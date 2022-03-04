U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

2022 Worldwide 5G B2B Industry - Key Opportunities and Risks

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G B2B Market - a Challenging Growth Path for Telcos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As telcos are not expected to gain significant added revenues in the consumer 5G market, what are the opportunities for them in the B2B market?

This report focuses on the following questions:

  • What are the 5G growth relays in the B2B market for telcos?

  • What is the size of digital 5G B2B market?

  • What kind of opportunities are opened for telcos in the B2B 5G market?

  • In which vertical?

  • What positioning/scenarios for telcos?

  • What are the risks and growth relays for telcos?

Scope

  • Market addressed by 5G services in the B2B market, including platform and software services.

  • Private networks are not addressed in this report. There is a dedicated "private networks" in the "Wireless 5G" collection.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. 5G value-added vertical markets
3.1 5G value-added vertical markets' overview
3.2 Smart Manufacturing
3.3 Transportation and logistics
3.4 Health
3.5 Smart city
3.6 Media

4. 5G B2B market sizing and forecast
4.1 5G B2B digital market sizing
4.2 5G digital market sizing by type of service
4.3 5G digital market sizing by region

5. Value Chain and positioning for telcos
5.1 Many players in the 5G digital market value chain
5.2 New competitive landscape
5.3 Acceleration of the IT push trend for value-added solutions
5.4 Need to extend skills and collaboration across the ecosystem
5.5 From horizontal play to selected verticals digital service provider

6. 5G B2B strategies of main MNOs - Detailed benchmark by country
6.1 USA
6.2 China
6.3 South Korea
6.4 Japan
6.5 UK
6.6 France
6.7 Germany
6.8 Italy
6.9 Spain

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T

  • Bouygues Telecom

  • BT

  • China

  • China Mobile

  • China Telecom

  • China Unicom

  • Deutsche Telekom

  • KDDI

  • KT

  • LG U+

  • NTT DoCoMo

  • Orange

  • SFR

  • SK

  • Telefonica

  • TIM

  • T-Mobile

  • Verizon

  • Vodafone

  • Wind

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xma3gx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


