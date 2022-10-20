U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.00
    -25.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,363.00
    -97.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,027.00
    -126.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.70
    -9.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.98
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.20
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.23
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9764
    -0.0013 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9100
    +0.0950 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,054.31
    -245.02 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.28
    -6.40 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,882.76
    -374.62 (-1.37%)
     

2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention will be held from Oct. 27,2022 to Oct. 29, 2022

2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention
·3 min read

Making a leap forward as the Fourth Industrial Innovation City

SEONGNAM, KOREA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seongnam City will host the '2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention' at the City Hall from October 27 to 29.


Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention (formerly Seongnam International Medical Tourism Convention), which marks its fifth anniversary, will be organized as an online and offline event to promote Seongnam City's medical tourism and healthcare industries at home and abroad, combining fourth industrial technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data.

The city will hold events for three days including Exhibition on Seongnam Medical Tourism and Healthcare (Oct. 27-29, City Hall lobby and outdoor plaza), B2B Meetings (Oct.27-28, City Hall 3F, Hannuri), International Conference (Oct. 27-28, City Hall 1F, Onnuri), and Lectures on Health & Wellbeing for the Public (Oct.29, City Hall 1F, Onnuri), starting with the opening ceremony at Onnuril of City Hall at 10 a.m. on the first day of the convention.

The online participation window includes the official website of Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention and YouTube(channel name: Seongnam Medical Tour).

The exhibition event will showcase a variety of items such as artificial intelligence medical services, digital healthcare, concierge (hotel, travel, shopping) products, beauty, quarantine, pharmaceutical & bio, and medical devices from 82 participating institutions and companies.

The event will carry out promotional marketing targeting buyers from 44 companies from 14 countries visiting the convention site, including a global big buyer iHerb, a U.S. overseas direct purchase platform as well as CVS Health, a major pharmacy franchise representing the U.S.,

The B2B Meetings will be operated in such a way that companies participating in the exhibition meet with buyers from 74 companies in 20 countries including the U.S., Austria, and Singapore, and have export consultations.

The International Conference will be attended by 20 domestic and foreign experts in the field of medical tourism and healthcare.

In the field of medical tourism, there will be topic presentations on the:

  • Pioneering a new market for the sustainable development of medical tourism in South Korea (Ki-nam Jin, Professor, Yonsei University).

  • Medical tourism marketing of Bumrungrad International Hospital (Napas Paorohitya, Chief Marketing Officer, Bumrungrad International Hospital).

  • Medical Tourism Strategy for Malaysia(Talent Management Consultant, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara).

In the field of healthcare, there will be topic presentations on the:

  • Data-based hyper-personalized mobile health care service (Hee Hwang, CEO, Kakao Healthcare).

  • 2017/745 EU medical device regulations and certification future trends(Soo-hyuk Uhm, Clinical Assessor, DNV).

Through each presentation, changes in the medical tourism and healthcare sectors brought by COVID-19 are diagnosed and future strategies are suggested.

Lectures on the Health and Wellbeing for the Public is hosted by comedian Dae-hee Kim, and five lectures will be given by doctors, oriental medicine doctors, and professors, including "Diabetes and blood sugar management," "The introduction of turtle neck & straight neck and correctional exercise method", "How to get pregnant in a proper way", "My inner child" and "Protect myself with ways of thinking: Mental healthcare constants and variables".

A city official said, "Seongnam area has the best medical tourism infrastructure in the country, including 1,707 hospitals, 19,100 medical personnel, and 660 advanced bio and healthcare companies." adding, "We will promote globalization by creating a foothold to become a 4th industrial innovation city through this event."

Media Contact

Brand: 2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention

Contact: hee-joo Jin

Email: 2022smcbiz@simtc.org

Website: http://www.simtc.org

SOURCE: 2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Why Novavax Stock Couldn't Win on Wednesday

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a product typically delivers a nice stock price boost for the affected company. This, however, wasn't the case with vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Hump Day, as the latest FDA green light had the opposite effect, driving the shares down by almost 4% on the day. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's booster coronavirus shot, an adjuvanted version of its NVX-CoV2373.

  • Kelly Crump shares initial reaction to seeing her mastectomy scar in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: 'The first thing I said was f***'

    The guest model told the magazine that she was unhappy with her body before her breast cancer diagnosis, but that she gained perspective after getting sick.

