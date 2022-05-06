U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.75
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,847.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,822.75
    -35.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.20
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    +0.79 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +5.78 (+22.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3670
    +0.1870 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,416.95
    -3,146.59 (-7.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.80
    -72.31 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.32
    -37.95 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

2022 of to a strong start

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRUE-B.ST

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to report growth in net sales of 116 percent combined with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

"The beginning of 2022 was characterized by continued strong user growth. Our app was during the quarter one of the twenty most downloaded apps globally and about 80 percent of our 310 million Monthly active users use our platform daily. We are proud to help users and businesses benefit from a safer and more efficient communication experience everyday. The year began on a very strong note, with net sales growth of 116 percent in Q1 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5 percent. Investments in our AdTech platform and growing demand for our relatively new B2B product, Truecaller for Business, contributed to strong development this quarter. In a world characterized by uncertainty with developments such as the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, and interest rates and the Covid pandemic, Truecaller continues to stand its ground. We have seen no direct adverse financial impacts of such external factors on our business. On the contrary, unlike many other fast-growing technology companies, we continue to maintain a strong financial position, with a very strong cash flow and almost SEK 2 billion available for investments, giving us good opportunities to act when attractive opportunities arise. We intend to take advantage of such opportunities to further strengthen our market position, our product, and our services, and to achieve our long-term growth goals more quickly", says Alan Mamedi, CEO of Truecaller.

January-March 2022 (Q1)

Comparative figures refer to January-March 2021.

  • Net sales were up 116 percent to SEK 398.3m (184.0) compared to the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 181.4m (54.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.5 (29.5) percent.

  • Profit after tax of SEK 133.7m (42.8).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.36 (0.20) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.35 (0.12).

  • Profit for the quarter was not affected by any items affecting comparability, but such items reduced profit for Q1 2021 by SEK -10.1m. The items affecting comparability in 2021 comprised preparations for the IPO of SEK -4.3m and synthetic options of SEK -5.8m.

  • The number of monthly active users (MAU) increased by 14 percent to around 310.1 million (271.4).

  • Sales growth was 137 percent in India, 81 percent in the Middle East and Africa and 65 percent in the rest of the world.

Presentation of the report

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call today at 13.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

Follow the presentation live:

Link to webcast

To listen to the presentation by phone, please call:

SE: +46851999383
UK: +443333009271
US: +1 6467224902

For more information, please contact:
Odd Bolin, CFO
investors@truecaller.com
Andreas, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

This information is information that Truecaller is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3560645/1575615.pdf

truecaller interim report q1 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-of-to-a-strong-start-301541512.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

Recommended Stories

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says you ‘can’t think of a worse environment’ for stocks and bonds — but here’s one simple strategy he’d employ right now

    Jones’ advice is clear. The trend is your friend.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Here Are The 10 Stocks That Pummeled The Dow The Most

    It sure gets your attention when the Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 1,000 points. But it helps, too, to know why.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • ‘It’s natural to see ebbs and flows in the market as we enter a new era of monetary policy’: As stocks tumble, smart investors are calmly focusing on the long game

    Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.

  • Amazon Stock Is on Sale Right Now -- I'm Getting Ready to Buy

    With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) down over 1200 points at the time of this writing and the Nasdaq Stock Market down 5.6% in one day, it can be intimidating to think about stocks in general, let alone put new money to work right now. One such name that fits the bill is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Whether it's reordering laundry detergent when you run out, buying a gift for Mother's Day because you need it fast and you can be reasonably confident that it will show up in two days, or even watching a Major League Baseball game or a children's cartoon, many of us interact with Amazon on a daily basis.

  • Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Tanked 13% Today

    Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) were down 12.8% today at market close. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5% as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates by 0.5% yesterday and indicated more such moves were possible in the coming months in an effort to fight inflation. As a reminder, higher interest rates lower the value of risk assets like stocks.

  • Nio Stock Plunges On Delisting Fears With Long Recovery Ahead

    Nio targets a booming market for electric cars. The Chinese EV startup is bringing new electric vehicles to market while battling Covid and delisting woes. Is Nio stock a buy right now? Founded in 2014, Nio knew little about vehicle manufacturing when it came on the scene.

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood Target an Annoying Enemy

    Musk and Wood, who are among the most prominent personalities in the business world, are unanimous against a form of investment.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 75 basis-point increases were not being actively considered, but the mere mention of such a move seems to have helped trigger a surge in bearish market sentiment.

  • Block stock rises despite first-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick breaks down the first-quarter results for Block.&nbsp;

  • Why Wayfair Stock Crashed Today

    Wayfair (NYSE: W) was trading down 19.5% as of 12:21 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting first-quarter earnings results. Wayfair has struggled to maintain revenue growth following the rush of online orders during 2020. Wayfair missed on earnings estimates, with adjusted loss per share coming in at $1.96, a wider loss than the $1.54 analysts expected.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

    Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.

  • Brazil's Petrobras posts $9 billion profit as Bolsonaro rails against company

    Brazil's Petrobras posted a first-quarter net income that beat forecasts on Thursday, just minutes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro railed against the state-run oil company's profitability, saying its executives had no sympathy for ordinary people. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, posted a quarterly net income of 44.56 billion reais ($8.86 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.5 billion reais and almost 40 times greater than the same quarter last year. In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras attributed the profit jump to factors including high Brent crude oil prices, wider margins in its diesel business and reduced liquefied natural gas imports.

  • ‘Scared Like Everybody Else’: Stocks Go From Shaky to Unhinged

    (Bloomberg) -- A common warning on Wall Street for a decade is that trading desks have been overrun by people who are too young to know what it’s like to navigate a Federal Reserve tightening cycle. They’re finding out now.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Mu