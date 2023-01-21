U.S. markets closed

2022 Software Application Analysis of 64 Connected e-Cigarettes, 42 Cannabis Vaporizers and 21 Electric Heating Systems

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Overview of Software Applications of Connected E-Cigarettes, Electrical Tobacco Heating Systems and Cannabis Vaporizers for 2010-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Connected vape solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the modern global vape market.

The report provides a genesis overview of the connected e-cigarettes, tobacco heating systems, cannabis vaporizers and dedicated software applications that were released worldwide for all time.

Despite technological complexity, such interactive platforms provide significant benefits for both consumers and manufacturers, in particular, they make the product more functional and iterative, protect against counterfeit consumables and unauthorized use, collect/analyze sales data and user's preferences, etc.

The connectivity is mostly implemented via outdated wire-connected solutions and modern wireless solutions. Connected vape products support such platforms as Android, iOS, PC (including Windows and Mac OS) and web-based resources. Each of three timelines provided for e-cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers and tobacco heating systems contain all the app-driven devices from the very first developments to the modern advanced solutions.

Each section details the information concerning technology development, in particular connectivity methods, platforms support and the implementation of key features throughout the observed period of time.

The research also discloses the most widely utilized features within applications for connected e-cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers and tobacco heating systems. The research also highlights the most demanding and unique features in modern connected vape devices and dedicated applications.

The report contains an analysis of 64 connected e-cigarettes, 42 cannabis vaporizers and 21 electric heating systems with corresponding applications in terms of the progress of their functionality and the introduction of unique features.

  • The first section provides a general overview of dedicated software, pros and cons of supported platforms as well as benefits of connected vape solutions for both manufacturers and consumers.

  • The second section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of connected e-cigarettes and dedicated applications.

  • The third section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of connected cannabis vaporizers and dedicated applications.

  • The fourth section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of tobacco heating systems and dedicated applications.

  • The fifth section contains three subsections dedicated to the history of vape-related applications bans, an overview of application store policies and a list of vape applications that are currently available in major application stores.

  • The sixth section contains a detailed overview of applications for connected e-cigarette products currently marketed worldwide.

  • The seventh section contains a detailed overview of applications for connected cannabis vaporizers currently marketed worldwide.

  • The eighth section contains a detailed overview of applications for connected tobacco heating systems currently marketed worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Types of Software and Platforms: Pros and Cons (Android, Ios, Windows, Web)

2. App-Driven E-Cigarettes and Main Application Features (2010-2022)

3. App-Driven Cannabis Vaporizers and Main Application Features (2014-2022)

4. App-Driven Tobacco Heating Systems and Main Application Features (2017-2022)

5. Review of Google Play and App Store Policies
5.1. History of Vape Bans for Application Stores
5.2. Overview of Store Policies
5.3. Applications Available in Official Application Stores and on Official Websites

6. App-Driven E-Cigarettes and Applications Interfaces Overview
6.1 Juul 2
6.2 Vuse Epod 2 Plus
6.3 Ayr V2
6.4 Anyvape Rorelx R5 Pro
6.5 Teke T 3.0
6.6 Relx I P50
6.7 Iqos Veev
6.8 Enovap Mini
6.9 Neb Mist
6.10 Nuumi
6.11 Arctic Dolphin Elux Legend Baby
6.12 Igek Jizhi Phone

7. App-Driven Cannabis Vaporizers and Applications Interfaces Overview
7.1 Pax Era Pro
7.2 Ikrusher Tc Omni Series (Ikrusher Omni Smart Device)
7.3 Airgraft 1
7.4 Airgraft 2
7.5 Storz & Bickel Crafty
7.6 Vapor Dosing Technologies Mode
7.7 Ryah Potbotics

8. App-Driven Tobacco Heating Systems and Applications Interfaces Overview
8.1 Iqos Iluma One
8.2 Iqos Iluma Prime
8.3 Ploom X
8.4 Wonz Smart Hybrid
8.5 Lil Aible Premium
8.6 Feyan X

Companies Mentioned

  • Airgraft, Inc.

  • ALD Group Ltd.

  • Anker Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Anyvape Rorelx R5 Pro

  • Arctic Dolphin Elux Legend Baby

  • Ayr V2

  • AYR, Ltd.

  • British American Tobacco

  • Dongguan Topson Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Dongguan Yihi Electronic Co., Ltd.

  • Enovap Mini

  • Feyan X

  • Groupe Ryah Inc

  • Hangsen International Group Ltd.

  • Igek Jizhi Phone

  • Ikrusher Tc Omni Series (Ikrusher Omni Smart Device)

  • Infinite-N Technology Limited

  • Iqos Iluma One

  • Iqos Iluma Prime

  • Iqos Veev

  • Japan Tobacco International

  • Jingyi Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • Juul 2

  • Juul Labs, Inc.

  • Kimsun Tech (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.

  • KT&G

  • Lil Aible Premium

  • Medad Technology LLC

  • Neb Mist

  • Nuumi

  • Pax Era Pro

  • PAX Labs, Inc.

  • Philip Morris International, Inc.

  • Ploom X

  • PotBotics Inc

  • Puff Corp.

  • Qianhai Guojian Huayan Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

  • R/GA Media Group Inc.

  • Relx I P50

  • Reynolds American Inc.

  • Ryah Potbotics

  • Sanos Group UG

  • Shanlaan Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Anyvape Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Anyvape Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Bauway Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Bauway Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Boge Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Bungee Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Damai Development Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen FirstUnion Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Iecig Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Jomo Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Joyetech Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen JSB (Jieshibo) Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen JWEI Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Laisimo Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Leiyan Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Mason Vap Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Meijiaer Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Quawins Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Relx Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Ruizhixin Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Shengerfei Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen SMOK Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Topgreen Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Vipsig Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Sichuan Sanlian New Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Smokewatchers Sas

  • Storz & Bickel Crafty

  • Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG

  • Teke T

  • Vapor Dosing Technologies Mode

  • Vapor Dosing Technologies, Inc.

  • Vaporite, Inc.

  • Voopoo International Inc.

  • Vuse Epod 2 Plus

  • Wonz Smart Hybrid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jrdju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-software-application-analysis-of-64-connected-e-cigarettes-42-cannabis-vaporizers-and-21-electric-heating-systems-301726982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

