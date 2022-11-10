U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,912.60
    +164.03 (+4.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,443.45
    +929.51 (+2.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,959.77
    +606.60 (+5.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.40
    +99.00 (+5.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    +0.86 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    +35.60 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0155 (+1.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8440
    -0.3070 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1666
    +0.0305 (+2.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9810
    -4.4290 (-3.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,768.88
    +577.04 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.53
    +38.25 (+10.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.34
    +80.09 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

The 2023 Alizés Awards: Celebrating success and innovation

·3 min read

SAINTE-JULIE, QC , Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Group Export Agri-Food is inviting Canadian agri-food exporters to apply for the 2023 Alizés Awards, presented by FCC. To highlight the excellence of their international development strategies, companies can apply in three categories until February 24, 2023. The "SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ" category is established for companies with sales of less than $50 million and the "Large Company FCC" category is for companies with sales of $50 million or more. The "Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre" category reflects the importance of innovation and is open to companies of all sizes. The winners will be announced at the 2023 Alizés Evening during SIAL Canada 2023 on May 9, 2023 at the Hotel X in Toronto, Ontario.

Canadian agri-food exporting companies have until February 24, 2023 to submit an application for the Alizés Awards. (CNW Group/Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada)
Canadian agri-food exporting companies have until February 24, 2023 to submit an application for the Alizés Awards. (CNW Group/Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada)

"The recent results achieved by the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector are very impressive. Over the past year, the industry has exceeded the export targets originally set for 2025 in the well-known Barton Report. This situation places our sector in an excellent position economically and reawakens the relevance of an initiative like the Alizés Awards to celebrate the achievements of exporting companies that stand out through innovative actions on the local, national and especially international market," explains Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

The Alizés Awards recognize the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that come forth on international markets through impressive growth, innovative marketing strategies or structuring consolidation actions. The winners will be chosen by a jury composed of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports.

"The jury once again encourages Canadian agriculture and agri-food companies to demonstrate their innovative export strategies," says Louis Turcotte, FCC Senior Director, corporate and commercial financing and Chair of the Alizés Awards jury. "We're looking to see how companies have significantly adapted their strategy or acted innovatively to access a new market or segment."

Canadian agri-food exporters are invited to visit lesprixalizesawards.ca to register and receive the application package to complete. The application period will close on February 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST.

The Group Export would like to thank, in addition to FCC, the Government of Quebec, Inno-centre, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Quebec, and SIAL Canada for their support in making the Alizés Awards a success.

About Group Export Agri-Food

With over 400 members, the Group Export Agri-Food is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Over the years, the Association created in 1990 has developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec, and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. Accelerating international business development, a privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

The 2023 Alizés Awards celebrate excellence in agri-food exports (CNW Group/Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada)
The 2023 Alizés Awards celebrate excellence in agri-food exports (CNW Group/Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada)

SOURCE Groupe Export agroalimentaire Québec Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c7577.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Microsoft co-founder's art fetches $1.5 billion, Apple and Amazon face lawsuit, Redfin cuts staff

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses top business headlines as Paul Allen's art collection brings in a record $1.5 billion, a lawsuit alleges that Apple and Amazon colluded to raise prices, and Redfin trims its workforce by 13%,

  • Eli Lilly's Migraine Drug Infringed Teva's Patents, Ordered To Pay $176M

    A federal jury has asked Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE: LLY) to pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid, Reuters reported. A spokesperson for Lilly

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

    The underwhelming share price performance of Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ) in the past three years would...

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, BMW and XPeng

    BYD, BMW and XPeng have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,

  • Is Fortinet Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Take Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), for example. Fortinet's third-quarter revenue increased nearly 33% year over year to $1.15 billion -- driven by a 39% increase in product sales ($469 million) and a 28% increase in services ($681 million). Earnings per share jumped 65% to $0.33, and free cash flow was up 20% to $395 million (for a very healthy free-cash-flow margin of 34%).

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kroger, Albertsons notch win in legal battle over special dividend

    Kroger's planned $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons has won one part of a legal battle when a federal court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against Albertsons’ planned $4 billion special dividend payment to its shareholders.

  • My Top Banking Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    The biggest banks will push through the economic headwinds just fine, but the biggest of the big will come out of it stronger than ever.

  • The Power of McKinsey

    Author Michael Forsythe talks about his new book, "When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm."

  • Kiwetinohk reports 2022 third quarter financial and operating results and operations update

    Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) today announced its third quarter 2022 results, provided initial November well results and updated its Green Energy and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project inventory.

  • These Analysts Just Made A Massive Downgrade To Their Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) EPS Forecasts

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Shift Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SFT ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • Chart of the Day: This Holding Is Making a Splash

    American Water Works appears ready to start flowing higher, according to the chart, which can be seen in detail here. Relative strength has poked its head up with a series of higher lows and higher highs.

  • Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Engagement and Capacity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within the BNDN's Ancestral Lands. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and expects to complete a Feasibility Study by the end of 2022.

  • Affirm moderating growth due to ‘macroeconomic pressure,’ CFO says

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer spending, inventory scarcity, the state of the buy now, pay later industry, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.