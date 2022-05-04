U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

2022 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance Key Information on PCI DSS 4.0 Requirements Updates and Ecommerce Security Trends

·3 min read

OREM, Utah, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses face many cyber risks, threats, and vulnerabilities. Securing payment data and other sensitive information is an ongoing battle. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) was established in 2006 to help businesses protect payment data, and compliance with the PCI DSS is an industry requirement for any company that accepts major credit cards.

SecurityMetrics is a global leader in data security that enables businesses of all sizes to comply with government, healthcare, and financial mandates. (PRNewsFoto/SecurityMetrics) (PRNewsfoto/SecurityMetrics)
SecurityMetrics is a global leader in data security that enables businesses of all sizes to comply with government, healthcare, and financial mandates. (PRNewsFoto/SecurityMetrics) (PRNewsfoto/SecurityMetrics)

To help companies better understand their options for protection, SecurityMetrics released their 7th edition of the PCI DSS Compliance Guide.

With the ever-rising amount of cyberattacks, it's crucial for businesses to do all they can to protect their data. The majority of SMBs that experience a data breach will go out of business and even large corporations struggle to stay open after the financial and social impact of a data breach.

In 2021 SecurityMetrics found that 88.89% of Shopping Cart Inspect reviews identified malicious, suspicious, and/or concerning issues on researched e-commerce sites, with 25.3% of inspected e-commerce sites containing malicious issues, which were stealing card data. E-commerce attacks continue to increase and propose a uniquely dangerous threat to businesses because they are so difficult to detect.

The PCI Guide is an ongoing, collaborative effort, with recommendations and original research from the SecurityMetrics Audit, Penetration Testing, Forensics, Support, and Executive teams.

Audit Director, Matt Halbleib (CISSP, CISA, QSA), said "Our guide was specifically created to help merchants and service providers address the most problematic issues within the 12 PCI DSS requirements, including auditors' best practices and IT checklists."

The 2022 PCI DSS Guide has been updated to include:

  • Information about the PCI DSS 4.0 launch

  • Key PCI DSS 4.0 requirement updates

  • PCI DSS 4.0 implementation tips

  • 2022 forensic data breach predictions

  • Tips for applying the PCI DSS in a cloud environment

  • E-commerce security trends and statistics

  • Information on e-commerce attacks including iFrame hacks

  • How to set up a PCI-compliant remote workforce setup

  • Interactive IT checklists for each requirement

  • Brand new PCI compliance trends and customer data

  • Tips and experiences from PCI Auditors (QSAs)

"Businesses who utilize the Guide to PCI DSS Compliance can better organize their compliance efforts and understand the way PCI compliance requirements affect cybersecurity. On top of that, the PCI Guide is a great training tool when assigning new resources to your PCI compliance effort," said SecurityMetrics VP of Assessments Gary Glover (CISSP, CISA, QSA.)

Download the 2022 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance here.

To learn more about SecurityMetrics, PCI DSS compliance, or for help with a PCI audit, please call 801.705.5656 or email consulting@securitymetrics.com.

For press inquiries, call 801.995.6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. Industry standards don't keep up with the threat landscape, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service. Never have a false sense of security.™

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). SecurityMetrics has over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-securitymetrics-guide-to-pci-dss-compliance-key-information-on-pci-dss-4-0-requirements-updates-and-ecommerce-security-trends-301539053.html

SOURCE SecurityMetrics, Inc.

