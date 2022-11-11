U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

2022 United Kingdom Data Center Industry Analysis to 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The UK data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle. For instance, in March 2022, AWS plans to invest around $2.4 billion in developing the data center in the country. The country's significant data center construction locations include London, Manchester, and Slough. Highly populated and urbanized locations such as London expect growth in brownfield data center construction in coming years, with greenfield investments taking place in other cities.

In terms of renewable energy, the Renewable Obligation (RO) initiative was set by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This initiative supports adopting renewable energy in large-scale projects in the UK. The market witnessed the establishment of free ports such as East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber region, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames, and Teesside.

The market has over 50 submarine cables connecting the country to major markets worldwide and several inland internet exchange points. Some upcoming submarine cables connecting the UK are 2Africa, Amitie, BT North Sea, Grace Hopper, Scotland-Northern Ireland 3, and Scotland-Northern Ireland 4.

Key Highlights

  • UK data center market is among the major markets in Western Europe, aided by factors such as the significant increase in data center investments, government strategies, growing connectivity, digitalization, and others.

  • The UK's government has launched several digitalization initiatives, including National AI Strategy, UK Digital Strategy, National Data Strategy, and IoTUK.

  • The Government of the UK joint ventured with Ark Data Centres and formed a Crown Hosting Data Centres. In addition, the government invested around $300 million into the Crown Hosting Data Centres to provide the physical data center space for public sectors.

  • In the UK, the telecom operators such as EE, Vodafone, Ericsson, Three UK, and O2 are deploying commercial 5G services across the country.

  • Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services along with the development of smart cities in the UK will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country. For instance, Lumen Technologies, Pulsant, and DataQube Global are involved in deploying edge data center facilities in the UK.

  • The UK has renewable energy sources such as wind, wave, marine, hydro, biomass, and solar, and the government aims to generate 100% of the energy mix from renewable sources by 2035. Additionally, it announced a law to reduce carbon emissions by around 78% by 2035.

Reasons to Buy
a) Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UK colocation market revenue.
b) An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation and enterprise operators.
c) Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
d) A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during the forecast period.
e) Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK.

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 190

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16

  • Coverage: 7+ Locations

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

f) Data center colocation market in the UK.

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

g) The UK data center landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
h) A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
i) Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.
j) A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Vendor Landscape

  • In 2021, the UK witnessed investments from major companies such as NTT Global Data Centers, Echelon Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Custodian Data Centres, Telehouse, Ark Data Centres, Serverfarm, Teledata, Kao Data, Proximity Data Centres, and VIRTUS Data Centres.

  • The market has witnessed investments from some new market entrants, including Yondr and Global Technical Realty.

  • The UK data center market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that cater to significant market operators. For instance, JCA Engineering, based in the UK, has provided its engineering services for Ark Data Centres Spring Park Campus.

  • The country's acquisition investments of data center firms and facilities have grown significantly. They are creating opportunities for local operators to develop data centers with investments from foreign joint ventures. For instance, Green Mountain acquires Infinity SDC's data center in Romford, London. In addition, Pulsant announced the acquisition of the M247 facility in Manchester, UK.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How much is the UK data center market investment expected to grow?
2. How many data centers have been identified in the UK?
3. What are the driving factors for the UK data center market?
4. Who are key investors in the UK data center market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UK
1.1. Historical Market Scenario
1.2. 194 Unique Data Center Properties
1.3. Data Center It Load Capacity
1.4. Data Center White Floor Area
1.5. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations
1.6. Locations Covered
1.6.1. Greater Location
1.6.2. Berkshire
1.6.3. Greater Manchester
1.6.4. Other Counties
1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

2. Investment Opportunities in UK
2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the UK Market
2.2. Investment Opportunities in the UK
2.3. Investment by Area
2.4. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in UK
3.1. Colocation Services Market in the UK
3.2. Data Center Demand Across Industries in the UK
3.3. Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Trends
4.3. Market Restraints

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

6. Tier Standard Investment
6.1. Tier I & Ii
6.2. Tier Iii
6.3. Tier Iv

7. Geography
7.1. London
7.2. Other Cities

8. Key Market Participants
8.1. It Infrastructure Providers
8.2. Construction Contractors
8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers
8.4. Data Center Investors
8.5. New Entrants

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • 2bm

  • Aecom

  • Arup

  • ARC:MC

  • Atkins

  • BladeRoom Data Centres

  • Bouygues Construction

  • Deerns

  • Future-tech

  • HDR Architecture

  • INFINITI

  • JCA Engineering

  • Kirby Engineering Group

  • KMG Partnership

  • Metnor Construction

  • Mercury Engineering

  • MiCiM

  • Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

  • Oakmont Construction

  • RED

  • Skanska

  • SPIE UK

  • STO Building group

  • Sudlows

  • TTSP

  • Waldeck

  • ABB

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Catterpilar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • KOHLER-SDMO

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Riello Elettronica (RIELLO UPS)

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

  • Ark Data Centres

  • China Mobile International (CMI)

  • Colt Data Centre Services

  • CloudHQ

  • Custodian Data Centres

  • CyrusOne

  • Digital Realty

  • Echelon Data Centres

  • Equinix

  • IONOS

  • Iron Mountain (IO)

  • Kao Data

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Netwise Hosting

  • Proximity Data Centres

  • Serverfarm

  • Telehouse

  • Teledata

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • VIRTUS Data Centres

  • Global Technical Realty

  • Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f5ubn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-united-kingdom-data-center-industry-analysis-to-2027-301675439.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

