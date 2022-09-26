U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,706.62
    +13.39 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,562.53
    -27.88 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.49
    +124.56 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.90
    +18.31 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +1.32 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.12 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9666
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0680 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2040
    +0.8840 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,232.14
    +336.52 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.57
    +8.47 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.88
    +23.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

2022 Statistics: U.S. and Global Teleradiology Market Will Surpass USD 15.22 Billion at 15.1% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 163 pages, titled as “Teleradiology Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 105+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Teleradiology Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, geographical coverage, market segments, market players, and competitive scenario, pipeline analysis, the market report curated by our experienced team also includes detailed expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Vantage Market Research analyses that the Teleradiology Market revenue was valued at USD 7.13 Billion in 2021, would soar up to USD 15.22 Billion by 2028, is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028; in a report, titled “Teleradiology Market by Imaging Technique (X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/teleradiology-market-1304/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the Teleradiology Market:

  • 4ways Healthcare Ltd. (UK)

  • Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Ram Soft Inc. (Canada)

  • Everlight Radiology (UK)

  • Virtual Radiologic (US)

  • Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)

  • ONRAD (US)

  • Teleradiology Solutions (India)

  • Global Diagnostics (Australia)

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

  • The Global Teleradiology Market was valued USD 7.13 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 15.22 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Teleradiology industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Medical Imaging Techniques to Fuel Global Teleradiology Market

The major market driver is the significant increase in medical imaging techniques for the diagnosis, therapy, and management of chronic and acute illnesses. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, it was reported that despite a general campaign by medical professionals to decrease medical imaging procedures, medical imaging experienced substantial growth in procedure rates in the U.S. and some parts of Canada thus, is expected to drive the growth of the global teleradiology market. Furthermore, there is increased adoption of treatment programs that focuses on preventive care of major illnesses, which often uses a collection of imaging procedures for the diagnosis and management of diseases. The increasing prevalence of cancer has led to demand for imaging procedures that function as an important diagnostic method.  As per to the American Cancer Society (ACS), new lung cancer cases diagnosed number in the U.S. in 2020 will be around 228,820. This is projected to drive the requirement for this technology which is necessary for the diagnosis and control of many varieties of cancers and boosts the growth of this market size during the projected period.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/teleradiology-market-1304/0

Increasing R&D Activity in the Development of Advanced Solutions to Stimulate the Market Growth

There is an increasing R&D activity in the development of advanced solutions for the efficient diagnosis, treatment, and management of several medical conditions. The increasing demand for this technology due to multiple advantages associated with them is anticipated to drive market growth. Some of the advantages of this technology includes better efficiency, lower costs, and quick turnaround times. Due to advancements in this technology, any modality in which the medical images can be digitalized can be paired well with teleradiology. Some of the other technological advancements which includes improved workflow efficiency, and also the usage of cryptocurrency and blockchain in this marketplace. The above factors combined with the increasing need for efficient diagnostics is further projected to fuel the demand for these technologies and boost the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/teleradiology-market-1304

The report on Teleradiology Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Teleradiology Market

North America has dominated the global Teleradiology Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to raise funding programs by government agencies and the rise in focus toward the use of teleradiology services in diagnostic centres, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics, and others, in this region is expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Teleradiology Market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in the key players including GE Healthcare, Philips, and others, which affect the teleradiology market growth. For instance, GE Healthcare adopted a collaboration with Teleradiology Solutions to widen its reach across India with Teleradiology’s proprietary Radiology Workflow Solution, RadSpa to make remote radiology reporting benefits available to healthcare providers thus expected to support the growth of the Teleradiology Market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Teleradiology Market by Imaging Technique (X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

January 2017: MEDNAX, Inc. declared the acquisition of Radiology Alliance, the biggest private practice radiology company in the U.S. Radiology Alliance was the first on-site radiology company to join MEDNAX.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

  • Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Teleradiology Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Teleradiology Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 7.13 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 15.22 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Imaging Technique

  • X-rays

  • Computed Tomography (CT)

  • Ultrasound

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

  • Nuclear Imaging

  • Other Imaging Techniques

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Other End Users

Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

    A look at the shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Traders Who ‘Just Want to Survive’ Sit on $5 Trillion Cash Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Union Pacific, AT&T, Blackstone, Gilead Sciences and Waste Management

    Union Pacific, AT&T, Blackstone, Gilead Sciences and Waste Management are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • 3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

    While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. Ford has been accelerating its EV strategy for some time now, expecting a 600,000 EV production run rate by late 2023 and an annual run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.