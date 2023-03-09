2023 Annual High Potent Medicines Conference (Milan, Italy - May 24-25, 2023)

Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are delighted to announce our 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference, scheduled to be on 24th -25th May 2023, in Italy

This conference will feature presentations from some some great minds in the Medical and Pharmaceutical industry, bringing you the solutions to the challenges faced in advanced High Potent Medicines. Grab the opportunity to interact with them, 10+ hours of dedicated networking for two days in a row, and meet your potential targets to create target revenue.

Looking and the current market scenario, many companies are outsourcing the manufacture of their highly potent compounds for various reasons, mainly marketing.

The escalation in the High Potent drug market is subjected to a variety of aspects such as the diversification of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards precision medicines such as HPAPI, increasing demand for oncology drugs & antibody-drug conjugates, and advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies.

Key Highlights

Process Development and scale-up of HPAPI's

Strategies for effective outsourcing partnership

Containment and Handling Strategies

Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross-contamination

Regulatory Landscape

Hazard Assessment Classifications

Why Attend?

Utilizing the best practices to ensure the safe and efficient production of high potent medicines

Training sessions on complex high potent compounds handling and containment issues

Understanding the updated regulatory guidelines in the HPAPI process

Implementing response plans to react to an unplanned event

Knowing the outsourcing strategies to effectively build a reliable supply chain

Who Should Attend:

From pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical manufacturing:

Chief executives, VP's, Directors, Heads, Leaders, Senior Managers, Principal Scientists, Principal Toxicologists, Toxicologists, Fellows, Investigators working in:

Story continues

Research & Development

Manufacturing/Operations/Production

Maintenance

Engineering

Risk Assessments

Laboratory Services/Analytical

New Technologies

Process Development/Technical transfer

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp63cd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



