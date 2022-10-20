2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention will be held from Oct. 27,2022 to Oct. 29, 2022

Making a leap forward as the Fourth Industrial Innovation City

SEONGNAM, KOREA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seongnam City will host the '2022 Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention' at the City Hall from October 27 to 29.





Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention (formerly Seongnam International Medical Tourism Convention), which marks its fifth anniversary, will be organized as an online and offline event to promote Seongnam City's medical tourism and healthcare industries at home and abroad, combining fourth industrial technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data.

The city will hold events for three days including Exhibition on Seongnam Medical Tourism and Healthcare (Oct. 27-29, City Hall lobby and outdoor plaza), B2B Meetings (Oct.27-28, City Hall 3F, Hannuri), International Conference (Oct. 27-28, City Hall 1F, Onnuri), and Lectures on Health & Wellbeing for the Public (Oct.29, City Hall 1F, Onnuri), starting with the opening ceremony at Onnuril of City Hall at 10 a.m. on the first day of the convention.

The online participation window includes the official website of Seongnam Global Healthcare Convention and YouTube(channel name: Seongnam Medical Tour).

The exhibition event will showcase a variety of items such as artificial intelligence medical services, digital healthcare, concierge (hotel, travel, shopping) products, beauty, quarantine, pharmaceutical & bio, and medical devices from 82 participating institutions and companies.

The event will carry out promotional marketing targeting buyers from 44 companies from 14 countries visiting the convention site, including a global big buyer iHerb, a U.S. overseas direct purchase platform as well as CVS Health, a major pharmacy franchise representing the U.S.,

The B2B Meetings will be operated in such a way that companies participating in the exhibition meet with buyers from 74 companies in 20 countries including the U.S., Austria, and Singapore, and have export consultations.

The International Conference will be attended by 20 domestic and foreign experts in the field of medical tourism and healthcare.

In the field of medical tourism, there will be topic presentations on the:

Pioneering a new market for the sustainable development of medical tourism in South Korea (Ki-nam Jin, Professor, Yonsei University).

Medical tourism marketing of Bumrungrad International Hospital (Napas Paorohitya, Chief Marketing Officer, Bumrungrad International Hospital).

Medical Tourism Strategy for Malaysia(Talent Management Consultant, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara).

In the field of healthcare, there will be topic presentations on the:

Data-based hyper-personalized mobile health care service (Hee Hwang, CEO, Kakao Healthcare).

2017/745 EU medical device regulations and certification future trends(Soo-hyuk Uhm, Clinical Assessor, DNV).

Through each presentation, changes in the medical tourism and healthcare sectors brought by COVID-19 are diagnosed and future strategies are suggested.

Lectures on the Health and Wellbeing for the Public is hosted by comedian Dae-hee Kim, and five lectures will be given by doctors, oriental medicine doctors, and professors, including "Diabetes and blood sugar management," "The introduction of turtle neck & straight neck and correctional exercise method", "How to get pregnant in a proper way", "My inner child" and "Protect myself with ways of thinking: Mental healthcare constants and variables".

A city official said, "Seongnam area has the best medical tourism infrastructure in the country, including 1,707 hospitals, 19,100 medical personnel, and 660 advanced bio and healthcare companies." adding, "We will promote globalization by creating a foothold to become a 4th industrial innovation city through this event."

