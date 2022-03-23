U.S. markets closed

2022 World System Integrator Conference：Advancing Taiwan as an Exporter of Smart Solutions

·3 min read

TAIPEI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 World System Integrator Conference (WSIC), organized by Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), was held as a hybrid event on March 23rd. More than 200 companies and organizations in system integration participated in the event online or in-person at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Foreign partners from Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand sign MOUs with 6 Taiwanese companies at WSIC 2022.
Foreign partners from Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand sign MOUs with 6 Taiwanese companies at WSIC 2022.

At WSIC 2022, six Taiwanese companies signed MOUs with their overseas partners to implement their solutions in foreign regions:

  • Quadlink and Evvo IoT from Singapore will promote smart aquaculture in Singapore.

  • Airtree, Leian Japan and Welfare Okinawa agreed to collaborate on implementing an innovative IoT farming method in Japan.

  • YajanTech and a Singaporean company, iBosses, are going to expand on their successful experiences with AR tourism in Singapore.

  • Lndata and a Vietnamese company, Mekong One, discussed the development of big data and digital marketing in Vietnam.

  • Big x Reality would collaborate with Malaysian XR Associates (XRA) to implement an XR Training Simulator in Malaysia.

  • Tatung System Technologies and Syslink from Thailand discussed providing smart solutions to public toilets in Thailand.

This year's conference focused on the topic of "Being Part of the International SI Ecosystem" and emphasized three actions: developing a sustainable business model, increasing capital investment, and collaborating with foreign partners to satisfy demand of overseas markets. The Director of Information Technology Industries Division of IDB, MOEA, Jiunn-Shiow Lin, and the winners of Taiwan's 2022 System Integration Award responded to these actions at the conference.

Jiunn-Shiow Lin said "as cities grow faster, system integration and the development of smart cities have become important issues. With three years of collaborative experiences, we are confident that we can realize an international ecosystem for system integration by forging partnerships with local players, developing overseas business models, and operating solutions abroad.

Through the successful cases from the winners of Taiwan's 2022 System Integration Award and the six MOUs with international partners, this conference shows our ability to provide digital service to global markets and also proves the influence of WSIC as a platform to facilitate international collaboration."

Additionally, representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) shared their insights on regional development and investment trends of system integration. Speakers from the Philippines, India, Malaysia, and the United States also shared local implementation opportunities and their experiences in smart energy, smart city, 5G, and digital transformation.

WSIC, a cooperation platform established in 2019 with the vision of advancing Taiwan as a world-trusted exporting country of system integration, has been devoted to sharing our technology and experience with system integration and promoting quality solutions from Taiwan to overcome challenges with local partners worldwide.

All are welcome to visit the website at https://www.sipa.org.tw/ and SIPA Super Hub https://gis.cier.edu.tw/SIPA/casesI.php for more details about the System Integration Promotion Alliance Project (SIPA).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-world-system-integrator-conferenceadvancing-taiwan-as-an-exporter-of-smart-solutions-301508995.html

SOURCE System Integration Promotion Alliance (SIPA)

