U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.70
    +46.19 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,298.15
    +137.37 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,581.73
    +228.94 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.87
    +13.58 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    +1.07 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -10.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.42 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1159
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7840
    -0.0230 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2450
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,020.86
    +688.14 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.16
    +0.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

2022 Worldwide Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Insights - RNA Based Vaccines are Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets - Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, and Product - With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Synthetic Oligonucleotides are poised for explosive growth as gene technology moves into mainstream healthcare, food production and, even, Data Storage! The market for small snippets of DNA, called Oligonucleotides, is growing into a market for Synthetic DNA where organisms, like algae, are "custom designed" to produce food and medicine while consuming few resources.

In applications like CRSPR Gene Editing and COVID-19 Synthetic Antibodies these "Oligos" are already going to work. The possibilities, and market growth are unlimited. Our analysis shows that investors do not yet understand the scope of this technology and the enormous market opportunity. Small biotechs are in a position to become huge multinationals, all based on producing DNA and its building blocks. Learn all about it and see the publisher's forecasts in this comprehensive report.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. The technology is moving fast. It is coming out of the lab and onto the desktop as genetics crosses the chasm into mainstream commerce.

The report includes five year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2. Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?
2.1.1 The Enzyme Race
2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room
2.2 Market Definition
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Currency
2.2.3 Years
2.3 Methodology
2.3.1 Authors
2.3.2 Sources
2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective
2.4.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research
2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic
2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics
2.5 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis
3.1 Synthesis Technology
3.2 Automation
3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides
3.4 PCR Primers
3.5 PCR Assays and Panels
3.6 Sequencing
3.7 DNA Microarrays
3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides
3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides
3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing

4. Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Genome and Bio Foundries
4.1.3 Chemical and Food Product Supplier
4.1.4 Synthetic Gene and Oligo Supplier
4.1.5 Diagnostic Manufacturer
4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company
4.1.7 Audit Body

5. Market Factors
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect
5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine
5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
5.1.4 Antisense Revival
5.1.5 New Applications
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 Declining Price
5.2.2 Technology Lag
5.2.3 COVID Realignment
5.3 The Next Five Years

6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes
6.3 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage
6.4 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business
6.5 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage
6.6 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR
6.7 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'
6.8 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test
6.9 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform
6.10 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project
6.11 Twist Bioscience Announces SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic Ab
6.12 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid Covid-19
6.13 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate
6.14 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch
6.15 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis
6.16 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice
6.17 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates
6.18 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support
6.19 Twist Bio To Pay $22.5M To End Trade Secrets Suit
6.20 DNA Script, partners get grant for data storage
6.21 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant
6.22 Agilent Doubles Capacity to Produce Oligos
6.23 GeneDesign Opens Oligo Development Center

7. Profiles of Key Companies
7.1 Abbott Diagnostics
7.2 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
7.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
7.4 Amyris
7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies
7.6 ATDBio
7.7 ATG biosynthetics
7.8 ATUM
7.9 Bayer
7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.12 Biomatik
7.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics
7.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.15 Bio-Synthesis
7.16 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)
7.17 Camena Bioscience
7.18 Cepheid (Danaher)
7.19 Codexis
7.20 Diasorin S.p.A.
7.21 DNA Script
7.22 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
7.23 Eurofins Scientific
7.24 Eurogentec (Kaneka)
7.25 Evonetix
7.26 GE Healthcare
7.27 Genomatica
7.28 Genscript Biotech
7.29 Hologic
7.30 Integrated DNA Technologies(Danaher)
7.31 Ionis Pharmaceuticals
7.32 Janssen Diagnostics
7.33 Kern Systems
7.34 LGC Biosearch Technologies
7.35 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings
7.36 Merck & Co., Inc
7.37 Microsynth
7.38 Millipore Sigma
7.39 Molecular Assemblies
7.40 Nitto Denko(Avecia)
7.41 Nuclera
7.42 Perkin Elmer
7.43 Primerdesign(Novacyt)
7.44 Qiagen Gmbh
7.45 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
7.46 Seegene
7.47 Siemens Healthineers
7.48 Synthego
7.49 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
7.50 Twist Bioscience

8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview

9. Global Market by Length
9.1 <_0 mer="mer" />9.1.1 Table - <_0 mer="mer" market="market" by="by" />9.1.2 Chart - <_0 mer="mer" market="market" segment="segment" />9.2 21-50 mer Market
9.2.1 Table - 21-50 mer Market by Country
9.2.2 Chart - 21-50 mer Market Segment Growth
9.3 51-100 mer Market
9.3.1 Table - 51-100 mer Market by Country
9.3.2 Chart - 51-100 mer Market Segment Growth
9.4 >100 mer Market
9.4.1 Table - >100 mer Market by Country
9.4.2 Chart - >100 mer Market Segment Growth

10. Global Market by Application
10.1 Research Market
10.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country
10.1.2 Chart - Research Market Segment Growth
10.2 Diagnostics Market
10.2.1 Table - Diagnostics Market by Country
10.2.2 Chart - Diagnostics Market Segment Growth
10.3 Therapeutics Market
10.3.1 Table - Therapeutics Market by Country
10.3.2 Chart - Therapeutics Market Segment Growth
10.4 Data Market
10.4.1 Table - Data Market by Country
10.4.2 Chart - Data Market Segment Growth

11. Global Market by Product
11.1 Oligonucleotides Market
11.1.1 Table - Oligonucleotides Market by Country
11.1.2 Chart - Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth
11.2 Instruments Market
11.2.1 Table - Instruments Market by Country
11.2.2 Chart - Instruments Market Segment Growth
11.3 Reagents Market
11.3.1 Table - Reagents Market by Country
11.3.2 Chart - Reagents Market Segment Growth

12. Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsyhd3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-worldwide-oligonucleotide-synthesis-industry-insights---rna-based-vaccines-are-driving-growth-301470576.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech firm's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • Aurora Cannabis Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    2021 was hardly a banner year for the Canadian weed company; perhaps its fortunes are about to change.

  • Buy Now, Pay Later Comes of Age. Affirm Is the Standout in the Space.

    Shares of Affirm Holdings were surging Friday after the online payments company received an upgrade to Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Affirm (ticker: AFRM) has been battered over the last few weeks, losing almost 50% since the year started. The shares were gaining 9.3% to $55.75 on Friday after analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Stocks on the move: Boeing, Netflix, Levi Strauss, McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss the top stocks they're watching today.