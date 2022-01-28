2022 Worldwide Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Insights - RNA Based Vaccines are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets - Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, and Product - With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Synthetic Oligonucleotides are poised for explosive growth as gene technology moves into mainstream healthcare, food production and, even, Data Storage! The market for small snippets of DNA, called Oligonucleotides, is growing into a market for Synthetic DNA where organisms, like algae, are "custom designed" to produce food and medicine while consuming few resources.



In applications like CRSPR Gene Editing and COVID-19 Synthetic Antibodies these "Oligos" are already going to work. The possibilities, and market growth are unlimited. Our analysis shows that investors do not yet understand the scope of this technology and the enormous market opportunity. Small biotechs are in a position to become huge multinationals, all based on producing DNA and its building blocks. Learn all about it and see the publisher's forecasts in this comprehensive report.



This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. The technology is moving fast. It is coming out of the lab and onto the desktop as genetics crosses the chasm into mainstream commerce.



The report includes five year market forecasts.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants



2. Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?

2.1.1 The Enzyme Race

2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Authors

2.3.2 Sources

2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3. Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1 Synthesis Technology

3.2 Automation

3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides

3.4 PCR Primers

3.5 PCR Assays and Panels

3.6 Sequencing

3.7 DNA Microarrays

3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides

3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides

3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing



4. Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Genome and Bio Foundries

4.1.3 Chemical and Food Product Supplier

4.1.4 Synthetic Gene and Oligo Supplier

4.1.5 Diagnostic Manufacturer

4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

4.1.7 Audit Body



5. Market Factors

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect

5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Antisense Revival

5.1.5 New Applications

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Declining Price

5.2.2 Technology Lag

5.2.3 COVID Realignment

5.3 The Next Five Years



6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes

6.3 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage

6.4 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business

6.5 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage

6.6 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR

6.7 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'

6.8 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test

6.9 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform

6.10 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project

6.11 Twist Bioscience Announces SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic Ab

6.12 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid Covid-19

6.13 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate

6.14 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch

6.15 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis

6.16 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice

6.17 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates

6.18 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support

6.19 Twist Bio To Pay $22.5M To End Trade Secrets Suit

6.20 DNA Script, partners get grant for data storage

6.21 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant

6.22 Agilent Doubles Capacity to Produce Oligos

6.23 GeneDesign Opens Oligo Development Center



7. Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Diagnostics

7.2 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

7.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Amyris

7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies

7.6 ATDBio

7.7 ATG biosynthetics

7.8 ATUM

7.9 Bayer

7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.12 Biomatik

7.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.15 Bio-Synthesis

7.16 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)

7.17 Camena Bioscience

7.18 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.19 Codexis

7.20 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.21 DNA Script

7.22 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

7.23 Eurofins Scientific

7.24 Eurogentec (Kaneka)

7.25 Evonetix

7.26 GE Healthcare

7.27 Genomatica

7.28 Genscript Biotech

7.29 Hologic

7.30 Integrated DNA Technologies(Danaher)

7.31 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7.32 Janssen Diagnostics

7.33 Kern Systems

7.34 LGC Biosearch Technologies

7.35 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings

7.36 Merck & Co., Inc

7.37 Microsynth

7.38 Millipore Sigma

7.39 Molecular Assemblies

7.40 Nitto Denko(Avecia)

7.41 Nuclera

7.42 Perkin Elmer

7.43 Primerdesign(Novacyt)

7.44 Qiagen Gmbh

7.45 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.46 Seegene

7.47 Siemens Healthineers

7.48 Synthego

7.49 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7.50 Twist Bioscience



8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview



9. Global Market by Length

9.1 <_0 mer="mer" />9.1.1 Table - <_0 mer="mer" market="market" by="by" />9.1.2 Chart - <_0 mer="mer" market="market" segment="segment" />9.2 21-50 mer Market

9.2.1 Table - 21-50 mer Market by Country

9.2.2 Chart - 21-50 mer Market Segment Growth

9.3 51-100 mer Market

9.3.1 Table - 51-100 mer Market by Country

9.3.2 Chart - 51-100 mer Market Segment Growth

9.4 >100 mer Market

9.4.1 Table - >100 mer Market by Country

9.4.2 Chart - >100 mer Market Segment Growth



10. Global Market by Application

10.1 Research Market

10.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Research Market Segment Growth

10.2 Diagnostics Market

10.2.1 Table - Diagnostics Market by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Diagnostics Market Segment Growth

10.3 Therapeutics Market

10.3.1 Table - Therapeutics Market by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Therapeutics Market Segment Growth

10.4 Data Market

10.4.1 Table - Data Market by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Data Market Segment Growth

11. Global Market by Product

11.1 Oligonucleotides Market

11.1.1 Table - Oligonucleotides Market by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Oligonucleotides Market Segment Growth

11.2 Instruments Market

11.2.1 Table - Instruments Market by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Instruments Market Segment Growth

11.3 Reagents Market

11.3.1 Table - Reagents Market by Country

11.3.2 Chart - Reagents Market Segment Growth



12. Appendices



