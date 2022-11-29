U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,637.25
    +21.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6570
    -0.2440 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,278.83
    +143.35 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.31
    +3.02 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,012.56
    -150.27 (-0.53%)
     

2022 Soong Ching Ling International Summer Camp Inaugurates

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn: 

The 2022 Soong Ching Ling International Summer Camp, hosted by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation (CSCLF) and undertaken by China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People, is officially launched online. Thousands of teenagers from 20 countries, including China, Greece, Indonesia, Russia, Italy etc, gathered on cloud to display their distinctive artistic and cultural flair, and thus build a bridge for young people around the world to better understand each other.

Yu Qun, Vice Chairman of CSCLF, noted in his opening speech, that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of CSCLF. For the past four decades, the foundation has been inheriting and carrying forward the spirit of Soong Ching Ling, and reaching out to the world to enhance international friendship, deepen cultural exchanges, promote healthy development of youth, and contribute to mutual understanding and friendly exchanges among people from all over the world. Yu expressed his hope that the camp's activities — including interactive exchanges, special concerts and art workshops — can fully demonstrate the cultural and artistic charm of various countries and ethnic groups, so that young people worldwide can broaden their international horizons, cement friendships and savor unique cultures.

The opening concert of this year's camp was staged in three sections with splendid performances by groups like the Orchestra of the Soong Ching Ling Peace Angel Art Troupe, Peking and Kunqu Opera Group of the Soong Ching Ling Peace Angel Art Troupe, Poznan Boys' Choir of Poland, Singapore Overseas Chinese Children's Choir and other youth art groups.

The camp, which is in its 12th year, also consists of choral concert, orchestra concert, closing concert, workshop by famous Chinese and foreign artists, as well as communication and interaction on topics like traditional festivals. Online concerts brought together music works from various countries to present a wonderful audio-visual feast for young people around the world. Art experts from Africa, India and other countries showcase modern dance, African drum and Indian classical dance art. Chinese art experts focus on traditional Chinese culture and bring wonderful explanations about ancient building Prince Kung's Mansion in Beijing and the famous ink painting Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains. During the interaction section, teenagers from different countries will introduce their traditional festivals via video link to allow others better appreciate the fine traditional civilization around the world.

A website for the camp, available in both Chinese and English, has recently been launched (links below). The site consists of introduction, schedule, news, concerts, master classes and other sections, offering information about the camp through text, video and photos. Furthermore, the "past years" section collected information of previous camps and recorded the unforgettable moments when thousands of teenagers from five continents show off their talent. Please visit the website of the event and continue to follow up and participate in the activities of Soong Ching Ling International Summer Camp.

Click here to visit the website:

http://www.china.org.cn/chinese/node_8032958.html (Chinese)

http://www.china.org.cn/arts/node_8032959.html (English)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-soong-ching-ling-international-summer-camp-inaugurates-301688325.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

