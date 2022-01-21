2022 Statistics: Advanced Tires Market Will Surpass USD 760.98 Million at 16.8% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle technology is changing very rapidly and so is tyre technology. New kinds of vehicles create new challengers for tyre makers, while new material research and tyre designs are creating greener more sustainable products. The major manufacturers are under pressure to invest in tyres for the future and to find ways to better connect tyres to maintenance facilities and roads. Due to these factors advance tires market is expected to generate revenue in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Advanced Tires Market by Technology (TPMS, Chip-Embedded, Self-Inflating, All-in-one), by Type (Run-flat, Airless, Pneumatic), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 256.61 Million in 2021. The global Advanced Tires Market size is expected to reach USD 760.98 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprints is Expected to Drive the Market.

Manufacturing a 17.5-inch tire for light commercial vehicles produces 86.9 kg CO2 emissions compared to manufacturing advanced tire. It was found out that the embodied carbon of materials is the largest component for both new tire and advance tire accounting for more than 50 % of the total impact. It is responsible for 49 kg of CO2 in new tire compared to 31 kg CO2 in advance tire. The second largest impact is attributed to the energy needed in the manufacturing process. The energy used to manufacture a new tire produces 31 kg CO2, while advance tire energy is just 5.6 kg CO2. The footprint of transport is roughly the same for both tire types. In total transport emissions add almost 10 kg CO2 for a new tire and more than 2 kg CO2 for an advance tire. Due to these factors advance tires might prove to attain sustainability and reduce carbon footprint in coming years.

High Cost of Manufacturing is the Major Restraining Factor the Advanced Tires Market

Advanced tires considered to be future development to EV and Hybrid cars. Recently huge R&D is being carried out for reducing the cost of advance tires for achieving the high market trend and convincing the current market for normal use of tires. Cost is one of the major problems which might hinder the market as tire is such a part in vehicle which is considered as cheap part while buying a car. Hence majority of the global population will take time for getting convinced and use advance tires.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Advanced Tires Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, lower raw material supply further affected the demand advanced tires device manufacturing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Advanced Tires Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Advanced Tires Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of these technologies and rising investment in R&D activities across the region. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives and offering of funds for research is also expected to support the regional growth of the market. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for advanced tire. As per the German Trade & Invest (GTAI), Germany and the UK account for the 35% of total premium cars production worldwide. Furthermore, the adoption rate of connected technologies in automotive is high which is boosting the demand for advanced tires in Europe.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-tires-market-1182

List of Prominent Players in the Advanced Tires Market:

Bridgestone (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

Michelin (France)

Pirelli (Italy)

Goodyear (US)

Sumitomo (Japan)

Hankook Tire (South Korea)

Yokohama (Japan)

Nokian (Finland)

Toyo Tire (Japan)

CEAT (India)



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 256.61 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 760.98 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Technology: - TPMS, Chip-Embedded, Self-Inflating, All-in-one, Multi-Chamber



Type: - Run-flat, Airless, Pneumatic Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

