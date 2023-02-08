2022 Strategic Profile of BYD: Overview of BYD, Primarily Focusing on China Mainland and the Countries to Which it Exports
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of BYD" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This strategic analysis offers an overview of BYD, primarily focusing on China Mainland and the countries to which it exports.
BYD was a battery company before it joined the automotive manufacturing industry. With its rich background in batteries, it is the first EV OEM with a vertically integrated value chain and leader in the global EV market. This research offers a business snapshot of BYD which covers operating income, operating profit, and gross profit margin of major business segments, such as automotive and mobile-phone parts.
This profile captures the company's main business segment, the automotive industry. It explores BYD's top 8 highlights in 2021, sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, and product portfolio. In addition, the EV unit shipment forecast is provided until 2030. The electric passenger vehicle is the main vehicle type discussed
in the study, which is also the main contribution of BYD to the automotive industry. BYD's EVs are part of a global electrification trend that has grown rapidly in China and overseas in recent years. Electrification has already transformed the automotive industry, and it is also a long-term powertrain solution that will be adopted and applied worldwide.
From the use of electric buses and electric passenger vehicles to the application of blade batteries, BYD has solved and upgraded the complex needs of the automotive industry. Most importantly, BYD has disrupted traditional ICE vehicles and accelerated the popularity of electric powertrain around the world.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Primary Questions This Study Will Answer
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Overview
Company Overview
Major Highlights in 2021
Financial Performance
SWOT Analysis
4. Sales Strategies
BYD Product Sales Outlook
BYD Sales Outlook
Best-selling EV
Sales Collaboration Highlights
5. Manufacturing Strategies
Global Production Network
EV Production Bases
Supply Chain Strategy
Supply Chain of Key Components
Strategic Partnerships
6. Product Portfolio
Strategic Development Roadmap
R&D Facilities and Research Areas
Research and Development
Recent Primary R&D Focus
Product Development Roadmap
Primary Collaborations
7. Technology Strategies
Development Roadmap of Key Components
Development Roadmap of BYD's Battery
Development Roadmap of BYD's DM
Development Roadmap of BYD's DiLink
Development Roadmap of BYD's ePlatform
Development Roadmap of BYD's DiPilot
8. Forecast Analysis
Growth Metrics
EV Unit Shipment Forecast
Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Electrification
Growth Opportunity 2 - Improved Components and Technology
Growth Opportunity 3 - Global Powertrain Transition
Growth Opportunity 4 - Connected and Autonomous Driving Solutions
