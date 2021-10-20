U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,529.56
    +9.93 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.31
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,133.62
    +4.53 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.08
    -1.84 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    -0.84 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2710
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,979.17
    +3,213.09 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.26
    +47.46 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.95
    -8.58 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

2022 Will Be a Tough Year for HR as They Grapple With Leadership Challenges, According to New DDI Report

DDI
·5 min read

DDI's HR Leadership Insights Report shows that HR has been pushed into reactive mode, just as their companies desperately need a powerful HR strategy to build leadership capability.

DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: HR's Strategic Role as Reactor, Partner, or Anticipator

DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: HR&#39;s Strategic Role as Reactor, Partner, or Anticipator
DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: HR's Strategic Role as Reactor, Partner, or Anticipator
DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: HR's Strategic Role as Reactor, Partner, or Anticipator

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of the most turbulent labor markets in history, HR's strategic role in shaping talent and leadership is hanging in the balance. Released today, DDI's HR Leadership Insights Report, part of the Global Leadership Forecast series, shows the turbulent road ahead for HR. The study examines how the changing landscape of the past year is shaping critical HR leadership challenges for 2022. It includes data from more than 15,000 leaders and 2,100 human resource professionals collected in 2020, as well as a survey of a subset of HR respondents conducted in September 2021.

"HR is in a really tough position right now," said Stephanie Neal, one of the report's authors and director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research (CABER). "They're tasked with creating a deeply flexible, highly supportive and diverse work culture where employees can grow while avoiding burnout. At the same time, they are dealing with their own lean HR teams, and extremely high turnover, which is forcing them to be more reactionary than strategic."

Since 2015, DDI has tracked HR's influence in their organizations based on three categories:

  • Reactors, who primarily respond to business needs and ensure policy compliance,

  • Partners, who work with business leaders to address talent issues, and

  • Anticipators, who play a strong role in talent strategy, fed by analytics and data, and provide insights into future talent gaps and how talent quality relates to business strategy.

While high turnover rates and a tumultuous, candidate-driven labor market create a deeper need for strategic HR, fewer HR departments have the capability of filling that roll. Since 2018, 40% fewer HR professionals identified their team as an anticipator. Rather, many HR teams are forced into reactive mode, barely keeping their heads above water.

Without further investment to improve the capacity and capability of their HR talent teams, companies may find themselves at a severe disadvantage in the war for talent. Meanwhile, the 10% of companies with strong, anticipator-style HR teams are better positioned to attract and retain top talent, especially leaders.

Other key findings from the report include:

  • Strong virtual leaders are key to driving change, but there aren't many of them. Only 20% of leaders are very effective at leading virtual teams, which is obviously a problem for many companies with virtual or hybrid cultures. However, 71% of these leaders are also highly effective at managing change, showing that many of the qualities that make them effective in a virtual environment also enable them to lead through ambiguity and change.

  • High turnover encourages leaders to focus on the remaining teams: More than half of companies are experiencing higher turnover than a year ago. Among them, 20% of HR say that turnover has increased significantly. While previous studies from the Global Leadership Forecast series focused on how leaders can prevent burnout and turnover, this study revealed the leadership skills that helped remaining teams to thrive, including delegation and empowerment; leading virtually; and digital acumen.

  • High-quality diversity and inclusion (D&I) programs yield strong outcomes, yet 41% of companies have low-quality or non-existent D&I programs. At a time when world events have put a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and equity, most HR professionals are skeptical of the quality of their D&I programs. Meanwhile, D&I programs rated high-quality by HR are yielding significant results. Companies with high-quality D&I programs were 9x more likely to have overall high-quality leadership, and had 48% more leaders ready to fill critical roles. In those companies, leaders were also 1.6x more likely to say that inclusion is a strong part of their culture.

  • Companies should focus on leadership retention. While many efforts to stem the tide of turnover are focused on frontline employees, HR also needs to be pay attention to retaining their leaders, as only 52% of leaders hired externally are successful in their roles, compared to 65% of internally promoted leaders. These internal success rates are also reflective of an overall stronger leadership culture. Companies in which internal promotion success rates are high are 4.7x more likely to have high overall leadership quality.

For more information, including the full report, visit https://www.ddiworld.com/research/hr-leadership-insights-report.

###

About DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

Available for Interviews

Stephanie Neal, director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research

Contact:

Beth Almes

Beth.Almes@ddiworld.com

Related Images






Image 1: DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: HR's Strategic Role as Reactor, Partner, or Anticipator


Graphic showing how HR's strategic role is categorized based on being Reactors, Partners, or Anticipators








Image 2: DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: Leadership Implications for a Changing Workplace


Graphic from DDI HR Leadership Insights Report showing statistics about virtual leadership skills, including that only 20% of leaders are very effective at leading virtual teams, but 71% of virtual leaders are highly effective at managing change








Image 3: DDI HR Leadership Insights Report: High-Quality D&I Programs Yield Strong Outcomes


Graphic shows how companies with high-quality D&I programs are more likely to have inclusion embedded in their culture, much higher-quality leadership overall, and 48% more leaders ready to fill critical roles



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Brent Oil Falls Below $85 as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil declined from its highest level since 2018 as a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles and China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries t

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Novavax, Tesla, Netflix, United: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street indexes inched up in early trading as investors digested another big batch of earnings reports. Novavax  shares plunged after Politico reported that the pharmaceutical company was running into difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards. United Airlines whose profit was boosted by federal aid, said the spread of the highly transmissible strain of Covid-19 slowed flying during the third quarter but hasn’t derailed its recovery.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • Oil pulls back as China moves to tamp down coal prices, traders await U.S. inventories

    Oil futures pull back Wednesday, feeling pressure as China moves to bolster coal supplies and as traders await official weekly figures on U.S. crude inventories after industry data shows a rise.

  • Try these ways to feel younger and find meaning in retirement

    If you become insignificant in retirement, you lose identity, purpose, and a part of yourself. Here are some ways to avoid that.

  • Chevron, Enterprise Explore Carbon Storage Business Opportunities

    SAN RAMON, Calif., and HOUSTON /3BL Media/ - Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced a framework ...

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • 3 Singapore companies ranked among world's best employers

    Which employers have been ranked the best in the world by their employees? How willing are employees to recommend their firms to others. Here's a look at the best employers in the world.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Is Walmart stock on sale?

    Wall Street is starting to kick the tires on Walmart's stock. Here's the latest hot call.

  • Oil falls as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. November U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which expires on Wednesday, fell $1.08, or 1.3%, to $81.88 a barrel. "China is planning to take steps to combat the steep rises in the domestic coal market ... which could put considerable pressure on the coal price there and reverse the fuel switch to oil," Commerzbank said.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan