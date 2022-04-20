U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,979.00
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,276.25
    +59.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.40
    +14.90 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.46
    +0.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.30
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8940
    -0.0190 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -2.07 (-9.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3053
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0360
    -0.8780 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,016.47
    +1,133.62 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.13
    +30.57 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.80
    +17.52 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

2022 UCC Industry Predictions

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Affects of the pandemic, particularly widespread remote work and work from home practices, will have lasting impact on how people work and the communications and collaboration tools they use. The year 2022 promises to be a year of transition as COVID-19 infection rates decline globally and as end user organizations of all sizes, industries and regions begin to finalize and execute on strategies to shape the next normal.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2022 UCC Industry Predictions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269056/?utm_source=GNW
Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 UCC industry predictions report leverage surveys that collected the plans of thousands of IT decision makers globally, and cross checked these data points to develop 7 predictions of what will take place in the comping year, spanning workforce and work style evolution, redesigning the workplace, and technology developments that are both guided by these trends as well as enabling them. The report provides takeaways with recommendations for enterprise decision decision makers as well as growth opportunities for providers in this environment.
Author: Robert Arnold
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269056/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in Ne

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyc

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Elon Musk says ‘woke mind virus’ makes Netflix unwatchable - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee

    “How many people this morning thought, it’s my lucky day, while this man was getting taken to the cleaners?”

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Oil Recovers as Traders Weigh Russian Crude Output, Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on signs of an accelerating decline in Russian production and as a report pointed to a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBrent futures gained above $108 a

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

    Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said ASML, which is Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, at 226 billion euros. "We are working very, very hard to navigate all the supply chain issues that everyone is dealing with," chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a statement. The company forecast second quarter sales of 5.1-5.3 billion euros and left a forecast for full year sales growth of 20% unchanged.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Month

    Warren Buffett owns a large number of stocks through his company, Berkshire Hathaway, but while the legendary investor is known for his stock-picking prowess, not every stock in his portfolio is worth a bet. Here are three such no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right away if you have some idle money to park. Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) came under some pressure after e-commerce giant Amazon threatened to ban payments using Visa cards on its platform in the U.K. starting this year.

  • Alphamin Resources Kicks Off Potential Sale of Miner as Tin Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphamin Resources Corp., one of the world’s largest tin miners, has kicked off a potential sale of the company as prices of the metal surge, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsCanadian-listed Alpha

  • NatGas Sellers Eyeing $6.762 – $6.423 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June natural gas futures contract early Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at $7.625.