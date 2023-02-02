U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

2022 Research Report on China's Ceramic Tableware Export Industry: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Major Destinations, Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Ceramic Tableware Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of ceramic tableware.

In 2021, China exported ceramic tableware (including ceramic tableware, bone china tableware and other porcelain tableware, the same below) 2,058,600 tons, an increase of 21.03% year-on-year, exports of US$ 7.196 billion, an increase of 29.09%. From January to October 2022, China exported 1,671,100 tons of ceramic tableware, an increase of 1.06% year-on-year, exports of US$ 6.396 billion, a year-on-year growth of 12.08%.

The publisher's analysis shows that the average price of China's ceramic tableware exports grew continuously from 2018-2021, from US$2.76 per kg in 2018 to US$3.50 per kg in 2021. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's ceramic tableware exports was US$3.83 per kg, up 10.90% year-on-year.

China's exports of ceramic tableware are mainly ceramic tableware, bone china tableware and other porcelain tableware. In 2021, China exported 1,895,300 tons of other porcelain tableware, accounting for 92.07% of the total export volume of ceramic tableware and the export value of US$6,690 million, accounting for 92.97% of the total export value.

In 2021, China exported ceramic tableware to more than two hundred countries and regions worldwide. According to the publisher's analysis, by export volume, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Russian Federation, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Australia, France, Chile and Italy are the main export destinations for Chinese ceramic tableware.

The U.S. is the largest exporter of ceramic tableware to China. In 2021, China exported 455,000 tons of ceramic tableware to the U.S., accounting for 22.10 percent of total exports and US$1.573 billion, or 21.87 percent of total exports.

China is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of everyday ceramics and has a long history of exporting ceramics. The publisher expects China's ceramic tableware exports to continue to expand from 2023-2032 as the country's ceramic tableware industry upgrades its technology.

Topics covered:

  • China's Ceramic Tableware Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Ceramic Tableware Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Ceramic Tableware Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Ceramic Tableware Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Ceramic Tableware Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Ceramic Tableware Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Ceramic Tableware Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Ceramic Tableware Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Ceramic Tableware Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Ceramic Tableware Export Analysis
1.1. China's Ceramic Tableware Export Scale
1.1.1. China's Ceramic Tableware Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Ceramic Tableware Export Value
1.1.3. China's Ceramic Tableware Export Price
1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Ceramic Tableware
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Pottery Tableware Export Analysis
2.1. Pottery Tableware Export Volume
2.2. Pottery Tableware Export Value
2.3. Pottery Tableware Export Price
2.4. Export Analysis of Various Types of Pottery Tableware
2.4.1. Export Volume of Various Pottery Tableware
2.4.2. Export Value of Various Pottery Tableware
2.4.3. Export Price of Various Pottery Tableware
2.5 Pottery Tableware Export Destinations
2.5.1. By Export Volume
2.5.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Bone China Tableware Export Analysis
3.1 Bone China Tableware Export Volume
3.2 Bone China Tableware Export Value
3.3. Export Price of Bone China Tableware
3.4. Export Analysis of Various Types of Bone China Tableware
3.4.1. Export Volume of Various Bone China Tableware
3.4.2. Export Value of Various Bone China Tableware
3.4.3. Export Price of Various Bone China Tableware
3.5 Export Destinations of Bone China Tableware
3.5.1. By Export Volume
3.5.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China's Other Porcelain Tableware Export Analysis
4.1. Other Porcelain Tableware Export Volume
4.2. Other Porcelain Tableware Export Value
4.3 Export Price of Other Porcelain Tableware
4.4 Export Analysis of Various Types of Other Porcelain Tableware
4.4.1. Export Volume of Various Other Porcelain Tableware
4.4.2. Export Value of Various Other Porcelain Tableware
4.4.3. Export Price of Various Other Porcelain Tableware
4.5 Other Porcelain Tableware Export Destinations
4.5.1. By Export Volume
4.5.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China Ceramic Tableware Major Export Destinations Analysis
5.1. United States
5.2. United Kingdom
5.3. Germany
5.4. Russian Federation
5.5. Netherlands
5.6. Other Export Destinations

6. China's Export Outlook for Ceramic Tableware, 2023-2032
6.1 Factors Affecting China's Ceramic Tableware Exports
6.1.1. Favorable Factors
6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
6.2. China's Ceramic Tableware Export Forecast, 2023-2032
6.2.1 Export Volume Forecast
6.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
6.2.3. Major Export Types of Ceramic Tableware Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srr1hs-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


