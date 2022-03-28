U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.84
    -19.22 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,595.63
    -265.61 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,136.91
    -32.39 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.29
    -27.70 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.71
    -6.19 (-5.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4490
    -0.0430 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3100
    +1.2500 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,415.40
    +2,561.40 (+5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.82
    +12.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium

·4 min read

CALGARY, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium will take place on April 5-6 in a virtual format. This year's keynote speakers, fireside chats and panels will be hosted again as a video webcast on the Zoom platform.

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers)
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers)

Canada's premier energy investment conference connects the upstream oil and natural gas industry with the investment community. Presentations, discussions and keynote speakers will address how the upstream sector is managing through the current unprecedented market conditions, energy crisis, war in Ukraine and the future of the industry.

CONFERENCE DETAILS

When:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 7:15 a.m. to 2:25pm. MST / 9:15 am. - 4:25pm. EST


Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 7:10 a.m. to 2:10pm. MST / 9:10 am. – 4:10pm. EST



Video

webcast:

Media is required to register with elisabeth.besson@capp.ca in advance of the

2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium to obtain webcast portal instructions. This
investment conference is not open to the public



Speakers:

April 5


Opening keynote: Remarks from Pruyn Haskins, Global Head of Equities,Scotiabank and Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers




Keynote: Energy Security, Geopolitical Risks and Canada's Opportunity


Remarks from Jim Burkhard, VP & Head of Research for Oil Markets, Energy and Mobility, IHS Markit




Panel: Growing Free Cash Flow and Maximizing Shareholder Returns


Ian Dundas, President & CEO,Enerplus Corporation


Brian Schmidt, President & CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd


Lars Glemser, VP &CFO, Vermilion Energy Inc


Moderator: Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank




Panel: Indigenous Peoples & the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry: Building Partnerships for Prosperity


Stephen Buffalo, President & CEO, Indian Resource Council


Robert Merasty, Executive Director, Indigenous Resource Network


Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor Haisla Nation, First Nation LGN Alliance


Moderator: Shannon Joseph, VP Government Relations and Indigenous Affairs, CAPP




Panel: The Canadian Edge: Leveraging Low-Cost Feedstock and Diversifying Exports


TBC, AltaGas Ltd


Paul Hawksworth,SVP Investments, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP


Stu Taylor, SVP, Marketing and New Ventures & Corporate Development, Pembina Pipeline Corp


Moderator: Rob Hope, Utilities & Energy Infrastructure, Scotiabank




Keynote: Outlook for US Supply, NA Midstream, NA Differentials and Crude Export Dynamics


Moderator: Kevin Fisk, Oil & Gas, E&P, Scotiabank




April 6


Opening keynote: Remarks from Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers




Keynote: The Energy Transition – A Reality Check in the Post-Ukraine World


Mark Mills, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute, Faculty Fellow Northwestern University


Robert R. McCormick, School of Engineering and Applied Science




Panel: Differentiated Business Models – Royalty Companies with Stable Returns


David Spyker, President & CEO, Freehold Royalties Ltd


Andrew Phillips, President & CEO, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd


Marty Staples, President & CEO, Topaz Energy Corp


Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank




Panel: What Does the Future Hold for Canadian Natural Gas?


Jeff Tonken, President & CEO,Birchcliff Energy Ltd


Jonathan Wright, President & CEO, NuVista Energy Ltd


Darren Gee, President & CEO, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp


Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank




Panel: Oil Sands Pathways: Technologies and Process Improvements to Achieve Net Zero


Pamela McIntyre, SVP, Safety, Risk Management & Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited


Kam Sandhar,EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development,Cenovus Energy Inc


Sherri Evers, VP Commercial & Corporate Development, Imperial Oil Ltd


Moderators: Patrick Bryden, Head of ESG Research,Scotiabank and


Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank





CAPP media

event:

CAPP will offer the following virtual press conference open to questions for all

media, hosted as a video webcast on a Cision platform:




April 5


12:05 pm. MST/2:05pm. EST


State of the Industry, Energy Security and Canada's Responsible Opportunity


Tim McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer,CAPP


Craig Bryksa, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Crescent Point EnergyCorp.,CAPP Board Chair


Jeff Tonken, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board,Birchcliff Energy Ltd.,CAPP Board Vice Chair



Video

webcast:

Media is required to register with elisabeth.besson@capp.ca in advance of CAPP's press conference to obtain access information. This media event is not open to the public



The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c0623.html

Recommended Stories

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • GameStop stock rises again, and is on course for the longest win streak in more than a decade

    Shares of GameStop Corp. rose 1.2% in premarket trading Monday, which puts them on course for the longest win streak in 12 years. The videogame and consumer electronics retailer's stock rallied 6.7% on Friday for a ninth-straight gain, which was the longest since the nine-day stretch that ended Nov. 29, 2017. A tenth-straight gain would be the longest win streak since the 10-day streak that ended April 20, 2010, which matched the record 10-day streak that ended July 12, 2005. During the current

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Freed Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou Returns to Company Spotlight

    Meng Wanzhou was back in the spotlight Monday, taking the stage at Huawei’s headquarters to deliver the company’s closely watched annual results.

  • Xpeng earnings were ‘constrained somewhat' by chip shortages, exec says

    Xpeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the company amid earnings data and supply chain pressures amid the chip shortage.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey - live updates

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Deere Stock Catches an Upgrade, but This Analyst Likes a Rival Better

    J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Deere stock to Hold from Sell. It isn't that the analyst had a change of heart. It's a new analyst.

  • Oil Retreats as China’s Covid Resurgence Risks Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as China issued fresh virus lockdowns raising concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectFutures in New York fell more than $9 to trad

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it’s planning a second stock split in roughly two years, giving a lift to shares that had been trading lower on news Covid-19 is again disrupting operations.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. All

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...