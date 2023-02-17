2023 AutoTrader Awards: Winners Revealed for Canada's Most Trusted Automotive Awards
The AutoTrader Awards celebrate automotive excellence and recognize the best vehicles in over 30 segments.
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Winners for the 2023 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best vehicles in Canada according to some of the country's foremost automotive experts.
"As the country's leading and most trusted automotive marketplace, the AutoTrader Awards are yet another way we empower Canadians during their car-buying journey," says Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "These winners represent vehicles that go above and beyond to raise the bar so Canadians can feel more confident the next time they're buying a car."
The AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted automotive awards in Canada, based on 2022 Ipsos research*, and the most comprehensive.
Categories across AutoTrader's most robust awards season yet include Best Overall Car, SUV, and Truck, with the Genesis G80/Electrified G80, Subaru Outback, and Ford Maverick winning the coveted awards, respectively. The Ford F-150 Lightning was voted as the Best Overall Green Car. Finally, Toyota earns the honour of being named Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand for 2023, according to a survey of Canadian consumers.** This is the only category not voted on by the AutoTrader Awards jury. In total, 31 winners are named.
The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country vote on the best vehicles in each segment that they feel confident recommending to their own family and friends, so these vehicles represent the best of the best. When voting, the judges consider a dozen different criteria including value, innovation, safety, driver satisfaction, and overall excellence. Every vehicle that's available for Canadians to buy is eligible for an award, but each winner offers something special that takes it to the next level.
"It's a huge accomplishment for an automotive brand to win an AutoTrader Award," Lai says. "They should be very proud that their vehicle has earned the trust of our discerning jury and that their dedication to excellence has resulted in vehicles that Canadian car shoppers can feel confident with."
2023 AutoTrader Award Winners:
Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand
Toyota
Best Overall Car
Genesis G80 / Electrified G80
Best Overall SUV
Subaru Outback
Best Overall Truck
Ford Maverick
Best Overall Green Car
Ford F-150 Lightning
Best Subcompact Car
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Best Compact Car
Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback
Best Family Sedan
Honda Accord
Best Wagon
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Best Compact Luxury Car
BMW i4
Best Large Luxury Car
Genesis G80 / Electrified G80
Best Mainstream Performance Car
Honda Civic Type R
Best Premium Performance Car
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Best Subcompact SUV
Subaru Crosstrek
Best Compact SUV
Subaru Outback
Best Mid-Size SUV
Kia Telluride
Best Full-Size SUV
Jeep Wagoneer / Wagoneer L
Best Subcompact Luxury SUV
Genesis GV60
Best Compact Luxury SUV
Genesis GV70
Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV
Genesis GV80
Best Full-Size Luxury SUV
Cadillac Escalade
Best Minivan
Toyota Sienna
Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck
Ford Maverick
Best Full-Size Truck
Ford F-150
Best Mainstream EV
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Best Premium EV
Ford F-150 Lightning
Best Hybrid
Ford Maverick
Best PHEV
Toyota RAV4 Prime
Best New Tech Innovation
Ford OnBoard Scales with Smart Hitch
Best New Safety Innovation
GM Super Cruise/Ultra Cruise with Trailering
Best Vehicle for Adventure
Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator
Please direct OEM requests to karl.bonar@trader.ca. Media requests should be directed to benoit.beland@trader.ca.
To learn more about the 2023 AutoTrader.ca Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards
About AutoTrader
AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
*Most trusted awards program according to a 2022 Ipsos Research Automotive Awards Study
**These are the findings of a study conducted by AutoTrader from Nov. 16 to 25, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 3,023 Canadian adults (18+) who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage points at 95% confidence level.
SOURCE TRADER
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c6412.html