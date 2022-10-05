2022 Strategic Profile of Volvo Cars - Explore the Brand's Retail Strategy and Understand the Company's Vision in the Overall Automotive industry and Mobility Ecosystem
This research service focuses on the strategic profile of Volvo Cars and delivers insights into its operations and activities in the global market, including China, Europe, and North America.
This profile aims to provide a strategic overview of Volvo Cars, identifying and understanding the factors contributing to the organization's success.
With EVs gaining popularity and the industry digitizing, Volvo is actively electrifying its product lineup and introducing new-gen software systems for a software-defined car.
The company is accelerating its growth in the mobility segment by launching connected, autonomous, shared, electric (CASE) technologies, and introducing Polestar, an electric performance brand, strengthening its position in the luxury vehicle segment. Volvo's agile corporate structure and autonomy within its parent organization, the Geely Holding Group, have facilitated external collaborations with automotive, electronics, and technology companies.
The company formed alliances and JVs with leading technology firms, such as Luminar, Google, and Waymo, to develop electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles (AVs), and software-powered cars, catering to the CASE trends. These partnerships have stoked multiple advancements, such as autonomous drive and electrification, and enabled it to bring products quicker to market than its competitors.
The study aims to provide an overview of Volvo Cars, its products and services, its role in the automotive industry, and analyze the strategies adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing. This report covers Volvo Cars' corporate structure, growth strategy, technology roadmap, business strategies, product, technology, and sub-brand profiles, and investment plans in shared mobility.
The analyst examined the company's innovation and investment portfolios, which will shape the future of Volvo Cars in the mobility sector.
In addition, this research service seeks to:
Deep dive into the critical operational strategies of Volvo Cars with a focus on the corporate structure, corporate strategy, CASE strategies, manufacturing strategies, and sales performance.
Provide an overview of Volvo's product portfolio, including product planning, platform development, and positioning.
Discuss the role of Volvo in shared mobility, autonomous driving, connectivity, and robotaxi operations.
Explore the brand's retail strategy and understand the company's vision in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.
From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides an executive outlook of Volvo Cars in the automotive industry.
This study discusses Volvo's market position, adopted strategies, and plans.
Key Issues Addressed
How is Volvo Cars transforming into an electric car company?
What are the strengths and challenges for the company in the automotive industry?
What is it doing in terms of product and platform development?
What retail strategies did the company adopt, and how is it developing its direct-to-consumer business?
What are its CASE-related strategy investments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Strategic Profiling of Volvo Cars
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
2. Growth Environment
Growth Environment: Volvo Strategic Imperative
Growth Environment: Volvo 2025 Ambition
Growth Environment: Circular Economy Goal
Growth Environment: Transitioning into a Pure EV Company
Growth Summary: Volvo Cars Brand Overview
3. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4. Brand Outlook
Geely Holding Group: Brand Management
Volvo Cars: History
Volvo Global Footprint
Overview: Volvo Cars
Volvo Cars Key Statistics, 2021
Volvo Cars Sales Performance
Volvo Cars Model Lineup: SUV, Wagon, and Sedan
Volvo Product Strategy
Volvo Cars: Sales Performance by Model
Volvo Cars: EV Sales Performance
Volvo Cars: R&D as Percent of Net Revenue
Volvo Future Product Strategy: Concept Recharge
5. Transformational Strategies
Volvo Cars: CASE Strategy and Vision, 2020-2025
CASE Technology Development Partnerships: Volvo Cars
Volvo Cars: Pillars for Transformation
Lynk & Co: EV Sub-brand Made for New-gen Buyers
Volvo Online Sales and Subscriptions, with Integrated Offline Experiences
Polestar Online Sales and Subscriptions, With Integrated Offline Experiences
Scalable, Multi-energy Platforms Under Volvo Cars
SPA In-house Platform for Design Commonality
SPA2 to Underpin Volvo's Larger Models
CMA: A Mid-sized Unibody Platform
New-gen Infotainment and Connectivity
Google-based Infotainment System to Power Volvo & Polestar
Digital Services Package for Connectivity
Intellisafe for Intelligent Driver Assistance
Connected Suite for Advanced and Smart Connectivity
The Electrification Roadmap
Battery Sourcing through Partnerships
Gigafactory for Battery Manufacturing
Volvo & Geely Deepen Collaboration to Drive EV Development
Polestar, the Electric Performance Volvo
Zenseact Advanced Driving Software to Enable Autonomous Driving
Deploying HAD Capability Through Partnerships
Volvo Cars Mobility 'M'
6. Powertrain Strategy & Competitive Landscape
Volvo Powertrain Specifications
Volvo Powertrain Strategy
Volvo: SUV Luxury Segment Competitive Comparison
7. Manufacturing Strategies
Volvo Cars Manufacturing and Assembly
Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in Europe
Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in APAC
Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in Americas
8. JVs and Technological Investments
CEVT's Role in Geely
Volvo Cars Tech Fund
Case Study 1: FreeWire Technologies
Case Study 2: Luminar
Case Study 3: Forciot
Case Study 4: Exmet
Case Study 5: Zum
Case Study 6: Varjo
Case Study 7: UVEye
Case Study 8: MDGo
Case Study 9: Actasys
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Market Growth from the EV Business
Growth Opportunity 2: Explore New Business Models in the Direct Consumer Frontier
Growth Opportunity 3: Examine New Markets/Opportunities Through Collaborations
10. Next Steps
