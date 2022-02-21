U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8650
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.24
    +659.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.87
    -40.92 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.31
    +22.69 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

2022 Statistics: Digital Health Market Will Surpass $430.52 Billion at 16.9% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital health technology is designed to provide patients new method of healthcare system. This system includes concepts for saving time, boosting accuracy and cost efficiency to manage illness, health risks and promote wellness. Digital health, or digital healthcare, is a broad, multidisciplinary concept that includes concepts from an intersection between technology and healthcare. Digital health applies digital transformation to the healthcare field, incorporating software, hardware and services. These enhanced capabilities of digital health technology are expected to generate revenue in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Digital Health Market by Technology (Telehealthcare, mHealth, Healthacare Analytics, Digital Health Systems), by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 145.57 Billion in 2021. The Global Digital Health Market size is expected to reach USD 430.52 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-health-market-1297/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Health Market:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)

  • Cisco Systems (US)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • McKesson Corporation (US)

  • Cerner Corporation (US)

The report on Digital Health Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Health

The broad scope of digital health includes categories such as mobile health (mHealth), health information technology (IT), wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, and personalized medicine. From mobile medical applications and software that support the clinical decisions made by healthcare professionals has been driving a revolution in healthcare.

The Digital Health Market is gaining huge potential across the globe owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones in clinics and hospitals. Further, the introduction of advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a crucial role in the improvement of digital health services. According to the World Health Organization, Digital tools are giving providers a more holistic view of patient health through access to data and giving patients more control over their health. Digital health offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency. These are few factors that are adapted using mobile applications which are expected to drive the Digital Health Market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-health-market-1297/1

Benefits of Purchasing Digital Health Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Cyber Security & Privacy Concerns might hinder the Digital Health Market

In recent years, information security is key area of interest for IT professionals. Cyber-attacks in the industry and consumer sectors have been widely echoed in the past and recent cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector which are of concern. Food and Drug Associations (FDA) has provided certain norms on digital health cyber security which are currently used in the healthcare sector. This includes vulnerability or weakness in software, hardware or other factor that could pose a risk is identified in the application. This is because of high risks of cyber-attacks which are expected to slow down the Digital Health Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

World health Organisation (WHO) is harnessing the power of digital health to be applied during the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO is working on a global social enterprise improving lives using mobile used for COVID-19 vaccines with people having simple phones or limited access to the internet. Mobile technology is revolutionizing organizations engage with their end users. More than 96% of the world’s population has access to a mobile phone, meaning it is now possible to reach nearly every single person on the planet. These are few factors that are promoting the growth of market during the COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market-1297

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Digital Health Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established digital health companies and research institutes in the U.S. and Canada. Rising healthcare costs, advancements in coverage networks, increasing adoption of smartphones and a surge in demand for digital health services is driving the market growth in the region. Key players funding in developing software are also booming the development of Digital Health Market in this region.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Digital Health Market in 2021. The rising healthcare spending in the India and China is expected to drive the regional market growth. The majority of hospitals in the China have implemented software solutions, enabling them to achieve their digital healthcare goal.

Read The Thorough Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blog/digital-health-745989

(Please note that the updated sample of this report has come up with the COVID-19 impact analysis)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Digital Health Market?

  • How will the Digital Health Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Digital Health Market?

  • What is the Digital Health market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Digital Health Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Digital Health Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 145.57 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 430.52 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 16.9% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Technology

  • Telehealthcare

  • mHealth

  • Healthacare Analytics

  • Digital Health Systems

Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-health-market-1297/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineThe countr

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Whipsawed With Gold on Prospect for Biden-Putin Ukraine Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was whipsawed along with gold after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate sank a

  • Thai GDP Growth Beats Estimates, Inflation View Revised Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter, buoyed by rising exports and tourist arrivals, firming its recovery as it faces risks this year from inflation and the omicron variant. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia Ma