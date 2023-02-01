U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

2022 US Beverage Packaging Market: Featuring Alcoa, Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings and Novelis Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Beverage Packaging in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This beverage packaging research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation offers market insights as well as statistical breakouts by packaging material and size (in units) for eleven beverage categories, making it the most comprehensive research report available.

It covers beverage-packaging issues, trends and innovations by category and by beverage type. It also includes discussion of leading beverage packaging companies, their history and products. It discusses the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the trends.

Companies Mentioned

  • Alcoa

  • Amcor

  • Ball Corporation

  • Crown Holdings, Inc.

  • Dak Americas

  • International Paper

  • Novelis

  • O-I

  • Plastipak Packaging Inc.

  • Pactiv Evergreen

  • Westrock

The answers you need

You won't want to miss BMC's industry report and its insights on the ever-changing beverage packaging marketplace. As consumers' environmental concerns grow and their need for convenience continues, industry ingenuity is at peak levels. Innovation abounds as packaging suppliers strive to develop new packaging formats and solutions to meet consumer demands. You'll find answers to your questions including:

  • What are the latest developments in beverage packaging in the U.S. market?

  • What are the growth prospects through 2026 - by beverage type and package type?

  • Which packaging segments and sizes grew in 2021, and which did not?

  • How have the various packaging materials divided up the beverage packaging market share pie and what share shifts can be expected in the future? What trends will drive the changes?

  • What are the unit volumes for each of the leading beverage types, including beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, distilled spirits, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, energy drinks, fruit beverages, wine and sports beverages?

  • What are the latest packaging innovations devised by industry leaders including cans, bottles, flexible packaging and plastic?

  • What percentage of unit volume have tea pods claimed?

  • What percentage of shelf-stable fruit drink units are sold in pouches?

This report features

Beverage Packaging in the U.S. offers the most comprehensive beverage packaging research available, providing a comprehensive overview of the U.S. beverage market from a packaging perspective. It features:

  • A review of the evolution of beverage packaging from the simplest bottle structure to the shaped two-piece aluminum cans and stand-up pouch.

  • Investigation of the strategic packaging design and its psychological effect on purchasing decisions.

  • Comprehensive analysis of the types of packaging materials - metal, glass, plastic and paper - and their relative importance in the different beverage segments.

  • A detailed discussion and data on packaging materials and sizes for each industry including: carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, beer, wine, distilled spirits, fruit beverages, sports and energy drinks and ready-to-drink coffee, tea and milk.

  • An in-depth review of the beverage packaging industry suppliers and the leading packaging manufacturers, looking at their offerings, marketing strategy, production facilities and financial position. Companies covered include Alcoa, Amcor, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, DAK Americas, International Paper, Novelis, O-I, Pactiv Evergreen, Plastipak Packaging and WestRock.

  • In this comprehensive beverage packaging market report, Beverage Marketing also offers growth projections for the various packaging materials by beverage category and discussion of the trends that will drive the beverage packaging market through 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. BEVERAGE PACKAGING MARKET

  • The National Beverage Packaging Market

  • Overview

  • Environmental Issues

  • Special Note on Coronavirus

  • Historical Development

  • The Role of Packaging in Product Marketing

  • Overview

  • Form and Function

  • Value

  • Consumer Appeal

  • The National Beverage Packaging Market by Type

  • Overview

  • Aluminum Cans

  • Overview

  • By Beverage Type

  • Plastic Packaging

  • Overview

  • By Beverage Type

  • Glass Packaging

  • Overview

  • By Beverage Type

  • Paper Packaging

  • Overview

  • By Beverage Type

  • Aseptic Packaging

  • Overview

  • Pouch Packaging

  • Overview

2. U.S. CARBONATED SOFT DRINK PACKAGING

  • Carbonated Soft Drink Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

  • Secondary Packaging

3. U.S. BEER PACKAGING

  • Beer Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Container Types

  • Secondary Packaging

4. U.S. BOTTLED WATER PACKAGING

  • Bottled Water Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Domestic Sparkling Water

  • Domestic Non-Sparkling Water

5. U.S. WINE AND DISTILLED SPIRITS PACKAGING

  • Distilled Spirits Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

  • Wine Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

6. U.S. FRUIT BEVERAGE PACKAGING

  • Fruit Beverage Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Frozen Concentrate Fruit Juice Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Chilled, Ready-to-Serve Fruit Juice Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

  • Shelf-Stable Fruit Juice Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

  • Shelf-Stable Fruit Drink Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

  • Chilled, Ready-to-Serve Fruit Drink Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Frozen Concentrate Fruit Drink Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

7. U.S. READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE PACKAGING

  • RTD Coffee Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

8. U.S. TEA PACKAGING

  • Tea Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Ready-to-Drink Tea Packaging

9. U.S. MILK PACKAGING

  • Milk Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

10. U.S. SPORTS AND ENERGY BEVERAGE PACKAGING

  • Sports Beverage Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

  • Energy Drink Packaging

  • Overview & Issues

  • Package Sizes

11. THE LEADING BEVERAGE PACKAGING COMPANIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egonv6-beverage?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


