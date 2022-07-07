2022 State of Sustainability in America, 20th Annual Consumer Insights & Trends Report: Participation in Sustainable Behaviors to Assimilate
Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 State of Sustainability in America, 20th Annual Consumer Insights & Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introduction: 20 Years of Sustainability Marketplace Insights
The 2022 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Trends and Insights Report measures and describes the marketplace for sustainable products and services, the consumers who use them, consumers' expectations of corporate behavior, and attitudes toward environmental and social issues. In addition, it uncovers consumer motivations and the challenges they encounter in their pursuit to become increasingly aligned with a more sustainable lifestyle.
While some challenges may exist regarding the relevance of sustainability in a world which appears to have been turned on its end, many of the latest findings provide evidence that sustainable ideals and attitudes have taken on a higher level of acceleration and importance in consumers' mindset.
Its findings reveal consumers are clearly showing more sophistication within the realm of sustainability - with greater understanding of its breadth, depth, and implications, and they pick the elements that mean the most to them. In this year's research we are finding a heightened awareness and concern over the health of the planet which appears to be causing shifts in consumer behaviors. Instead of adopting environmentally-friendly behaviors for more self-directed and personal benefits, consumers are looking outward to the environment around them and realizing they have to take a bigger part in fixing the ills that are disrupting planetary health.
Key Topics Covered:
1. U.S. Sustainability Consumer Trends Database Overview
The Institute's Sustainability Segmentation
Sustainability Segmentation Model Methodology
Levels of Environmental and Sustainable Engagement
Segmentation Overview
LOHAS Consumer as Environmental Steward
LOHAS Mainstreaming Attitudes
Dual Positioning of Personal and Planetary Health
LOHAS Aspirational Attitudes
Importance of Company's Mindfulness
Leaders and Followers Profile
Differences across Leaders and Followers
Changing Segment Composition
2. Trends in Consumer Engagement in Environment and Social Sustainability
Personal Responsibility for the Environment
Level of Living ""Green""
Willingness to Sacrifice for Environment
Lessening Personal Impact
Participation in Sustainable Behaviors
Growth in Participation in Sustainable Behaviors
Dual Benefits of Sustainable Behaviors
Loftier Benefits of Sustainable Behaviors
Participation in Sustainable Behaviors to Assimilate
Consternation Regarding Environmental Involvement
Concerns Regarding Environmental Issues
Concerns Regarding Social Issues
Concerns Regarding Food Waste
Concerns Regarding Hunger and Undernourishment
Concerns Regarding Race and Immigration Policies Concerns Regarding Fair Labor and Workers' Rights
Consumers' Willingness to Provide Assistance to Others
Donating Behavior
Desire to Create Change for the Better
3. Consumer Outlook on the Status of Planetary Health
Resource Depletion Concerns
Concern Over Lack of Biodiversity
Interest in Company Practices Regarding Biodiversity
Global Warming Concerns
Interest in Company Practices Regarding Global Warming
Positive Outcomes During Lockdown
Connection of Toxins in Soils and Increased Disease Rates
Concern for Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture
Connection of Planetary and Personal Health
Concern Regarding Plastic in Oceans and Environment
4. Waste, Recycling and the Plastic Problem
Living in a Wasteful Society
Preference for Products Manufactured in a Sustainable Manner
Impact of a Circular Economy
Impact of Overpackaging
Preference for Glass, Cans and Cardboard over Plastic
Likelihood to Shop Stores Which Reduce Plastic
Preference for Refillable Economy
Positive and Negative Attitudes Regarding Refillable Economy
Recycling Frequency of Specific Materials
Growth in Recycling Across Specific Materials
Skepticism Regarding Curbside Recycling
5. Impact of Sustainability on Product Purchase
E-Friendly and Sustainable Positioning as Drivers of Product Purchase
Stage to Reduce Environmental Impact
Concern Regarding Chemicals in Household Products
Frequency of Harmful Chemical Monitoring
Interest in Natural and E-Friendly Versions of Categories
Use of Conventional, Natural, Organic Versions of Categories
Use of Conventional, Natural, Organic Versions of Personal Care
Household Penetration of Natural and Organic Personal Care
Importance of Personal Care Attributes and Growth
Importance of Household Cleaning Attributes and Growth
Barriers to Purchase of Natural or Green Household Products
Use of Natural and Organic Foods/Beverages
Use of Dairy Milk and Organic Dairy Milk and Growth in Usage
Importance of Food/Beverage Attributes and Growth
Use of Plant-Based Food/Beverages
Purchase of Plant-Based Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products
Barriers to Purchase of Environmentally-Friendly Products and Services
Impact of Price on Product Purchase
6. Beyond Products-What Does CSR Mean to Consumers
Importance of Company's Environmental Mindfulness
Increased Commitment to Companies with E-Friendly and Sustainable Initiatives
Perceived Leader in Environmental Protection and Who Should Be Doing More
Retailers and Corporate Need to Do More to Protect the Environment
Interest in Companies' Environmental Initiatives
Concern for Socially Responsible Business
Interest in Companies' Social Initiatives
Interest in Companies' Social Initiatives by Ethnicity
Racial Equality and Social Justice Trends
Impact of Company's Cause Support
Alignment of Personal Values with Product Purchase
Impact of Local Support vs. Global Support
Greenwashing Skepticism Prompts Searching Behavior Actions Taken to Determine Company Initiatives
Impact of a Company's Mindfulness on Trial, Loyalty
Boycotting Behavior
7. Sources of Influence and Points of Connection
Sources of Influence Prompting Purchase of More Sustainable Products
Social Media Influence across Healthy & Natural, Supplements and Sustainable Products
Impact of a Seal or Certification Mark on Purchase
Recognition and Understanding of Certifications
Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase
Seal and Certification Confusion
Understanding of USDA Organic Certification vs. Regenerative Organic Certification
Trustworthiness of Certifications
Influencing Others Regarding Environmentally-Friendly Purchase
Early Adoption of Environmentally-Friendly Products
Desire for More Information about Environmental Protection
Shopping Patterns
Channel Shopping Across Generations
Online Grocery Shopping
Online Research and Mobile Device Grocery Shopping
Growth in Channel Shopping Across Generations
Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping
Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping Across Retail Shoppers
Importance of Clean, Pure Product Merchandising
Companies Mentioned
Giving Tuesday
Aveeno
Green Mountain
Method
Pepsi
The Honest Co.
Walmart Shoppers
Target (in store/online)
Amazon
Home Depot
Dollar General
Costco
Kroger
ENERGY STAR
USDA Certified Organic
How to Recycle
Non-GMO Project
Fair Trade Certified
UL Environment
EPA Safer Choice
USDA Certified Biobased Product
Rainforest Alliance Certified
Fair Trade Labeling Organization
USP Verified
Regenerative Organic Certification
Fair for life
NSF International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djdzc7
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900