  • Homestead nursing home sells for $19 million

    A nursing home in Homestead recently traded for $18.63 million, according to public records. Signature Healthcare of Brookwood Gardens at 1990 S. Canal Dr. was acquired by 1990 South Canal Dr LLC on Oct.

  • Milestone's (MIST) Tachycardia Study Data Fail to Impress Investors

    Milestone (MIST) reports positive top-line results from its late-stage study evaluating its lead candidate, etripamil, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The results fail to impress investors.

  • Service dog by her side, Texas teen wins Miss Dallas pageant despite epilepsy, autism

    Alison Appleby — a teen from Sherman, Texas, who has epilepsy and autism — was crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 as a pageant newcomer with her seizure alert dog, Brady, by her side.

  • Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

    Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) spun off its women's health and biosimilars divisions, along with its portfolio of older drugs, into a separate company, Organon, last year so it could focus on its oncology therapies and vaccines. The move has paid off handsomely both for Merck and investors. Merck's stock is up more than 17% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen more than 20% in that same period.

  • Expert warns against using Dyson hand dryers in public restrooms on your hair — and, frankly, even to dry your hands

    An M.D. candidate explained why you should never use those automatic hand dryers in public bathrooms.

  • Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss startup for up to $618M

    Eli Lilly & Co. is scooping up a local gene-editing startup at a 121% premium. Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday announced that it would acquire Boston-based Akouos Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS) for $487 million up-front plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, which would put the value of the transaction at $610 million. Lilly is valuing each Akouos share at $12.50, a 121% premium over where they had been trading over the previous 30 days on average.

  • So You've Never Gotten Covid? Here Are Maybe a Few Reasons Why

    It’s rare to find someone who hasn’t had a battle or two with Covid, but some Covid dodgers are still among us. While the Centers for Disease Control has estimated that more than 80% of children under the age of 18 have had Covid-19, a team of researchers from the University of California, San Francisco has discovered a phenomenon (after reviewing data from more than 1,400 people) that some people may never test positive for Covid or have symptoms due to a genetic mutation.

  • Why Experts Are Warning About 'Troublesome' COVID Variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1

    Cases of “troublesome” COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are quickly rising in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know.

  • 6 Soda Brands To Stay Away From Right Now

    Soda is synonymous with America. After all, Coca-Cola essentially created the modern depiction of Santa Claus. Ironically, though, vast portions of the country don't even call it "soda."Carbonated, flavored beverages of all kinds are usually referred to as "coke" in the Southern states, while it's common to call soda "pop" in the midwestern regions. Regardless of what it's called, soda has been a major part of American diets for decades.While U.S. soda consumption stats have been declining in re

  • Woman Goes To The Dominican Republic For A Brazilian Butt Lift, Leaves Missing A Kidney

    It’s long been said that the Brazilian butt lift is a surgical procedure that comes with many risks, but no one would suspect that they’d be in danger of having their kidney swiped in pursuit of a curvier physique.

  • 10 Vegetables You Should Be Eating Every Week, According to a Dietitian

    These vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, making them a great addition to your typical eating pattern.

  • How to get a good night's sleep if you're stressed

    This is how to get a good night's sleep when you're stressed – according to the experts.

  • The Difference Between SNAP and WIC, Plus How To Apply

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are both federally-funded health and nutrition programs. Both...

  • Children raised by tiger parents may be more likely to develop depression, new study suggests

    Strict parenting may increase a child’s predisposition to suffer from depression, new research suggests. A study conducted by researchers from the University of Leuven posited that raising children in an extremely strict manner and environment alters their brain, which could manifest in depression later in life.

  • 'We need to clean up our act,' health-care CEO says of industry

    Many health-care companies talk about addressing high costs and health equity, but too many fall flat when in reaping true impact, according to at least one health-care CEO. "We have to clean up our act. None of us is blame-free in this environment of ever-increasing health care costs," SCAN Group & Health Plan CEO Dr. Sachin Jain told Yahoo Finance at the 2022 All Markets Summit. Jain previously served in a number of roles spanning the industry including for federal government, academia, insurance, and Big Pharma.

  • Confused about Medicare open enrollment? How to maximize your coverage.

    Here’s a comprehensive checklist for your Medicare coverage—take the time to review what you have, and what you’ll need next year

  • Some pharmacies 'caught off guard' by early surge in flu cases and demand for antivirals

    Flu season is already off to an early start in the United States, and there are reports of pharmacies seeing increased demand for flu antivirals like Tamiflu.