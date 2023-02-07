2023 Best of Staffing® Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client, Talent, and Employee Experience

ClearlyRated

A list of winning staffing agencies and their client, talent, and employee satisfaction ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies, announced the winners of their 14th annual Best of Staffing® award today on ClearlyRated.com .



“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms consistently demonstrate a commitment to delivering amazing client experiences. It’s truly an honor to recognize their achievements.”

In partnership with presenting sponsor, Indeed, and gold sponsor, Talent.com, the 2023 Best of Staffing award recognizes client, placed talent, and employee satisfaction leaders in the staffing industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients, placed talent, and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2023 Best of Staffing award.

Clients of 2023 Best of Staffing winners are nearly over 75% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than the industry average for 2022. Similarly, candidates placed by winning agencies are over 77% more likely to be completely satisfied than the 2022 industry average.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated’s online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

Story continues

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact

Michelle Stute, VP of Marketing

P (503) 977-6295

michelle.stute@clearlyrated.com



