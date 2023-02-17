U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.25
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,688.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,432.00
    -50.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,940.80
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    -0.63 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    -10.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.23 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.94 (+10.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1961
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2590
    +0.3090 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,715.20
    -873.96 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.24
    -19.15 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,562.28
    -134.16 (-0.48%)
     

2023 AutoTrader Awards: Winners Revealed for Canada's Most Trusted Automotive Awards

·4 min read

The AutoTrader Awards celebrate automotive excellence and recognize the best vehicles in over 30 segments.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Winners for the 2023 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best vehicles in Canada according to some of the country's foremost automotive experts.

AutoTrader.ca, AutoTrader Awards, best vehicle (CNW Group/TRADER)
AutoTrader.ca, AutoTrader Awards, best vehicle (CNW Group/TRADER)

"As the country's leading and most trusted automotive marketplace, the AutoTrader Awards are yet another way we empower Canadians during their car-buying journey," says Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "These winners represent vehicles that go above and beyond to raise the bar so Canadians can feel more confident the next time they're buying a car."

The AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted automotive awards in Canada, based on 2022 Ipsos research*, and the most comprehensive.

Categories across AutoTrader's most robust awards season yet include Best Overall Car, SUV, and Truck, with the Genesis G80/Electrified G80, Subaru Outback, and Ford Maverick winning the coveted awards, respectively. The Ford F-150 Lightning was voted as the Best Overall Green Car. Finally, Toyota earns the honour of being named Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand for 2023, according to a survey of Canadian consumers.** This is the only category not voted on by the AutoTrader Awards jury. In total, 31 winners are named.

The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country vote on the best vehicles in each segment that they feel confident recommending to their own family and friends, so these vehicles represent the best of the best. When voting, the judges consider a dozen different criteria including value, innovation, safety, driver satisfaction, and overall excellence. Every vehicle that's available for Canadians to buy is eligible for an award, but each winner offers something special that takes it to the next level.

"It's a huge accomplishment for an automotive brand to win an AutoTrader Award," Lai says. "They should be very proud that their vehicle has earned the trust of our discerning jury and that their dedication to excellence has resulted in vehicles that Canadian car shoppers can feel confident with."

2023 AutoTrader Award Winners:

Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand

Toyota

Best Overall Car

Genesis G80 / Electrified G80

Best Overall SUV

Subaru Outback

Best Overall Truck

Ford Maverick

Best Overall Green Car

Ford F-150 Lightning

Best Subcompact Car

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Best Compact Car

Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback

Best Family Sedan

Honda Accord

Best Wagon

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Best Compact Luxury Car

BMW i4

Best Large Luxury Car

Genesis G80 / Electrified G80

Best Mainstream Performance Car

Honda Civic Type R

Best Premium Performance Car

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Best Subcompact SUV

Subaru Crosstrek

Best Compact SUV

Subaru Outback

Best Mid-Size SUV

Kia Telluride

Best Full-Size SUV

Jeep Wagoneer / Wagoneer L

Best Subcompact Luxury SUV

Genesis GV60

Best Compact Luxury SUV

Genesis GV70

Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Genesis GV80

Best Full-Size Luxury SUV

Cadillac Escalade

Best Minivan

Toyota Sienna

Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck

Ford Maverick

Best Full-Size Truck

Ford F-150

Best Mainstream EV

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best Premium EV

Ford F-150 Lightning

Best Hybrid

Ford Maverick

Best PHEV

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Best New Tech Innovation

Ford OnBoard Scales with Smart Hitch

Best New Safety Innovation

GM Super Cruise/Ultra Cruise with Trailering

Best Vehicle for Adventure

Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator

Please direct OEM requests to karl.bonar@trader.ca. Media requests should be directed to benoit.beland@trader.ca.

To learn more about the 2023 AutoTrader.ca Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards

About AutoTrader

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.


*Most trusted awards program according to a 2022 Ipsos Research Automotive Awards Study




**These are the findings of a study conducted by AutoTrader from Nov. 16 to 25, 2022 among a nationally representative sample of 3,023 Canadian adults (18+) who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.8 percentage points at 95% confidence level.

SOURCE TRADER

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c6412.html

Recommended Stories