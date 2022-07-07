2022 State of Sustainability in America, 20th Annual Consumer Insights & Trends Report: Participation in Sustainable Behaviors to Assimilate

Company Logo

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 State of Sustainability in America, 20th Annual Consumer Insights & Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introduction: 20 Years of Sustainability Marketplace Insights



The 2022 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Trends and Insights Report measures and describes the marketplace for sustainable products and services, the consumers who use them, consumers' expectations of corporate behavior, and attitudes toward environmental and social issues. In addition, it uncovers consumer motivations and the challenges they encounter in their pursuit to become increasingly aligned with a more sustainable lifestyle.



While some challenges may exist regarding the relevance of sustainability in a world which appears to have been turned on its end, many of the latest findings provide evidence that sustainable ideals and attitudes have taken on a higher level of acceleration and importance in consumers' mindset.



Its findings reveal consumers are clearly showing more sophistication within the realm of sustainability - with greater understanding of its breadth, depth, and implications, and they pick the elements that mean the most to them. In this year's research we are finding a heightened awareness and concern over the health of the planet which appears to be causing shifts in consumer behaviors. Instead of adopting environmentally-friendly behaviors for more self-directed and personal benefits, consumers are looking outward to the environment around them and realizing they have to take a bigger part in fixing the ills that are disrupting planetary health.



Key Topics Covered:



1. U.S. Sustainability Consumer Trends Database Overview

The Institute's Sustainability Segmentation

Sustainability Segmentation Model Methodology

Levels of Environmental and Sustainable Engagement

Segmentation Overview

LOHAS Consumer as Environmental Steward

LOHAS Mainstreaming Attitudes

Dual Positioning of Personal and Planetary Health

LOHAS Aspirational Attitudes

Importance of Company's Mindfulness

Leaders and Followers Profile

Differences across Leaders and Followers

Changing Segment Composition

2. Trends in Consumer Engagement in Environment and Social Sustainability

Personal Responsibility for the Environment

Level of Living ""Green""

Willingness to Sacrifice for Environment

Lessening Personal Impact

Participation in Sustainable Behaviors

Growth in Participation in Sustainable Behaviors

Dual Benefits of Sustainable Behaviors

Loftier Benefits of Sustainable Behaviors

Participation in Sustainable Behaviors to Assimilate

Consternation Regarding Environmental Involvement

Concerns Regarding Environmental Issues

Concerns Regarding Social Issues

Concerns Regarding Food Waste

Concerns Regarding Hunger and Undernourishment

Concerns Regarding Race and Immigration Policies Concerns Regarding Fair Labor and Workers' Rights

Consumers' Willingness to Provide Assistance to Others

Donating Behavior

Desire to Create Change for the Better

3. Consumer Outlook on the Status of Planetary Health

Resource Depletion Concerns

Concern Over Lack of Biodiversity

Interest in Company Practices Regarding Biodiversity

Global Warming Concerns

Interest in Company Practices Regarding Global Warming

Positive Outcomes During Lockdown

Connection of Toxins in Soils and Increased Disease Rates

Concern for Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture

Connection of Planetary and Personal Health

Concern Regarding Plastic in Oceans and Environment

4. Waste, Recycling and the Plastic Problem

Living in a Wasteful Society

Preference for Products Manufactured in a Sustainable Manner

Impact of a Circular Economy

Impact of Overpackaging

Preference for Glass, Cans and Cardboard over Plastic

Likelihood to Shop Stores Which Reduce Plastic

Preference for Refillable Economy

Positive and Negative Attitudes Regarding Refillable Economy

Recycling Frequency of Specific Materials

Growth in Recycling Across Specific Materials

Skepticism Regarding Curbside Recycling

5. Impact of Sustainability on Product Purchase

E-Friendly and Sustainable Positioning as Drivers of Product Purchase

Stage to Reduce Environmental Impact

Concern Regarding Chemicals in Household Products

Frequency of Harmful Chemical Monitoring

Interest in Natural and E-Friendly Versions of Categories

Use of Conventional, Natural, Organic Versions of Categories

Use of Conventional, Natural, Organic Versions of Personal Care

Household Penetration of Natural and Organic Personal Care

Importance of Personal Care Attributes and Growth

Importance of Household Cleaning Attributes and Growth

Barriers to Purchase of Natural or Green Household Products

Use of Natural and Organic Foods/Beverages

Use of Dairy Milk and Organic Dairy Milk and Growth in Usage

Importance of Food/Beverage Attributes and Growth

Use of Plant-Based Food/Beverages

Purchase of Plant-Based Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products

Barriers to Purchase of Environmentally-Friendly Products and Services

Impact of Price on Product Purchase

6. Beyond Products-What Does CSR Mean to Consumers

Importance of Company's Environmental Mindfulness

Increased Commitment to Companies with E-Friendly and Sustainable Initiatives

Perceived Leader in Environmental Protection and Who Should Be Doing More

Retailers and Corporate Need to Do More to Protect the Environment

Interest in Companies' Environmental Initiatives

Concern for Socially Responsible Business

Interest in Companies' Social Initiatives

Interest in Companies' Social Initiatives by Ethnicity

Racial Equality and Social Justice Trends

Impact of Company's Cause Support

Alignment of Personal Values with Product Purchase

Impact of Local Support vs. Global Support

Greenwashing Skepticism Prompts Searching Behavior Actions Taken to Determine Company Initiatives

Impact of a Company's Mindfulness on Trial, Loyalty

Boycotting Behavior

7. Sources of Influence and Points of Connection

Sources of Influence Prompting Purchase of More Sustainable Products

Social Media Influence across Healthy & Natural, Supplements and Sustainable Products

Impact of a Seal or Certification Mark on Purchase

Recognition and Understanding of Certifications

Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase

Seal and Certification Confusion

Understanding of USDA Organic Certification vs. Regenerative Organic Certification

Trustworthiness of Certifications

Influencing Others Regarding Environmentally-Friendly Purchase

Early Adoption of Environmentally-Friendly Products

Desire for More Information about Environmental Protection

Shopping Patterns

Channel Shopping Across Generations

Online Grocery Shopping

Online Research and Mobile Device Grocery Shopping

Growth in Channel Shopping Across Generations

Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping

Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping Across Retail Shoppers

Importance of Clean, Pure Product Merchandising

