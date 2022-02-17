U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.75
    -20.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,741.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,514.50
    -85.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,064.00
    -13.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.19
    -1.47 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.10
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2370
    -0.2150 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,604.35
    -475.07 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.58
    -12.80 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,268.93
    -191.47 (-0.70%)
     

2022 YieldNodes Blockchain Masternode Rental – DeFi Industry Report Released

Black Book Crypto
·3 min read

Joseph Giove of the Black Book Crypto releases his new 2022 report on YieldNodes, a complex blockchain system that generates revenue through a combination of masternoding and price gains. The report takes the personal experience of Giove in determining its legitimacy.

Lafayette, United States, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In the newly released report, Joseph Giove states that as the pandemic highlighted the limitations of the traditional banking system, the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry saw a rapid rise in different types of blockchains. A recent addition to this list of technologies is YieldNodes, a multi-tiered economy that capitalizes on masternoding to generate revenue.

More details can be found at https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

The new report, titled “YieldNodes Comprehensive Review [2022] – Profitable Masternode Project or Scam”, explains that masternoding is similar to offering assets as collateral to secure a loan. In essence, node-renting “stakes” coins to gain masternode status. It is an effective way of generative blockchain-based income but can be challenging to navigate through, especially if one is a beginner.

YieldNodes simplifies this by allowing investors to be part of a pool of investments that attempt to rent nodes following a high-yield, moderate-risk model. Using diversified asset nodes, investing in YieldNodes is an easier and more affordable option, Giove states.

In his report, he explained that he invested a minimum amount of USD and received 10% of his return in the first month alone. Despite the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market, YieldNodes has had an impressive career, offering investors a high-yield average of 8.4% per month, as assumed by the last three months, with 10.1% in November 2021, 7.2% in December 2021, and 8.0% in January 2022.

He states that YieldNodes is legitimate, as it cautions investors every step of the way that there are high risks involved. While it attempts to mitigate these risks, masternoding is essentially a prospective business and requires a high risk tolerance to see noticeable gains.

YieldNodes requires a minimum deposit of 570 USD and regularly releases newsletters on its newest milestones. It is completely transparent with the nodes it rents.

Giove ends with, “The platform is a new way of profiting and earning revenue from the new blockchain economy, without having to become mired in the complexities of technical analysis, masternoding, researching and tracking fundamental and trends.”

Interested parties can read Joseph Giove’s full report and find more information by visiting https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://blackbookcrypto.com


CONTACT: Name: Joseph Giove Organization: Black Book Crypto Address: 953 Mountain View Dr, Lafayette, CA 94549, United States Phone: +1-866-863-4669


Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Mangiapane with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 02/16/2022

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Fisker CEO says all-electric Ocean SUV is ’on schedule to start deliveries in November’

    Fisker Chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's earnings, the electric Ocean SUV model, EV competition, and growth.

  • Judge rules on Altria-Juul investment, Ericsson stock falls on potential ISIS payment

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Charlie Munger: Crypto traders 'want to get rich quick' without doing 'anything for civilization'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger on Wednesday sharply criticized cryptocurrency traders as participants in a get-rich-quick scheme and faulted the US for what he considers a failure to ban cryptocurrency trading outright.