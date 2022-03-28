2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium
CALGARY, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium will take place on April 5-6 in a virtual format. This year's keynote speakers, fireside chats and panels will be hosted again as a video webcast on the Zoom platform.
Canada's premier energy investment conference connects the upstream oil and natural gas industry with the investment community. Presentations, discussions and keynote speakers will address how the upstream sector is managing through the current unprecedented market conditions, energy crisis, war in Ukraine and the future of the industry.
CONFERENCE DETAILS
When:
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 7:15 a.m. to 2:25pm. MST / 9:15 am. - 4:25pm. EST
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 7:10 a.m. to 2:10pm. MST / 9:10 am. – 4:10pm. EST
Video
webcast:
Media is required to register with elisabeth.besson@capp.ca in advance of the
2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium to obtain webcast portal instructions. This
Speakers:
April 5
Opening keynote: Remarks from Pruyn Haskins, Global Head of Equities,Scotiabank and Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
Keynote: Energy Security, Geopolitical Risks and Canada's Opportunity
Remarks from Jim Burkhard, VP & Head of Research for Oil Markets, Energy and Mobility, IHS Markit
Panel: Growing Free Cash Flow and Maximizing Shareholder Returns
Ian Dundas, President & CEO,Enerplus Corporation
Brian Schmidt, President & CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
Lars Glemser, VP &CFO, Vermilion Energy Inc
Moderator: Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank
Panel: Indigenous Peoples & the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry: Building Partnerships for Prosperity
Stephen Buffalo, President & CEO, Indian Resource Council
Robert Merasty, Executive Director, Indigenous Resource Network
Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor Haisla Nation, First Nation LGN Alliance
Moderator: Shannon Joseph, VP Government Relations and Indigenous Affairs, CAPP
Panel: The Canadian Edge: Leveraging Low-Cost Feedstock and Diversifying Exports
TBC, AltaGas Ltd
Paul Hawksworth,SVP Investments, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
Stu Taylor, SVP, Marketing and New Ventures & Corporate Development, Pembina Pipeline Corp
Moderator: Rob Hope, Utilities & Energy Infrastructure, Scotiabank
Keynote: Outlook for US Supply, NA Midstream, NA Differentials and Crude Export Dynamics
Moderator: Kevin Fisk, Oil & Gas, E&P, Scotiabank
April 6
Opening keynote: Remarks from Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
Keynote: The Energy Transition – A Reality Check in the Post-Ukraine World
Mark Mills, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute, Faculty Fellow Northwestern University
Robert R. McCormick, School of Engineering and Applied Science
Panel: Differentiated Business Models – Royalty Companies with Stable Returns
David Spyker, President & CEO, Freehold Royalties Ltd
Andrew Phillips, President & CEO, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
Marty Staples, President & CEO, Topaz Energy Corp
Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank
Panel: What Does the Future Hold for Canadian Natural Gas?
Jeff Tonken, President & CEO,Birchcliff Energy Ltd
Jonathan Wright, President & CEO, NuVista Energy Ltd
Darren Gee, President & CEO, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank
Panel: Oil Sands Pathways: Technologies and Process Improvements to Achieve Net Zero
Pamela McIntyre, SVP, Safety, Risk Management & Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Kam Sandhar,EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development,Cenovus Energy Inc
Sherri Evers, VP Commercial & Corporate Development, Imperial Oil Ltd
Moderators: Patrick Bryden, Head of ESG Research,Scotiabank and
Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank
CAPP media
event:
CAPP will offer the following virtual press conference open to questions for all
media, hosted as a video webcast on a Cision platform:
April 5
12:05 pm. MST/2:05pm. EST
State of the Industry, Energy Security and Canada's Responsible Opportunity
Tim McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer,CAPP
Craig Bryksa, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Crescent Point EnergyCorp.,CAPP Board Chair
Jeff Tonken, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board,Birchcliff Energy Ltd.,CAPP Board Vice Chair
Video
webcast:
Media is required to register with elisabeth.besson@capp.ca in advance of CAPP's press conference to obtain access information. This media event is not open to the public
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.
