Leading Portable SOFC Companies

Leading Exotic SOFC Companies

SOFC Companies that are No Longer Active

Channels of Distribution

Purchasing Influences

Price Influence

Price Trends

Early SOFC Research

Manufacturing Process

Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the SOFC Industry

Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ACUMENTRICS HOLDING CORP.

ADELAN UK LTD.

ALPPS FUEL CELL SYSTEMS

ALSTOM TECHNOLOGY

ALTAIR NANOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

AMERICAN ELEMENTS

ARISTON HOLDING N.V.

BLASCH PRECISION CERAMICS

BLOOM ENERGY

BTU INTERNATIONAL INC.

BTU CHINA

CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CALTECH)

CERAMATEC INC.

CERES POWER

CHAO ZHOU THREE-CIRCLE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

CLARA VENTURE LABS

CONVION OY

CUMMINS INC.

DANA INC.

DDI ENERGY

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE

DOMINOVAS ENERGY CORP.

DOOSAN FUEL CELL

EBZ ENTWICKLUNGS

EDISON ELECTRIC INSTITUTE

ELCOGEN AS

EMPRISE CORP.

ENERGIENED

ENTWICKLUNGS UND VERTRIEBSGESELLSCHAFT BRENNSTOFFZELLE

ENRG INC.

EZELLERON INC.

FEV MOTORENTECHNIK GMBH

FIDERIS

FORSCHUNGSZENTRUM JULICH

FUELCELL ENERGY

FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES

FUJI ELECTRIC

FUTURE E FUEL CELL SOLUTIONS GMBH

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GEORGE WESTINGHOUSE RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY PARK

H2E POWER SYSTEMS INC.

HALDOR TOPSOE A/S/TOPSOE FUEL CELL

HC STARCK GMBH

HOSOKAWA POWDER TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH INSTITUTE

ITN ENERGY SYSTEMS INC.

K-STYLE ADVANCED CERAMICS CO., LTD.

KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

KERAFOL (INELTRO HALMER ELECTRONICS GMBH)

LILLIPUTIAN SYSTEMS

LOGANENERGY CORP.

MATERIALS & SYSTEMS RESEARCH INC.

MEIDENSHA CORP.

MERIDIAN ENERGY, LTD.

MERLONI TERMOSANITARI SPA (ARISTON THERMO GROUP)

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY

NEXCERIS

NGIMAT CO.

NGK INSULATORS LTD.

NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP.

NOAH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC.

PLANSEE SE

POHANG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY (POSCO)

POINT SOURCE POWER INC.

PRECISION FLOW TECHNOLOGIES

PRESIDIO COMPONENTS INC.

RAGAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ROLLS-ROYCE FUEL CELL SYSTEMS, LTD. (LG FUEL CELL)

REDOX POWER SYSTEMS

RISO DTU NATIONAL LABORATORY

SAFCELL

SAINT-GOBAIN

SANDVIK

SIENERGY SYSTEMS (ALLIED MINDS)

SOLIDPOWER

STAXERA GMBH (SUNFIRE)

SULZER HEXIS AG

SUMITOMO CORP.

TERMINUS ENERGY INC.

TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.

TOTO LTD.

TOYOTA

ULTRA ELECTRONICS AMI

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON RESEARCH INSTITUTE

VAILLANT GMBH

VERSA POWER SYSTEMS INC.

WATT FUEL CELL CORP.

WEBASTO AG

ZIRCAR ZIRCONIA INC.

ZTEK CORP.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms and Report Sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nr4ds

