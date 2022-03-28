CALGARY, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium will take place on April 5-6 in a virtual format. This year's keynote speakers, fireside chats and panels will be hosted again as a video webcast on the Zoom platform.

Canada's premier energy investment conference connects the upstream oil and natural gas industry with the investment community. Presentations, discussions and keynote speakers will address how the upstream sector is managing through the current unprecedented market conditions, energy crisis, war in Ukraine and the future of the industry.

CONFERENCE DETAILS

When: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 7:15 a.m. to 2:25pm. MST / 9:15 am. - 4:25pm. EST

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 7:10 a.m. to 2:10pm. MST / 9:10 am. – 4:10pm. EST



Video webcast: Media is required to register with elisabeth.besson@capp.ca in advance of the 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium to obtain webcast portal instructions. This

investment conference is not open to the public



Speakers: April 5

Opening keynote: Remarks from Pruyn Haskins, Global Head of Equities,Scotiabank and Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers





Keynote: Energy Security, Geopolitical Risks and Canada's Opportunity

Remarks from Jim Burkhard, VP & Head of Research for Oil Markets, Energy and Mobility, IHS Markit





Panel: Growing Free Cash Flow and Maximizing Shareholder Returns

Ian Dundas, President & CEO,Enerplus Corporation

Brian Schmidt, President & CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

Lars Glemser, VP &CFO, Vermilion Energy Inc

Moderator: Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank





Panel: Indigenous Peoples & the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry: Building Partnerships for Prosperity

Stephen Buffalo, President & CEO, Indian Resource Council

Robert Merasty, Executive Director, Indigenous Resource Network

Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor Haisla Nation, First Nation LGN Alliance

Moderator: Shannon Joseph, VP Government Relations and Indigenous Affairs, CAPP





Panel: The Canadian Edge: Leveraging Low-Cost Feedstock and Diversifying Exports

TBC, AltaGas Ltd

Paul Hawksworth,SVP Investments, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

Stu Taylor, SVP, Marketing and New Ventures & Corporate Development, Pembina Pipeline Corp

Moderator: Rob Hope, Utilities & Energy Infrastructure, Scotiabank





Keynote: Outlook for US Supply, NA Midstream, NA Differentials and Crude Export Dynamics

Moderator: Kevin Fisk, Oil & Gas, E&P, Scotiabank





April 6

Opening keynote: Remarks from Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers





Keynote: The Energy Transition – A Reality Check in the Post-Ukraine World

Mark Mills, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute, Faculty Fellow Northwestern University

Robert R. McCormick, School of Engineering and Applied Science





Panel: Differentiated Business Models – Royalty Companies with Stable Returns

David Spyker, President & CEO, Freehold Royalties Ltd

Andrew Phillips, President & CEO, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd

Marty Staples, President & CEO, Topaz Energy Corp

Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank





Panel: What Does the Future Hold for Canadian Natural Gas?

Jeff Tonken, President & CEO,Birchcliff Energy Ltd

Jonathan Wright, President & CEO, NuVista Energy Ltd

Darren Gee, President & CEO, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank





Panel: Oil Sands Pathways: Technologies and Process Improvements to Achieve Net Zero

Pamela McIntyre, SVP, Safety, Risk Management & Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Kam Sandhar,EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development,Cenovus Energy Inc

Sherri Evers, VP Commercial & Corporate Development, Imperial Oil Ltd

Moderators: Patrick Bryden, Head of ESG Research,Scotiabank and

Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank







CAPP media event: CAPP will offer the following virtual press conference open to questions for all media, hosted as a video webcast on a Cision platform:





April 5

12:05 pm. MST/2:05pm. EST

State of the Industry, Energy Security and Canada's Responsible Opportunity

Tim McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer,CAPP

Craig Bryksa, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Crescent Point EnergyCorp.,CAPP Board Chair

Jeff Tonken, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board,Birchcliff Energy Ltd.,CAPP Board Vice Chair



Video webcast: Media is required to register with elisabeth.besson@capp.ca in advance of CAPP's press conference to obtain access information. This media event is not open to the public





The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

